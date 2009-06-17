Source: Getty
Dagestan: A New Flashpoint in Russia's North Caucasus

Grave violence plagues the North Caucasus, which should be a key humanitarian concern for Europe. But the economic crisis will largely determine how much will be done to help the region.

by Alexey Malashenko
published by
Hearing of the Commission on Security & Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission)
 on June 17, 2009

As grave violence continues to plague the North Caucasus, this Russian flashpoint should be a  key humanitarian concern for Europe. Testifying before the Helsinki Commission, Alexey Malashenko explained that although the rise of separatism in the region is slim, its problems should not be ignored. The economic crisis will only make the situation worse: "[We may have] some riots in Dagestan and Chechnya because of lack of money, because of unemployment, standard of living, and so on.”

