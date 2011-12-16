Russia's Re-evaluation

Source: Agenda with Steve Paikin

In a conversation with Russia experts on The Agenda with Steve Paikin, Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky argued that despite United Russia’s drop in the polls, Putin “is still head and shoulders the most popular man in the country.” Many Russians are upset with government corruption and the outcome of the recent parliamentary elections, but the majority of middle class Russians are not going to mobilize and take to the streets. Putin may offer some concessions by promising more transparency or introducing younger officials into his administration, but the system he has created is here to stay, Rojansky concluded.