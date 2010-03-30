Moscow Aftermath

Source: Russia Today: The Alyona Show

Two female suicide bombers set off explosives at two different Moscow metro stations. The deadly blasts killed 39 people and injured 87. U.S. President Barack Obama released an immediate response to the events, sharing his condolences and stating that the American people stand united with Russia against terrorism.

Matthew Rojansky participated in a live discussion on Russia Today about how the global threat of terrorism can bring two countries together. The United States and Russia both face terrorism at similar levels, asserted Rojansky, but in different ways: the problem manifested in Russia is a domestic threat, whereas the United States is facing a threat that largely comes from the outside. These terrorists are united by the same basic ideology of Islamic fundamentalism, and Rojansky believes that the two countries can learn from each other and work together, to respond to threats of terrorist attack. The basis and the willpower for high-level contact are there, he concluded, but there might be some remaining issues as to what kind of intelligence the two superpowers can share.