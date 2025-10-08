About the Technology and International Affairs Program

Who We Are

We are a team of scholars and policy entrepreneurs who study and shape the global technology agenda. We gather data, build ideas, forge relationships, and curate conversations to help public and private sector leaders around the world make better decisions. Our aim is to tilt technologies in the direction of helping, not hindering, international security and human well-being.

We focus on four technology areas: AI, the information environment, cybersecurity, and biotechnology. We see these four areas as central to global affairs, tractable within current policy windows, and underserved by high-quality independent analysis.

How We’re Different

Our culture of rigor enables us to cut through the hype, fear, and superficiality that so often cloud debates on emerging technologies.

Our commitment to long-term projects with enduring impact allows us to tackle systemic challenges rather than chasing headlines.

Our more than 100 years of independence insulate us from the industry and government capture that constrain many other voices.