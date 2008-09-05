in the media
International Press Closely Watching RNC

As John McCain formally accepts his nomination for president, Russian coverage of the event and the campaign in general has been distanced and sometimes condescending. Instead, the Russian media has mainly been focused on the events in Georgia.

by Maria Lipman
published by
NPR's Tell Me More
 on September 5, 2008

As John McCain formally accepts his nomination for president, Masha Lipman explains to NPR’s Tell Me More how the Republican National Convention (RNC) has been covered in Russia. While the RNC is a topic of discussion in the Russian media, coverage is much more focused on the situation in Georgia. Additionally, the visit of U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney to the Caucuses and Ukraine has further fueled discontent and overshadowed talk of the campaign. “The overall tone of the coverage of the American campaign is distanced and sometimes condescending,” concludes Lipman.
 

