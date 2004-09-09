The Russian Military: Power and Policy

Source: American Academy Studies in Global Security

Russian military capacity remains a major consideration for global security even in the post-Soviet era. This book assesses today's Russian military and analyzes its possible future direction. The contributors—experts on the subject from both Russia and the West—consider not only how Russia has built its military capacity but also the policies and doctrines that have shaped Russia's defense posture. They discuss such topics as the downsizing of the Russian military, Russia's use of military power in regional conflicts, and the management of Russia's nuclear weapons.



For more than a decade, Russian leaders have struggled to formulate security and defense policies that protect Russia's borders and project Russia's influence. The contributors to The Russian Military find that the choices Russian leaders have made have been significantly influenced by the military reforms Russia has attempted to implement since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The protracted and intense debate over military reform has been--and will continue to be--decisive in shaping Russian military capacity.

Read selected chapters by Carnegie contributors, at right. Additional sections are available at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences web site. Copyright 2004 American Academy of Arts and Sciences.



About the Editors

Steven E. Miller is editor-in-chief of International Security and director of the International Security Program of BCSIA.



Dmitri V. Trenin is deputy director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, where he specializes in foreign and security policy. He is the author of Russia's Restless Frontier: The Chechnya Factor in Post-Soviet Russia, The End of Eurasia: Russia on the Border Between Geopolitics and Globalization and coeditor of Ambivalent Neighbors: The EU, NATO and the Price of Membership.

Reviews



"This first-rate set of essays is a timely and remarkably comprehensive assessment of the contemporary state of the Russian military. It deserves the attention not only of those interest in military affairs, but also those concerned with political and economic developments in Russia."

—Lieutenant General William Odom (U.S. Army, Ret.), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

"This is the best collection of both contributors and contributions that I have seen on this subject."

—Brigadier General John C. Reppert (U.S. Army, Ret.), Dean of the College of International and Security Studies, Germany

"This book is a path-breaking contribution to our understanding of Russia."

—International Affairs