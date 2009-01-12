REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

Fact Sheet, January 12, 2009

How $52 Billion on Nuclear Security is Spent

Total appropriations for nuclear weapons and related programs in fiscal year 2008 were at least $52.4 billion. Of which, only $5.2 billion is spent on preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, weapons materials, technology, and expertise.

by Stephen I. Schwartz and Deepti Choubey
Published on January 12, 2009

What is nuclear security spending?
Nuclear security spending is how much the United States spends to operate, maintain, and upgrade its nuclear arsenal; defend against nuclear attack; prevent the further spread of nuclear weapons, weapons materials, technology, and expertise; manage and clean up the radioactive and toxic waste left over from decades of nuclear weapons production and compensate victims of past production and testing activities; and prepare for the consequences of a nuclear or radiological attack.

How much does the United States spend on nuclear security?
Total appropriations for nuclear weapons and related programs in fiscal year 2008 were at least $52.4 billion. That’s not counting related costs for classified programs, air defense, antisubmarine warfare, and most nuclear weapons-related intelligence programs. Of which, only $5.2 billion is spent on preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, weapons materials, technology, and expertise.  

How is the $52.4 billion spent?

  • Nuclear forces and operation support: $29.093 billion  (55.5 percent)
  • Missile defense: $9.188 billion  (17.5 percent)
  • Deferred environmental and health costs: $8.299 billion (15.8 percent)
  • Nuclear threat reduction: $5.165 billion (9.9 percent)
  • Nuclear incident management: $700 million (1.3 percent)

Which agencies receive nuclear security dollars and how much?

  • Department of Defense: $33.9 billion
  • Department of Energy: $15.9 billion
  • Department of Homeland Security: $907 million
  • Department of Justice: $612 million
  • Department of Labor: $582 million
  • Department of State: $242 million
  • Department of Health and Human Services: $119 million


SecurityMilitaryNuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie