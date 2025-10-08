About the Technology and International Affairs Program

We are a team of scholars and policy entrepreneurs who study and shape the global technology agenda. We gather data, build ideas, forge relationships, and curate conversations to help public and private sector leaders around the world make better decisions. Our aim is to tilt technologies in the direction of helping, not hindering, international security and human well-being.
We focus on four technology areas: AI, the information environment, cybersecurity, and biotechnology. We see these four areas as central to global affairs, tractable within current policy windows, and underserved by high-quality independent analysis.
Our culture of rigor enables us to cut through the hype, fear, and superficiality that so often cloud debates on emerging technologies.
Our commitment to long-term projects with enduring impact allows us to tackle systemic challenges rather than chasing headlines.
Our more than 100 years of independence insulate us from the industry and government capture that constrain many other voices.
Our global networks, together with our ironclad reputation for discretion and fair play, enable us to convene rival actors in private, productive dialogue.
Jon Bateman is a senior fellow and co-director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Lucas Fluegel is a visiting scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he explores the implications of advanced biotechnologies for international governance and global stability.
Corey Hinderstein is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Technology and International Affairs Program, the Nuclear Policy Program, and the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program.
Anton Leicht is a visiting scholar with the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he researches the political economy of artificial intelligence.
Alejandro N. Mayorkas is a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He most recently served as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security.
Jane Munga is a fellow in the Africa Program focusing on technology policy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Arthur Nelson is co-director of Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program.
Alasdair Phillips-Robins is a fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on emerging technology and national security.
Lakshmee Sharma is a senior research analyst in the Technology and International Affairs Program at Carnegie, where she focuses on the social, political, and economic impacts of digital technology. With an international development perspective, she explores technology adoption for equitable inclusion.
Scott Singer is a fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he works on global AI development and governance with a focus on China.
Noah Tan is a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow in the Carnegie Technology and International Affairs Program.
Teddy Tawil is a visiting researcher in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on the economics and geopolitics of artificial intelligence.
Alicia Wanless
Senior Fellow, Technology and International Affairs, Director, Information Environment Project
Alicia Wanless is the director of the Information Environment Project.
Sam Winter-Levy is a fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on emerging technology and national security. Before joining Carnegie, he was a Ph.D. candidate in politics at Princeton University and a Peace Scholar Fellow at the US Institute of Peace, and he has worked as a staff editor at Foreign Affairs and reported for The Economist.
Aubra Anthony is a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program at Carnegie, where she researches the human impacts of digital technology, specifically in emerging markets.
Edna Conway is a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program and is CEO of EMC Advisors, providing board and advisory services to enterprises and governments globally on technology, security, risk management and supply chain resilience.
Dr. Shikoh is a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs program. She is the CEO of Qhala, a leading Digital Innovation company transforming Africa. With over a decade of expertise in digital technologies, she drives digital transformation for organizations in Africa and Emerging Markets, focusing on sectors like Agriculture, Education, Health, Payments, Retail, and Renewable Energies.
Nikita Lalwani is a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program.
Seth Lazar is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Technology and International Affairs Program.
Bob Kolasky is a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program and is senior vice president for critical infrastructure at Exiger, where he focuses on developing cutting-edge third-party risk management solutions for the critical infrastructure community.
Govind Shivkumar is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Technology and International Affairs.
Gavin Wilde is a nonresident fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He applies his expertise on Russia and information warfare to examine the strategic challenges posed by cyber and information operations, propaganda, and emerging technologies.
Jonathan Zittrain is a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
