Roxana Saberi and Iran

The case of Roxana Saberi grows bleaker as the journalist's health reportedly deteriorates as she continues a hunger strike against her imprisonment.

by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
NPR's On Point
 on April 30, 2009

Roxana Saberi health is reportedly deteriorating as she continues a hunger strike against her imprisonment in Iran. The Iranian regime has been inconsistent in its handling of the case, first with the charges it filed against Saberi, and later with the pronouncements made by President Ahmadinejad, who called for her rights to be respected.

Karim Sadjadpour cautions against viewing the Saberi case as merely the result of domestic political jockeying in the lead-up to the Iranian presidential election. Rather the main motivation for imprisoning Saberi is Iran's contentious relationship with the United States.

