Iran's Nuclear Threat

Source: ABC's This Week



The debate over Iran’s nuclear program often seems to leave out the fact that the largest anti-government protests the Middle East has seen in recent years have come from Iran. Karim Sadjadpour asserts that “military action may set back the nuclear clock back a couple of years, but it will also indefinitely postpone the shelf life of the Iranian regime.” Many Americans are now more worried about nation-building at home through improving the American economy and reducing the U.S.’ footprint in the Middle East. A military attack on Iran would greatly hinder an economic recovery by causing a steep hike in oil prices and further tumult in the region. “The best way we can help the Iranian opposition is by inhibiting the regime’s ability to control information and communication,” notes Sadjadpour.