Dealmaking Under Trump: Imperialist, Chaos-Maker, or "Great Negotiator"?

AARON DAVID MILLER: MIDDLE EAST



When it comes to the Middle East, Trump hasn’t really negotiated anything in the traditional sense of the word. In Trump 1.0, his signature achievement – the Abraham Accords – were negotiated by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, of course under his auspices. As for the 2025 Israel-Hamas agreement, it was his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, together with former Biden officials who pushed it over the finish line. Trump playing the public role of madman and con man threatening that hell would break loose if the deal wasn’t finished by his inauguration clearly succeeded in pressing Netanyahu and the Hamas leadership to get the deal done. Indeed, that’s the key to Trump’s dealmaking style, whether it’s threatening to depopulate Gaza to get Arab states to take more responsibility or threatening to walk away from NATO unless the Europeans pay more for defense: Trump postures, bullies, and browbeats publicly, presumably leaving others to the more detailed work of serious negotiating.