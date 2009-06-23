Understanding Iran's Turmoil

Source: NPR's Fresh Air

The Guardian Council is likely to endorse Iran’s disputed presidential election results on Thursday, potentially sparking nationwide strikes as the opposition moves out of the streets and begins targeting the main arteries of the economy. The ruthless suppression of protests and the regime’s ability to prevent people from assembling has reduced the size of the crowds in Tehran and throughout Iran, but that does not mean Iran can or will return to the status quo, explains Karim Sajdadpour in an interview with NPR.

Having expelled most foreign reporters, the Iranian regime is using overwhelming force in an attempt to crush the opposition and maintain their grip on power. But the rank-and-file of the Revolutionary Guards may resist orders to crack down harder on demonstrators, potentially fracturing an important pillar of Khamenei and Ahmadinejad’s authority.

In the aftermath of the elections the opposition has grown bolder, seeking to fundamentally change the system of government by abolishing or seriously weakening unelected leadership positions, including that of the Supreme Leader, whose authority has never been challenged before. Before the June 12 elections, opposition supporters hoped for change within the confines of the Islamic Republic’s current system.

Mousavi himself has evolved since the elections, from an uncharismatic Revolution elder to a defiant opposition leader who enjoys a symbiotic relationship with the protesters. The size of the crowds in the street enable his defiance; his willingness to stand up to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei energizes the crowd and has earned him tremendous respect.

