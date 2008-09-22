Source: Getty
testimony

U.S.-Russia Relations in the Aftermath of the Georgia Crisis

In the wake of the Russia-Georgia conflict, the United States should pursue a comprehensive 12 step strategy towards its relations with Russia. Although this strategy would focus on protecting American national interests, it does not exclude directly speaking with the Russians. Consequently, it stresses that cooperation on certain issues and successful diplomacy are essential for the two nations.

by Michael McFaul
published by
Testimony before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs
 on September 22, 2008

Source: Testimony before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

In the wake of the Russia-Georgia conflict, the United States should pursue a comprehensive 12 step strategy towards its relations with Russia, testified Michael McFaul before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Although this strategy would focus on protecting American national interests, it does not exclude directly speaking with the Russians. Consequently, although McFaul reaffirms the need to recognize the territorial integrity of Georgia, he also stresses that cooperation and successful diplomacy in areas such as nuclear nonproliferation and dealings with Iran are essential for the two nations.

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCaucasusRussiaGeorgia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie