Parekh Policy Initiative on U.S.-India Relations

The U.S.-India relationship will be one of the most significant drivers of geopolitics in the coming decades. As India seeks to transform into a leading power, the country finds itself at an inflection point that will determine its domestic prospects, global role, and competitiveness in a rapidly changing global system. Its relationship with the United States will be an indispensable part of this transformation. With a world-leading South Asia policy research program in Washington and an established center in India, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is uniquely positioned to help define the future of the evolving U.S.-India relationship.