China Local/Global: South Asia

A dominant narrative, especially in Washington, is that China extends its global influence by exporting its developmental model and imposing it on other countries. But China also extends its influence by working through local actors and institutions while adapting and assimilating local and traditional forms, norms, and practices. With the generous support of the Ford Foundation, Carnegie has launched an innovative body of research on Chinese engagement in seven regions of the world—Africa, Central Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, the Pacific, South Asia, and Southeast Asia—exploring these adaptive Chinese strategies that work within local realities and are mostly ignored by Western policymakers.

event
China Goes Local: How Chinese Players Engage Outside National Capitals
March 10, 2022

Outside national capitals, Chinese players are engaging local actors, from mayors, to community groups, to faith-based organizations in dynamic ways. This, in turn, is both entrenching China’s influence and compelling Chinese actors to adapt to and meet local demands.

event
How to Make China Adapt to Local Needs
January 27, 2022

A lively discussion of powerful similarities and intriguing differences across four regions—Southeast Asia, Latin America, Central Asia, and South Asia—and what can be learned by comparing local strategies and Chinese responses around infrastructure, investment, and training.

video
How Has China’s Relationship With Pakistan Evolved Since CPEC?

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, also known as CPEC, is China's flagship project in the Belt and Road Initiative. While CPEC is often used as an example of China's aggressive overseas expansion, local Pakistani actors wield more influence than people may think. Watch to learn more about how CPEC and China-Pakistan relations have evolved in recent years.

· July 28, 2021
paper
The Local Roots of Chinese Engagement in Pakistan

China has intensified its economic engagement with Pakistan by cultivating influential political elites. But the deeper story of Chinese inroads is the diversification of ties to local stakeholders, notably in the education, media, and energy sectors.

  • Muhammad Tayyab Safdar
· June 2, 2021
paper
How China and Pakistan Negotiate

Many observers view Pakistan as a test case for China’s assertive overseas expansion plans. But sometimes, it is Chinese players who have had to adapt to Islamabad’s realities.

  • Katharine Adeney
  • Filippo Boni
· May 24, 2021