Mapping Climate Governance in the MENA Region: A Database for Policy and Research

The Middle East and North Africa Climate Governance Database evaluates how countries in the region design and implement climate-related policies. It assesses national institutional, legal, and regulatory frameworks to understand the effectiveness of climate governance. By focusing on both climate policy and broader governance practices, the database highlights each country’s capacity to support vulnerable communities and respond to climate risks. This tool aims to inform better adaptation strategies and policymaking across the region. 