Caucasian Circles

Although set in a mythological period of Georgian history, the narrative of Otar Chiladze's latest work is an allegory of the Georgian Soviet era.

by Thomas de Waal
Times Literary Supplement
 on April 5, 2013

Some countries are burdened with troublesome myths. Georgia, supposedly the heir to the ancient kingdom of Colchis, has to deal with Medea, who, according to various legends, betrayed her father, colluded in the theft of the Golden Fleece and the death of her brother, and murdered her children. Medea still evokes passionate opinion in Georgia. In 2007 President Mikheil Saakashvili unveiled a tall column in the Black Sea city of Batumi, topped by a slender bronze Medea holding up the Golden Fleece. The anthropologist Tamta Khalvashi recorded one local intellectual railing that “they” (the pro-Western authorities) wanted to “trample on our traditions” by putting up a statue to a woman who “betrayed our country”.

