U.S.-Russia Relations Post-Reset

Source: Phi Beta Kappa Society podcast

The U.S.-Russian relationship, long complicated by cultural, geopolitical, and economic factors and zero-sum thinking, has the potential to grow stronger following the recent reset, Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky said on the Phi Beta Kappa Summer Video Series. He explained that Russia is an important partner for the United States in tackling 21st century challenges like the frozen conflicts in Nagorny-Karabakh and Transnistria and a wide range of security issues. An effective strategy to strengthen U.S.-Russia ties will involve engagement at the grassroots level and greater official, educational, and business engagement, Rojansky concluded.