China's WTO Commitment on Independent Judicial Review

Source: Carnegie Paper No. 32

Summary

China's accession to the World Trade Organization thrusts formidable challenges on Chinese leadership to honor promises relating to the country's rule of law developments. The United States and the international community should seize this unprecedented opportunity by directing more resources toward such reform efforts.

Realistic goals include assisting China in restructuring the court system to be more independent of local governments and the CCP; advising on fiscal reform; exploring the possibility of a circuit appeal court or separate administrative court system; and assisting in drafting and, later, enforcing laws that would limit the power of CCP organs. These small steps could produce larger scale reform in China.



Click on link above for full text of this Carnegie Paper.

About the Author

Veron Mei-Ying Hung is an associate in Carnegie's China Program. An expert in Chinese law, she has in-depth experience in administrative litigation and judicial reform in China, constitutional development in Hong Kong, human rights, and trade.

A limited number of print copies are available of this report.

Request a copy.