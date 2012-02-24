in the media

Russia's Position on Syria

Although Russia has already missed its opportunity to salvage key political and economic interests in Syria, it will likely continue to oppose foreign military intervention and efforts aimed at regime change.

by Matthew Rojansky
BBC World Service
 on February 24, 2012

In an interview with BBC World Service, Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky argued that Russia has likely missed its opportunity to salvage its “big ticket interests” in Syria, such as access to the Mediterranean through ports in Tartus and Latakia and oil field contracts. Rojansky noted that the Kremlin remains categorically opposed to the idea of foreign military intervention to bring about regime change in Syria. Outside interference in Syria’s domestic affairs represents “a clear red line for the Russians,” he explained. Nevertheless, Russia could still play “a key diplomatic role” in evacuating the Assad family or “brokering a real cease fire deal,” he concluded.

