U.S. Nuclear Posture Review

While strategic stability in China has traditionally reflected a concern for maintaining balance, the discussion has broadened in the past years to include concerns over issues such as nuclear terrorism and disarmament.

by Lora Saalman
published by
Asian Institute for Policy Studies
 on June 16, 2011

Carnegie's Beijing-based associate Lora Saalman spoke at The Asian Institute for Policy Studies' panel on the U.S. Nuclear Posture Review. Saalman pointed out that strategic stability in China is a concept that has a lot to do with balance. Between 2000 and 2003, discussions in China focused mostly on the imbalance between China, the United States, and Russia. Today the discussions in China focus less on the strategic imbalance between China and the United States and more on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, nuclear terrorism, disarmament, as well as extended deterrence.

