Are the Suspects’ Ties to Chechnya Significant?

Source: Fox Business News

Speaking on Fox Business News, Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky stated: “What’s really important here is to realize the unprecedented nature of folks coming out of this region...from the former Soviet space coming and attacking the United States. Given that fact, it just underscores that Russia and the United States are facing broadly the same adversary. That’s a point that the Russians have tried to make for years and I think, in the United States, it’s time we have to start listening to that and cooperating pragmatically even though we’ve got a lot of differences with Putin and the Kremlin. This is an area where, clearly, we have to be sharing the intelligence that we have.”