North Korea Hands Over Nuclear Details
In briefings following North Korea's announcement to hand over details of its nuclear program, Carnegie experts noted that while it is the first of several hurdles to be overcome before North Korea may fully reintegrate into the international community, it represents the greatest understanding of the North's plutonium program in fourteen years.
North Korea today handed China long awaited details of its nuclear program as part of the six-party effort offering North Korea diplomatic and economic incentives to eventually disarm. In briefings following the announcement, Carnegie experts offered analysis of this development, noting that while it is the first of several hurdles to be overcome before North Korea may fully reintegrate into the international community, it represents the greatest understanding of the North's plutonium program in fourteen years.