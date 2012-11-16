Russia and World Politics

Source: FM4 ORF Austrian Radio

Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky sat down with ORF FM4's Reality Check to discuss the role Russia might play in the global issues facing President Obama during his second presidential term.

Although divided on domestic issues, Russia nonetheless expects to be heard internationally, and it should be, Rojansky stated. He argued that the appearance of a strong opposition during the electoral season that brought Vladimir Putin back to the presidency has created a permanent political season, which he characterized as a permanent fight for the soul and spirit of Russia. The Kremlin has yet to find an effective answer to this. However, Rojansky added, there is still a consensus shared by Kremlin insiders and opposition sympathizers that Russia is too often disregarded in the international arena.

Russia has a starkly different reading of recent developments in the Middle East, Rojansky said. This reading is in many ways a result of skepticism tempered by Russia’s experience in their own North Caucasus. Russians across the political spectrum agree that their knowledge of Islamic fundamentalism, terrorism, and separatism should be valued, Rojansky continued. Russia’s position creates a challenge for the United States, since Moscow still has significant capabilities for conflict resolution. If relations with Russia are neglected, Rojansky warned that the United States may find itself missing a valuable partner for the resolution of global problems.