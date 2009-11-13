in the media
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Russia's Dependence on Raw Materials 'Humiliating'

In his annual address, President Medvedev delivered a critical and shrewd assessment of Russia's state of affairs, but it remains to be seen whether fear of yielding political control will prevent the Kremlin from acting on Medvedev’s bold words.

by Maria Lipman
published by
ABC Radio National Breakfast
 on November 13, 2009

Source: ABC Radio National Breakfast

In his annual state-of-the-nation address, President Medvedev lay out an ambitious plan to modernize Russia. His assessment of the state of affairs in Russia was critical and fairly shrewd. Among many issues raised by Medvedev, he especially criticized Russia's 'humiliating' dependence on raw materials as well as pointed out the country's backwardness and corruption. At the same time, Masha Lipman thinks that "they [Medvedev and Putin] are wary of yielding the control for fear of destabilizing the political situation in Russia, which makes the ruling elite unchallenged and uncontested." 

Political ReformEconomyCaucasusRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.