Turkey & Israel: After the Raid

The recent flotilla incident is the culmination of a steep decline in Israeli-Turkish relations that started with the Gaza war in 2008 and 2009. In a video Q&A, Henri J. Barkey looks at Turkey’s response to the raid and the impact on Turkey relations with United States and Israel. Barkey warns that it will be very hard to restore the relationship. "As long as the AKP government is in power in Turkey, and they will be in power for a long time, the relationship with Israel will be hostile."

Barkey answers: