U.S. Policy in Central Asia: Looking Ahead

Source: Senate Committee on Foreign Relations

Since 2001, Central Asia has received increased attention from American policy makers, but strategy toward that region has largely ignored the shifting realities on the ground. In testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Martha Brill Olcott explains that as the war in Afghanistan begins to enter a new and hopefully final phase, the time is ripe for a “systematic reexamination of U.S. policies in Central Asia.”

Changes in Central Asia since 2001:

While the role of China has grown dramatically—as evidenced by a major gas pipeline to China that opened this week—Russia seems to have reached the limit of its economic and security power in the region. The Kremlin itself may have difficulty accepting this.



Despite years of U.S. and EU efforts to isolate Iran, the Islamic Republic and the Arab world are playing an increasingly visible role in economic and religious life throughout Central Asia.



For the last eight years, Washington has argued that U.S. and Central Asian security interests in Afghanistan overlapped. With an American transition date set, Central Asian states are focused on protecting their interests after Washington departs.

U.S. Policy Recommendations: