Dagestan: A New Flashpoint in Russia's North Caucasus

Source: Hearing of the Commission on Security & Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission)

As grave violence continues to plague the North Caucasus, this Russian flashpoint should be a key humanitarian concern for Europe. Testifying before the Helsinki Commission, Alexey Malashenko explained that although the rise of separatism in the region is slim, its problems should not be ignored. The economic crisis will only make the situation worse: "[We may have] some riots in Dagestan and Chechnya because of lack of money, because of unemployment, standard of living, and so on.”