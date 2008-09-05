International Press Closely Watching RNC

Source: NPR's Tell Me More

As John McCain formally accepts his nomination for president, Masha Lipman explains to NPR’s Tell Me More how the Republican National Convention (RNC) has been covered in Russia. While the RNC is a topic of discussion in the Russian media, coverage is much more focused on the situation in Georgia. Additionally, the visit of U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney to the Caucuses and Ukraine has further fueled discontent and overshadowed talk of the campaign. “The overall tone of the coverage of the American campaign is distanced and sometimes condescending,” concludes Lipman.



