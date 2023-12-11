Cyber and Digital Policy

To achieve greater stability and civility in cyberspace, Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs program develops strategies and policies in several key areas and promotes international cooperation and norms by engaging key decisionmakers in governments and industry.
In support of the international cybersecurity norms process, our Cyber Norms Index tracks relevant multilateral and bilateral accords at the UN, the G20, the OSCE and other international organizations and fora. In addition, our scholars regularly publish in-depth analyses of latest developments and trends and develop specific proposals for consideration by decision-makers in government and industry alike.
Working with Princeton University, we have convened an Encryption Working Group to advance a more constructive dialogue on encryption policy. The working group consists of former government officials, business representatives, privacy and civil rights advocates, law enforcement experts, and computer scientists. Learn more about its members and papers released so far.
To understand the cyber elements of the Russia-Ukraine war, Carnegie offers original research on the impact of both Russia’s cyber attacks and Ukraine’s cyber defense.
To protect the financial system against cyber threats, our project provides actionable policy proposals and in-depth strategic analysis for governments and industry alike with practical guidance to enhance resilience of the financial system around the globe.
Jon Bateman is a senior fellow and co-director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Arthur Nelson is acting co-director of Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program.
Ariel (Eli) Levite
Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program, Technology and International Affairs Program
Levite was the principal deputy director general for policy at the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission from 2002 to 2007.
Gavin Wilde is a nonresident fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he applies his expertise on Russia and information warfare to examine the strategic challenges posed by cyber and influence operations, propaganda, and emerging technologies.
Lakshmee Sharma is a senior research analyst in the Technology and International Affairs Program at Carnegie, where she focuses on the social, political, and economic impacts of digital technology. With an international development perspective, she explores technology adoption for equitable inclusion.
Aubra Anthony is a senior fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at Carnegie, where she researches the human impacts of digital technology, specifically in emerging markets.
