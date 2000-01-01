REQUIRED IMAGE
Rapprochement or Rivalry? Russia-China Relations in a Changing Asia

U.S., Russian, and Chinese scholars analyze the most important issues posed by the relationship between China and Russia, and weigh the prospects for real cooperation between Russia, a severely weakened power, and China, a power on the rise.

by Martha Brill OlcottMichael McFaul, and Sherman W. Garnett
The emerging relationship between China and Russia is perhaps the most important force redefining international relations in post-Cold War Asia. In recent years, Russia and China have built a strategic partnership aimed at the 21st centurya development that deeply worries some Western observers and puzzles others.

In this first comprehensive study of Russian-Chinese relations, Sherman Garnett and a team of fifteen U.S., Russian, and Chinese scholars analyze the most important issues posed by the relationship, including: cross-border trade, the impact of Russia’s center-periphery politics, migration, arms sales, and (mis)perceptions of one another. The book assesses what will be one of the most important relationships, economically and strategically, in the dynamic region stretching from Central Asia to the Far East. It also weighs the prospects for real cooperation between Russia, a severely weakened power, and China, a power on the rise.

Contributing authors include: Sherman Garnett, Harry Gelman, Li Jingjie, Michael McFaul, Lu Nanquan, Kathleen Newland, Martha Brill Olcott, Gilbert Rozman, Judith Thornton, Dmitri Trenin, Tamara Troyakova, Galina Vitkovskaya, Alexei Voskressenski, Elizabeth Wishnick, and Zhanna Zayonchkovskaya.

Advance Praise

“…[T]his is an informative and broadly balanced set of contributions which focus coherently on the key issues in the bilateral relationship.”
—Roland Dannreuther, Geneva Centre for Security Policy

