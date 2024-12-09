China and the World

Program
Chinese Whispers: Xi Jinping's PLA purges

Reorganization in the ranks of the PLA warrants questions about Xi's intentions.

· December 9, 2024
Best of the Spectator Podcast
U.S.-China Relations Will Depend on Which Trump Shows Up

No one knows what the future holds for U.S.-China ties, maybe not even Donald Trump himself. The president-elect’s views on China are myriad and contradictory.

  • Evan Medeiros
· November 13, 2024
Financial Times
Understanding China’s Strategic Path to Great Power Status
October 23, 2024

Thirty years ago, the idea that China could challenge the United States economically, globally, and militarily seemed unfathomable. Yet today, China is considered a great power. How did China manage to build power in an international system that was largely dominated by the United States? What factors determined the strategies Beijing pursued to achieve this feat?

China’s Agents of Chaos

China wants to supplant the United States as the world’s dominant power, and although partnering with Iran, North Korea, and Russia helps Beijing in that effort, the trio can also undermine its aims.

· October 22, 2024
Foreign Affairs
Visitors walk past a poster of a Chinese 100-yuan note at an exhibition in Beijing
paper
China’s Dollar Dilemma

Increasingly intensifying U.S. economic sanctions targeting Russia’s financial system have deepened concerns in China over its extensive dollar asset holdings and the Chinese financial system’s reliance on dollars.

· October 3, 2024
The Chinese Armada

While Beijing claims most of the sea as its territorial waters, international courts have ruled against those claims as overly broad. But that hasn’t stopped it from continuing to seize reefs and, in some cases, build military bases on them. Why is China doing this?

· October 1, 2024
The Signal
Chinese Whispers: Will AI Be the Next Arms Race?

China has a rich landscape of homegrown AI products, where progress is being led by tech giants like search engine Baidu and TikTok’s owner, ByteDance. So already there is a bifurcation in the AI worlds of China and the West.

· September 30, 2024
Best of the Spectator
A red monument sits on a hill with green fields in the background.
commentary
How Local Realities Compelled China to Adapt Its Soft-Power Strategy in Kazakhstan

China has strategically pushed into education, culture, media, and art—especially in the Kazakh language.

  • Berikbol Dukeyev
· September 30, 2024
Oriana Skylar Mastro on How China Gained Power

China has risen not just by following in the footsteps of the United States, but also by exploiting U.S. vulnerabilities and its own competitive advantages.

· September 29, 2024
The Wire China
Blue and green lights in wavy lines across the bottom third of the image on a black background
article
China’s Views on AI Safety Are Changing—Quickly

Beijing’s AI safety concerns are higher on the priority list, but they remain tied up in geopolitical competition and technological advancement.

· August 27, 2024
book
Great Power Competition and Overseas Bases: Chinese, Russian, and American Force Posture in the Twenty-First Century

This book examines the emerging dynamics of geostrategic competition for overseas military bases and base access.

· August 27, 2024
Pale blue arch road sign in foreground in front of a a car riding along the Bishkek - Karakol road along dusty brown mountains
commentary
Chinese Lending Adapts to Central Asia’s Realities

China’s relationships with Central Asian borrowers are hardly one-size-fits-all. Chinese financial players have adapted and used different models, demonstrating the country’s flexibility as a lender.

  • Nargiza Muratalieva
· August 19, 2024