As artificial intelligence (AI) changes how people around the world live and work, new frontiers for international collaboration, competition, and conflict are opening. AI can, for example, improve (or detract) from international cyber stability, optimize (or bias) cloud-based services, or guide the targeting of biotechnology toward great discoveries (or terrible abuses). Carnegie partners with governments, industry, academia, and civil society to anticipate and mitigate the international security challenges from AI. By confronting both the short-term (2-5 years) and medium-term (5-10 years) challenges, we hope to mitigate the most urgent risks of AI while laying the groundwork for addressing its slower and subtler effects.