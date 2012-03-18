in the media

The Road to Syria Runs Through Moscow

The fact that the Red Cross has appealed to Putin for authorization to provide humanitarian relief to Syria proves that Russia has become an indispensable player in dealing with the Assad regime.

by Matthew Rojansky
BBC World Service Radio
 on March 18, 2012

In an interview with BBC World Service Radio, Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky suggested that Vladimir Putin will ultimately “authorize support” for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to enter Syria to provide humanitarian relief. Russia’s major concern, he noted, is whether the ICRC mission is “purely humanitarian” or merely a “shield for a Western intelligence operation.”

In the end, Rojansky concluded, Putin’s non-intervention strategy toward Syria has proven successful. The fact that the ICRC is appealing to Moscow has made Russia the “indispensable player” and “linchpin for communicating with the Assad regime,” he said.

