U.S.-Russia Relations in the Aftermath of the Georgia Crisis

Source: Testimony before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

In the wake of the Russia-Georgia conflict, the United States should pursue a comprehensive 12 step strategy towards its relations with Russia, testified Michael McFaul before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Although this strategy would focus on protecting American national interests, it does not exclude directly speaking with the Russians. Consequently, although McFaul reaffirms the need to recognize the territorial integrity of Georgia, he also stresses that cooperation and successful diplomacy in areas such as nuclear nonproliferation and dealings with Iran are essential for the two nations.