IAEA Safeguards: Dealing Preventively with Non-Compliance

In a study commissioned jointly by the Harvard Belfer Center and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Carnegie's Pierre Goldschmidt presents a multi-stage process that the international community should follow to strengthen the capacity of the IAEA to resolve in a timely manner cases of non-compliance.

by Pierre Goldschmidt
published by
Harvard Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs
 on July 12, 2008

In a study commissioned jointly by the Harvard Belfer Center and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Carnegie's Pierre Goldschmidt, formerly Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), presents a multi-stage process that the international community should follow to strengthen the capacity of the IAEA to resolve in a timely manner cases of non-compliance. Drawing upon the cases of North Korea and Iran, Dr. Goldschmidt proposes a generic UN Security Council Resolution and a Model Temporary Complementary Protocol which he argues are necessary to help address the current limitations of the IAEA's verification authority when a non-compliant state does not fully and proactively cooperate with the Agency.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

