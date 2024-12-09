China and the World

Reorganization in the ranks of the PLA warrants questions about Xi's intentions.
We explore China’s power and growing capacity for action, its strategies and tactics around the world, and the challenges it faces at home.
Reorganization in the ranks of the PLA warrants questions about Xi's intentions.
No one knows what the future holds for U.S.-China ties, maybe not even Donald Trump himself. The president-elect’s views on China are myriad and contradictory.
Thirty years ago, the idea that China could challenge the United States economically, globally, and militarily seemed unfathomable. Yet today, China is considered a great power. How did China manage to build power in an international system that was largely dominated by the United States? What factors determined the strategies Beijing pursued to achieve this feat?
China wants to supplant the United States as the world’s dominant power, and although partnering with Iran, North Korea, and Russia helps Beijing in that effort, the trio can also undermine its aims.
Increasingly intensifying U.S. economic sanctions targeting Russia’s financial system have deepened concerns in China over its extensive dollar asset holdings and the Chinese financial system’s reliance on dollars.
While Beijing claims most of the sea as its territorial waters, international courts have ruled against those claims as overly broad. But that hasn’t stopped it from continuing to seize reefs and, in some cases, build military bases on them. Why is China doing this?
China has a rich landscape of homegrown AI products, where progress is being led by tech giants like search engine Baidu and TikTok’s owner, ByteDance. So already there is a bifurcation in the AI worlds of China and the West.
China has strategically pushed into education, culture, media, and art—especially in the Kazakh language.
China has risen not just by following in the footsteps of the United States, but also by exploiting U.S. vulnerabilities and its own competitive advantages.
Beijing’s AI safety concerns are higher on the priority list, but they remain tied up in geopolitical competition and technological advancement.
This book examines the emerging dynamics of geostrategic competition for overseas military bases and base access.
China’s relationships with Central Asian borrowers are hardly one-size-fits-all. Chinese financial players have adapted and used different models, demonstrating the country’s flexibility as a lender.