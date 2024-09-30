Back to the Asia Program
A dominant narrative, especially in Washington, is that China extends its global influence by exporting its developmental model and imposing it on other countries. But China also extends its influence by working through local actors and institutions while adapting and assimilating local and traditional forms, norms, and practices. With the generous support of the Ford Foundation, Carnegie has launched an innovative body of research on Chinese engagement in seven regions of the world—Africa, Central Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, the Pacific, South Asia, and Southeast Asia—exploring these adaptive Chinese strategies that work within local realities and are mostly ignored by Western policymakers.

A red monument sits on a hill with green fields in the background.
commentary
How Local Realities Compelled China to Adapt Its Soft-Power Strategy in Kazakhstan

China has strategically pushed into education, culture, media, and art—especially in the Kazakh language.

  • Berikbol Dukeyev
· September 30, 2024
Video of Nargiza Muratalieva discussing the ways in which Chinese lending adapts to the realities of various Central Asian countries
video
Chinese Lending Adapts to Central Asia's Realities

What is the overall debt situation toward China in Central Asia, and how does China adapt its debt policy to the realities of different Central Asian countries? Nargiza Muratalieva explores these questions and more.

  • Nargiza Muratalieva
· September 23, 2024
Video of Odil Gafarov discussing the role of Chinese private security contractors in Central Asia
video
Boots on the Ground: What Chinese Private Security Contractors Do in Central Asia

What are Chinese security companies doing in Central Asia—and how do they relate to China's strategic interests in the region? Odil Gafarov discusses the diverse operations of Chinese security companies in various Central Asian countries and explores the implications they hold for the broader region.

  • Odil Gafarov
· September 9, 2024
Video of Omar Manky discussing DiDi Chuxing's strategies for success in the Latin American ride-hailing market.
video
How DiDi Chuxing Won Over Latin America: Strategic Moves and Policy Lessons

What's the secret behind DiDi Chuxing's success in the Latin American ride-hailing market? Omar Manky explores DiDi's strategies for success, which includes an emphasis on local partnerships, addressing security issues, and promoting social initiatives.

  • Omar Manky
· August 20, 2024
Pale blue arch road sign in foreground in front of a a car riding along the Bishkek - Karakol road along dusty brown mountains
commentary
Chinese Lending Adapts to Central Asia’s Realities

China’s relationships with Central Asian borrowers are hardly one-size-fits-all. Chinese financial players have adapted and used different models, demonstrating the country’s flexibility as a lender.

  • Nargiza Muratalieva
· August 19, 2024
video
How Is China Shaping the Future of Alternative Energy in Central Asia?

Why are Central Asian countries switching to alternative energy despite having significant natural gas and crude oil reserves? And how has China's approach to entering this alternative energy market evolved over time?

  • Yunis Sharifli
· August 8, 2024
Video of Yanliang Pan discussing Kazakhstan's role in China’s nuclear growth and its impact on international energy dynamics.
video
Kazakhstan's Uranium Revolution: Powering China's Nuclear Future

How is Kazakhstan reshaping the nuclear industry? With advanced uranium mining and joint ventures, Kazakhstan supplies 40% of the world's uranium, fueling China’s nuclear expansion and reshaping geopolitics. Yanliang Pan unpacks Kazakhstan's pivotal role in China’s nuclear growth and its impact on international energy dynamics.

· August 2, 2024
commentary
Boots On the Ground: What Chinese Private Security Contractors Do in Central Asia

And how they adapted to local market demands and security challenges.

  • Odil Gafarov
· August 1, 2024
paper
How DiDi Chuxing Adapts to Latin America’s Era of Digital Platforms

The Chinese ride-hailing app has acclimated remarkably well to local conditions, challenging simplistic narratives about the entry of Chinese companies into the region.

  • Omar Manky
  • Natalia Mogollón
· July 1, 2024
commentary
Green New Wave: How China Adapts to Central Asia’s Renewable Energy Landscape

China has been investing in solar and wind energy projects in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, increasingly adapting its approach to the needs and regulations in each country.

  • Yunis Sharifli
· April 19, 2024