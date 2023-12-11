Program
Technology and International Affairs
Cyber and Digital Policy

To achieve greater stability and civility in cyberspace, Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs program develops strategies and policies in several key areas and promotes international cooperation and norms by engaging key decisionmakers in governments and industry.

Streams of Work

Cyber Norms

In support of the international cybersecurity norms process, our Cyber Norms Index tracks relevant multilateral and bilateral accords at the UN, the G20, the OSCE and other international organizations and fora. In addition, our scholars regularly publish in-depth analyses of latest developments and trends and develop specific proposals for consideration by decision-makers in government and industry alike.

Encryption Working Group

Working with Princeton University, we have convened an Encryption Working Group to advance a more constructive dialogue on encryption policy. The working group consists of former government officials, business representatives, privacy and civil rights advocates, law enforcement experts, and computer scientists. Learn more about its members and papers released so far.

Cyber Conflict in the Russia-Ukraine War

To understand the cyber elements of the Russia-Ukraine war, Carnegie offers original research on the impact of both Russia’s cyber attacks and Ukraine’s cyber defense.

Cybersecurity and the Financial System

To protect the financial system against cyber threats, our project provides actionable policy proposals and in-depth strategic analysis for governments and industry alike with practical guidance to enhance resilience of the financial system around the globe.

Experts

Jon Bateman

Senior Fellow and Co-Director, Technology and International Affairs Program

Jon Bateman is a senior fellow and co-director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Arthur Nelson

Acting Co-Director, Technology and International Affairs Program

Arthur Nelson is acting co-director of Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program.

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program, Technology and International Affairs Program

Levite was the principal deputy director general for policy at the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission from 2002 to 2007.

Gavin Wilde

Nonresident Fellow, Technology and International Affairs

Gavin Wilde is a nonresident fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he applies his expertise on Russia and information warfare to examine the strategic challenges posed by cyber and influence operations, propaganda, and emerging technologies.

Lakshmee Sharma

Senior Research Analyst, Technology and Internatonal Affairs

Lakshmee Sharma is a senior research analyst in the Technology and International Affairs Program at Carnegie, where she focuses on the social, political, and economic impacts of digital technology. With an international development perspective, she explores technology adoption for equitable inclusion.

Aubra Anthony

Senior Fellow, Technology and International Affairs Program

Aubra Anthony is a senior fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at Carnegie, where she researches the human impacts of digital technology, specifically in emerging markets.

