U.S.-Russia Relations Post-Reset

Following the reset in U.S.-Russian bilateral relations, Moscow continues to be an important partner for Washington in tackling many 21st century problems. By seeking engagement on multiple levels, the two countries can work to strengthen collaboration.

by Matthew Rojansky
published by
Phi Beta Kappa Society podcast
 on May 23, 2011

The U.S.-Russian relationship, long complicated by cultural, geopolitical, and economic factors and zero-sum thinking, has the potential to grow stronger following the recent reset, Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky said on the Phi Beta Kappa Summer Video Series. He explained that Russia is an important partner for the United States in tackling 21st century challenges like the frozen conflicts in Nagorny-Karabakh and Transnistria and a wide range of security issues. An effective strategy to strengthen U.S.-Russia ties will involve engagement at the grassroots level and greater official, educational, and business engagement, Rojansky concluded. 

