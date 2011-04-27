Source: Economist

Three months into the Arab Spring and following the fall of Tunisia and Egypt's presidents, protests are continuing throughout the region. “The region remains in a state of flux,” stated Carnegie's Marina Ottaway on the Economist. In Libya, NATO forces have intervened in the bitter civil war between rebels and Qaddafi’s forces. In Syria, the regime has violently repressed protesters and even resorted to mass arrests. Moreover, suggested Ottaway “questions remain as to whether or not this unrest will spread to the Gulf countries.” Even in Tunisia and Egypt, the countries furthest along in their attempts to install new more representative and responsive governments, the outcome remains unclear. In both countries, many remnants of the old regime remain in place. Ultimately, Ottaway concluded, three months into the Arab Spring there are still more questions than answers.