China Local/Global: Middle East and North Africa

A dominant narrative, especially in Washington, is that China extends its global influence by exporting its developmental model and imposing it on other countries. But China also extends its influence by working through local actors and institutions while adapting and assimilating local and traditional forms, norms, and practices. With the generous support of the Ford Foundation, Carnegie has launched an innovative body of research on Chinese engagement in seven regions of the world—Africa, Central Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, the Pacific, South Asia, and Southeast Asia—exploring these adaptive Chinese strategies that work within local realities and are mostly ignored by Western policymakers.

Local Agency Is Shaping China’s Digital Footprint in the Gulf

Oil-dependent economies in the Gulf are looking to Chinese tech firms to drive technological progress in the region. Contrary to the narrative that Beijing is imposing its “digital model” on Gulf states, Chinese firms have adapted their strategies to adhere to the local political and regulatory realities in Gulf nations.

  • Tin Hinane El Kadi
· January 6, 2025
How Saudi Arabia Bent China to Its Technoscientific Ambitions

Technoscientific cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia has blossomed in recent years. Mohammed Al-Sudairi explains how Riyadh’s collaboration with Beijing assists its pursuit of technoscientific self-strengthening.

  • Mohammed Al-Sudairi
· November 14, 2023
Chinese Soft Power in Turkish Media

China has sought to increase its partnership with media outlets in Türkiye in an effort to improve its public perception in the country. Çağdaş Üngör breaks down the Sino-Turkish media landscape and assesses its overall impact.

  • Çağdaş Üngör
· September 20, 2023
How Saudi Arabia Bent China to Its Technoscientific Ambitions

Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with China on technological and scientific innovation is on the rise—and it is Saudi priorities that are steering the relationship.

  • Mohammed Al-Sudairi
  • Steven Jiawei Hai
  • Kameal Alahmad
· August 1, 2023
China’s Response to Türkiye’s Volatile Authoritarianism

China’s Belt and Road Initiative has followed a unique, locally focused strategy in Türkiye to adapt to the Turkish economic and political environment.

  • Ceren Ergenç
  • Derya Göçer
· May 5, 2023
China Is Playing by Turkey’s Media Rules

Turkey has few explicitly pro-China voices. In response, the Chinese regime has opted for soft power strategies that leverage Turkish political players and seek a synergy with local media actors.

  • Çağdaş Üngör
· November 9, 2022
Localization and China’s Tech Success on Two Continents
October 6, 2022

Join Carnegie for a conversation about how local players have fared in three Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian countries—Algeria, Egypt, and Indonesia—in pushing Chinese technology firms to meet their developmental needs.

Huawei in North Africa: Why Egypt and Algeria Chose China's Telecom Giant

Developing countries looking to transform their digital economies often turn to foreign tech giants for technology upgrades and training for their own domestic tech workforce. Tin Hinane El Kadi explains why Egypt and Algeria chose Huawei and offers lessons for other developing countries negotiating with Chinese tech giants.

  • Tin Hinane El Kadi
· September 8, 2022
How Huawei’s Localization in North Africa Delivered Mixed Returns

Algeria and Egypt pressed China’s telecom national champion Huawei for more value-added manufacturing and technology transfers. The company responded, but it ultimately improved its brand image without engaging in meaningful capacity building.

  • Tin Hinane El Kadi
· April 14, 2022
China’s Bid for Influence in Israeli Media

Chinese infrastructure investments in the developing world have become the norm for Beijing as it seeks to expand its influence. However, in Israel, China has embedded itself into Israeli media and Hebrew-language press to play up Israelis' perceptions of China in the public. Roie Yellinek explains the tactics China has used in Israeli media and whether or not it has worked.

  • Roie Yellinek
· January 12, 2022
How China Learned to Harness Israel’s Media and Booming Tech Scene

To bolster their influence in Israel, Chinese players have leveraged local Hebrew language media to calibrate their messages for Israeli audiences.

  • Roie Yellinek
· October 27, 2021