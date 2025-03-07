Palestine/Israel Projects

As the devastating Gaza war moves cautiously toward a permanent ceasefire, this collection of short essays examine what steps must be taken to address the humanitarian catastrophe and begin to meet the urgent needs of the enclave’s nearly 2 million survivors.
This two-year project examines the increasing restrictions placed on Palestinian and Israeli civil society and how the failure to reach a comprehensive Palestinian-Israeli peace impacts communities and civil rights in the United States.
How can the U.S. administration do more by doing less and help reverse negative trends that are cementing occupation and inequality, while avoiding previous failed policies that have empowered anti-democratic forces in both Israel and Palestine?
