How $52 Billion on Nuclear Security is Spent

What is nuclear security spending?

Nuclear security spending is how much the United States spends to operate, maintain, and upgrade its nuclear arsenal; defend against nuclear attack; prevent the further spread of nuclear weapons, weapons materials, technology, and expertise; manage and clean up the radioactive and toxic waste left over from decades of nuclear weapons production and compensate victims of past production and testing activities; and prepare for the consequences of a nuclear or radiological attack.

How much does the United States spend on nuclear security?

Total appropriations for nuclear weapons and related programs in fiscal year 2008 were at least $52.4 billion. That’s not counting related costs for classified programs, air defense, antisubmarine warfare, and most nuclear weapons-related intelligence programs. Of which, only $5.2 billion is spent on preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, weapons materials, technology, and expertise.

How is the $52.4 billion spent?

Nuclear forces and operation support: $29.093 billion (55.5 percent)

Missile defense: $9.188 billion (17.5 percent)

Deferred environmental and health costs: $8.299 billion (15.8 percent)

Nuclear threat reduction: $5.165 billion (9.9 percent)

Nuclear incident management: $700 million (1.3 percent)

Which agencies receive nuclear security dollars and how much?



Department of Defense: $33.9 billion

Department of Energy: $15.9 billion

Department of Homeland Security: $907 million

Department of Justice: $612 million

Department of Labor: $582 million

Department of State: $242 million

Department of Health and Human Services: $119 million







