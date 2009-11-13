Russia's Dependence on Raw Materials 'Humiliating'

Source: ABC Radio National Breakfast

In his annual state-of-the-nation address, President Medvedev lay out an ambitious plan to modernize Russia. His assessment of the state of affairs in Russia was critical and fairly shrewd. Among many issues raised by Medvedev, he especially criticized Russia's 'humiliating' dependence on raw materials as well as pointed out the country's backwardness and corruption. At the same time, Masha Lipman thinks that "they [Medvedev and Putin] are wary of yielding the control for fear of destabilizing the political situation in Russia, which makes the ruling elite unchallenged and uncontested."