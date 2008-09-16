in the media
Russia's "Privileged" Sphere of Influence Meets Resistance

Russia’s new strength and its waning dependence on Western financial institutions help explain the Kremlin’s rejection of a unipolar world dominated by the United States. Russia’s actions in Georgia follow through on what Putin has been saying for years–Russia will not allow Georgia or Ukraine to become a member of NATO.

by Maria Lipman
published by
VOA News Now’s International Press Club
 on September 16, 2008

In an interview with VOA News Now’s International Press Club, Masha Lipman argues that Russia’s new strength and its waning dependence on Western financial institutions help explain President Medvedev’s recent claims to what he calls Russia’s “privileged” sphere of influence in the world, as well as his rejection of a unipolar world dominated by the United States.

Additionally, she argues that the Russian response to the Russia-Georgia conflict has put into action what Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has been saying for several years – that Russia will not allow Georgia or Ukraine to become a member of NATO.

