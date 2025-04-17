Forecasting Nuclear Escalation Risks: Cloudy With a Chance of Fallout

One interesting feature of the median R3I rankings is the relative consistency between workshops, which is somewhat unexpected given the disagreement on other issues. To be fair, that consistency stems, in part, from defining R3I in terms of reducing PT 5 . As a result, steps higher up the ladder—such as escalation from threshold 3 to 4, or from 4 to 5—tend to offer greater R3Is because they would be taken if escalation to an all-out nuclear war proceeded in a linear way (as many participants thought it would).

That said, this is not the whole story. It was not a priori obvious that there would be a low R3I to efforts to reduce the danger of a conflict’s escalating from a relatively low level (threshold 0, 1, or 2) straight to nuclear strikes on a U.S. state. To be sure, the relevant probabilities—p(0,5), p(1,5), and p(2,5)—are inevitably very small in absolute terms (surely much smaller than those between sequential escalation thresholds). However, potentially counteracting the small size of these probabilities is that escalation pathways that skip multiple thresholds involve fewer steps (in mathematical terms, the likelihood of a multiple-step escalation pathway is calculated by multiplying the probability associated with each individual step). As a result, it is possible for the highest R3Is to come from reducing the probabilities p(0,5), p(1,5), and p(2,5), as indeed occurred with a small number of participants.

On average, however, the highest R3Is are associated with p(4,5), p(3,4), and p(2,3). In other words, in theory, the most effective way to prevent nuclear strikes against the United States would be to reduce the likelihood of escalation from U.S. nuclear use to such strikes; from adversary nuclear use in the region to U.S. nuclear use; and from an adversary nuclear alert to adversary regional nuclear use. However, this is often easier said than done. As discussed below, very few of the policy recommendations suggested by participants related to curtailing escalation risks after first use; in line with the post–Cold War nuclear discourse, more recommendations related to preventing first use itself.

The data, however, identify one promising target for risk reduction: reducing the likelihood that an adversary’s nuclear forces are alerted early in a crisis. Many participants believe that such an adversary alert would occur before the 100 deaths threshold was reached. This expectation is reflected by the relatively high R3I of p(0,2).

The value of reducing p(0,2) can be seen by calculating the estimated probability that, conditional on an adversary’s alerting its nuclear forces, the total number of deaths is fewer than 100. Results were surprisingly consistent between the workshops (see table 7, which, because of the relative consistency of probability estimates within a dyad, gives the arithmetic mean of this probability rather than the median). Participants’ p(m,n) estimates implied that, if an adversary alerts its nuclear forces, there is a probability of about 0.4-0.45 that fewer than 100 deaths have occurred.

Aiming to reduce p(0,2) is an attractive prospect because, compared to steps later in the escalation ladder, the alerting of nuclear forces is relatively well understood, not least because there have been various historical instances of alerting. Analysts may therefore consider giving particular attention to nuclear alerting in crafting future risk-reduction efforts.

Reducing Nuclear Escalation Risks

Toward the end of our first workshop, which was focused on North Korea, we asked participants to suggest one risk-reduction measure that would address the escalation risks they had spent the day analyzing. It was notable how few of those measures corresponded to the escalation steps with the highest R3Is. At subsequent meetings, we told each participant which escalation step had the highest R3I, according to their individual probability estimates, and asked them to identify one practical way to reduce the probability of its occurring. They often struggled to do so, especially when the relevant step was high up the escalation ladder. Indeed, recommendations were generally divorced from probability estimates; participants likely offered the same recommendations that they would have suggested prior to the exercise—a notable finding in and of itself and another example of the disjuncture between the qualitative and quantitative.

Across the workshops, recommendations focused on four general themes (all of which are summarized in table 8):

Posture and capabilities : Participants proposed various changes to U.S. nuclear policy (which could be implemented unilaterally). Proposed changes generally focused on declaratory policy (such as adopting a sole purpose doctrine or acknowledging mutual vulnerability with China) and capabilities (such as investing in point and area missile defenses and improving nonnuclear capabilities).

: Participants proposed various changes to U.S. nuclear policy (which could be implemented unilaterally). Proposed changes generally focused on declaratory policy (such as adopting a sole purpose doctrine or acknowledging mutual vulnerability with China) and capabilities (such as investing in point and area missile defenses and improving nonnuclear capabilities). Influencing adversary perceptions : Some recommendations focused on shaping adversary perceptions in a crisis to demonstrate political resolve (such as signaling through regional deployments or capability investments) or alliance cohesion (such as through coordinated strategic messaging) and thus enhance the United States’ deterrence credibility. By contrast, others focused on adversary reassurance (such as efforts to reassure North Korea that if it does not use nuclear weapons, the United States and South Korea will not try to end its regime).

: Some recommendations focused on shaping adversary perceptions in a crisis to demonstrate political resolve (such as signaling through regional deployments or capability investments) or alliance cohesion (such as through coordinated strategic messaging) and thus enhance the United States’ deterrence credibility. By contrast, others focused on adversary reassurance (such as efforts to reassure North Korea that if it does not use nuclear weapons, the United States and South Korea will not try to end its regime). Cooperative risk-reduction measures : Crisis prevention and communication tools—notably hotlines—featured prominently at all workshops. Participants recognized that communication mechanisms are highly imperfect: adversaries may refuse to use them; in a conflict, they might be disrupted by conventional or nuclear operations; and adversaries may not trust whatever information is conveyed. Even so, participants generally agreed that their benefits outweigh the risks.

: Crisis prevention and communication tools—notably hotlines—featured prominently at all workshops. Participants recognized that communication mechanisms are highly imperfect: adversaries may refuse to use them; in a conflict, they might be disrupted by conventional or nuclear operations; and adversaries may not trust whatever information is conveyed. Even so, participants generally agreed that their benefits outweigh the risks. Enhanced understanding of escalation management: Participants recommended various analytical efforts officials and nongovernmental experts could take—ranging from improved scenario planning to better analysis of adversaries—to equip the United States with the knowledge and insight needed to manage escalation more effectively.

Underlying this list was, inevitably, considerable disagreement. Some measures, if not exactly mutually exclusive, are certainly in tension. For example, there was broad agreement that efforts to deter and assure adversaries generally cut against one another. In other cases, there was disagreement about whether there were, in fact, trade-offs between different measures and, if so, how severe they were. For instance, participants debated the interplay between diplomacy focused on crisis prevention and efforts to enhance (conventional and nuclear) capabilities that might be useful for escalation management.

The policies advocated by participants generally depended on what they saw as the key escalation drivers. For instance, participants at the Russia workshop who argued that escalation could happen because the United States and NATO do not properly understand Russian intentions tended to focus on improving communications and better understanding how Russian elites think about escalation and nuclear use. By contrast, those who argued that the United States and NATO are not doing enough to deter Russia tended to focus on increasing deterrence credibility.

These various debates are not novel; they will be intimately familiar to nuclear policy experts. Indeed, it was somewhat disappointing that the forecasting framework did not do much to advance the debate over risk mitigation—an issue we consider in the next section.

Conclusion and Way Ahead

After reading about the challenges encountered in our attempt to forecast nuclear use events, an understandable reaction would be to throw in the towel—to argue that disagreement among experts results in “answers” that are so uncertain that they are useless and, indeed, that the whole idea of forecasting nuclear use events is so flawed that it should be abandoned.

This response, however, would be a mistake. The problem is not that forecasting is an inappropriate tool to understand escalation. Rather, the uncertainty stems from unanswered (and perhaps unanswerable) questions about escalation as a phenomenon. In other words, uncertainty is not a methodological artifact of forecasting. It comes from profound disagreements between informed, experienced, and skilled experts about how escalation would actually unfold in a crisis or conflict, especially one that was close to or beyond the nuclear threshold. Forecasting offers a way to understand these disagreements and to derive potentially useful outputs despite the uncertainty.

The first benefit of forecasting is simply to highlight the extent of the uncertainty surrounding escalation. To be sure, most experts would acknowledge this uncertainty—at least in the abstract. Yet, the magnitude of the uncertainty captured in our study is shocking. Dismissing forecasting may make life easier for both policymaker and analyst by allowing them to ignore how poorly understood the phenomenon of escalation really is. Any resulting increase in confidence, however, would be ill-founded.

Even if forecasting were useful for nothing more than underscoring uncertainty, it would have real value. However, we believe, albeit very tentatively, that it can provide useful qualitative insights. For example, our results highlight two areas that have probably received insufficient attention as part of risk-reduction efforts: nuclear alerting and escalation after nuclear first use.

Forecasting offers two other benefits. First, as many others have noted, it can help analysts to understand why they disagree. Specifically, our exercise revealed important disagreements about the most likely pathways of escalation, the effect of the nature of the initial crisis on subsequent escalation dynamics, and, to a somewhat lesser extent, the controllability of escalation after first use. It was less useful in understanding why participants disagreed so strongly about the overall likelihood of escalation. In theory, this deficiency could be addressed by decomposing any given step in our escalation ladder into a series of pathways and estimating their probabilities. In practice, while potentially valuable, this process would be difficult and time-consuming—too time-consuming, certainly, for a one-day workshop that aimed to explore an escalation ladder that began with a crisis and ended with nuclear strikes against a U.S. state.

Second, forecasting can raise “red flags” by identifying differences between qualitative expectations and quantitative assessments. For example, it highlighted the tension between participants’ statements that it was difficult to predict how a crisis might escalate and their assessment—inferred from probability estimates—that if escalation occurred, it was likely to proceed along the principal pathway. In the event of such a difference, there is no a priori way of knowing whether the quantitative assessments or qualitative expectations are more reliable; instead, the point is simply that further research is needed.

Observing these benefits (or at least potential benefits) is not to suggest that all is rosy in the forecasting garden. Far from it. Forecasting nuclear use is profoundly difficult. To increase its utility, we offer suggestions for forecasters and forecasting (focusing on methodology) and suggestions for policymakers (focusing on interpretation).

Suggestions for Forecasters and Forecasting

Most importantly, we urge forecasters to emphasize the inevitable uncertainty in their estimates of nuclear use probabilities. Ignoring or downplaying these uncertainties risks giving policymakers false confidence. Quoting nuclear-use probabilities to two or three significant figures, for example, gives the impression that escalation is a much better understood phenomenon that it actually is. To rectify this problem, forecasters should do more than simply cite their estimates to one significant figure (or perhaps just to the nearest order of magnitude). They should openly and prominently acknowledge the uncertainty in their estimates and, where possible, provide quantitative estimates of it.

Even as much of this uncertainty stems from the underlying phenomenon, methodological improvements in forecasting studies of nuclear use could help to reduce it. Indeed, we encourage others to assess our methodology and test improvements. To help, we offer our own critique and suggestions for further work.

Inevitably, we had to make various hard calls on methodology, primarily because we faced significant trade-offs between complexity and methodological fidelity. The primary challenge is that probabilities are not intuitive to all subject matter experts, many of whom have little or no quantitative training. Not all workshop participants understood the concept of a conditional probability at the start of each workshop; while we explained and practiced this concept prior to any forecasting, some still struggled with the exercise.

Anticipating these challenges, we decided against requiring participants to estimate branch probabilities, which may have biased them in favor of linear escalation. We also refrained from asking participants to assign uncertainty estimates to their probabilities. In our judgment, requiring participants to assign fifteen probabilities (one for each arrow in figure 1) for each scenario, let alone adding uncertainty estimates to those probabilities, would have added significantly more difficulty to an already complex task, making the whole exercise potentially unmanageable. We continue to believe these calls were correct.

By contrast, we regret basing each workshop on a different dyad. With the benefit of hindsight, we would have focused our pilot study on just one dyad and run the same four scenarios at all three workshops so their results were directly comparable. Future work could correct this problem.

We made a series of other methodological choices about which reasonable people can differ. For example, we instructed participants to estimate escalation probabilities over the duration of the crisis rather than in a fixed timeframe. We defined nuclear use broadly so that it included any nuclear detonation, including a test or demonstration, beyond a state’s territory. It would be interesting and worthwhile to determine whether different choices would change the results significantly.

We also asked participants not to share their probability estimates as they discussed how escalation might occur because we did not want them to anchor onto one another’s estimates. There would be great value, however, to testing an alternative approach in which participants worked as small teams or else revealed and debated their probability estimates. In doing so, at least two challenges would need to be overcome. First, and most practically, the alternative approach would likely be more time-consuming. Second, there is a danger that participants would change their probabilities out of social pressure to conform or if they lacked confidence in making probabilistic assessments, and not because they had been genuinely persuaded by others. In that case, some or all the reduction in uncertainty would be illusory.

An ambitious goal could be to try to combine forecasting and simulations. In wargames and tabletop exercises, which are used widely within the national security community, teams representing the leadership of two antagonists are presented with a scenario and then take actions in response to one another. As part of such an event, the participants could (individually or collectively) be asked to estimate probabilities of escalation, including nuclear use. It could be useful to analyze how these probabilities change over the course of a simulation and to compare the two teams’ estimates.

Finally, future work could facilitate more discussion among participants about important differences between their qualitative expectations and quantitative assessments. Such discussions were not prominent in our workshops, in part because we only identified some of these differences when analyzing data after the workshops. That said, even if we had identified all these differences in real time, it would have been difficult to facilitate an in-depth discussion given time constraints.

Suggestions for Decisionmakers

In a crisis or conflict, intelligence agencies may present decisionmakers with estimates (perhaps conditional) of the likelihood of nuclear use by an adversary. Decisionmakers may also develop their own such estimates, explicitly or implicitly. Such estimates are potentially useful as one input (of many) to policymaking, especially if decisionmakers are willing to look beyond the topline to consider uncertainty and its causes.

Once again, this is probably easier said than done. Few decisionmakers are comfortable with probabilistic thinking.20 Moreover, in a crisis or conflict, time is likely to be of the essence; realistically, no decisionmaker can spend hours debating a complex probability tree. On top of that, key advisers may want to shield their principals from uncertainty to simplify decisionmaking. Yet, for their part, within all the real and inevitable constraints, decisionmakers should want to be fully informed; false confidence in the likelihood of nuclear escalation is not a firm foundation for policy. To this end, we offer two simple recommendations.

First, decisionmakers should require all quantitative forecasts developed by intelligence agencies to contain uncertainty estimates. (The confidence assessments that are already included in U.S. intelligence estimates are a qualitative way of expressing the probability of a given outcome; the proposal here is for a clear statement of the uncertainty in such estimates.) Perhaps the simplest approach is to provide decisionmakers with the range of individual estimates that fed into a consensus forecast (though enhanced methods could undoubtedly be developed). Ideally, if decisionmakers developed their own forecasts, they would also think about uncertainty, though from our experience, most people without extensive mathematical training struggle to estimate the uncertainty in probabilities. Nonetheless, decisionmakers could still ask themselves, “if my estimate is wrong, what are the most likely reasons why?” as a more qualitative approach.

Second, regardless of whether there is significant uncertainty in probabilities estimates—though, in the case of nuclear use, there normally would be—decisionmakers could ask advisers what kind of escalation pathway they consider to be most likely. One reason for doing so is to assess whether those advisers reached similar conclusions about the likelihood of nuclear use for different reasons. Burying such disagreements can be a natural bureaucratic inclination, but their existence may suggest there is more uncertainty around the consensus probability estimate than is immediately apparent. To be sure, this procedure is not a panacea; groupthink may result in advisers’ focusing on the same escalation pathway (and for this reason, decisionmakers could try, to the extent possible, to consult with advisers individually). Even so, canvassing advisers about the most dangerous escalation pathways should help decisionmakers develop more robust policies by not fixating on any one of them.

The decisionmakers responsible for navigating any future deep crisis or conventional conflict between nuclear-armed states will not have the luxury of calling for more research on escalation before making decisions. They will have to act—or not act—based on the understanding of escalation that they and their advisers have, not on the one they would ideally want. Given the extent of the uncertainty about escalation, forecasting will not yield reliable estimates of how the likelihood of escalation will change under different courses of action, let alone tell the decisionmakers how to act. But, if carefully and modestly applied, it might help leaders better understand the range of the possible and provide a useful input to the decisionmaking process.

Appendix 1: Workshop Participants

Three experts included here participated in a practice workshop we hosted to refine the exercise design. Their data is not captured in the analysis presented throughout this paper.

Kil Joo Ban, Korea University

Elaine Bunn, Expert Consultant

Toby Dalton, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Thomas Fingar, Stanford University

Markus Garlauskas, Atlantic Council

Matt Gentzel, Longview Philanthropy

Bonnie Glaser, German Marshall Fund

Sam Glover, Forecasting Research Institute

Bethany Goldblum, University of California, Berkeley

Nigel Gould-Davies, International Institute for Strategic Studies

Finn Hambly, Swift Centre

Dominic Johnson, Oxford University

Shashank Joshi, The Economist

Isabel Juniewicz, Open Philanthropy

Lami Kim, Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

Arie Kruglanski, University of Maryland

Jeffrey Lewis, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies

Narushige Michishita, National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS)

Rachel Minyoung Lee, Stimson Center

Kjirste Morrell, Good Judgement, Inc.

Anna Nettleship, King’s College London

Hanna Notte, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies

Reid Pauly, Brown University

Andreas Persbo, Open Nuclear Network

Andrew Reddie, Berkeley Risk and Security Lab

Brad Roberts, Center for Global Security Research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Josh Rosenberg, Forecasting Research Institute

Jacquelyn Schneider, Stanford University

Philipp Schoenegger, London School of Economics

Peter Scoblic, New America

Graham Stacey, European Leadership Network

Chris Steinitz, CNA

Lauren Sukin, London School of Economics

Jessica Taylor, Princeton University

Courtney Tee, Global Shield

Bruno Tertrais, Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique

Jenny Town, Stimson Center

Tong Zhao, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Katarzyna Zysk, Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies

Appendix 2: Example Assumptions and Scenario

These example assumptions and scenario are included here exactly as they were provided to participants at the North Korea workshop, which we held in May 2024. No additional edits or updates have been made.

North Korea Scenario Assumptions

It is February 1, 2029. A new American president has just entered the White House, the South Korean president has been in office since 2027, and Kim Jong Un is still the leader of North Korea. The U.S.-South Korean alliance remains in force and has not undergone major changes since 2024.

U.S. Posture and Capabilities

Political leaders in the United States continue to emphasize the U.S. “ironclad” commitment to South Korea. The USFK Commander retains war-time operational control of Combined Forces.

In its declaratory policy, the United States continues to state that “any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its Allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime. There is no scenario in which the Kim regime could employ nuclear weapons and survive.”

The United States has delivered on its promise to “enhance the regular visibility” of its strategic assets on and around the peninsula, as laid out in the 2023 Washington Declaration, and has increased the number of these visits in recent months. Annual military exercises have evolved to include nuclear response planning, focused on coordination of South Korean strategic and U.S. nuclear capabilities in an escalating crisis. The United States has not redeployed nuclear weapons to the Korean peninsula.

POTUS and POTROK have established a secure communication channel for prompt consultations in a crisis that is regularly exercised.

The United States and South Korea enjoy conventional superiority on the Korean peninsula. These capabilities have continued to evolve since 2024.

Key U.S. capabilities: A multi-layered missile defense system deployed in South Korea, designed to protect high-value targets against aircraft and short-range missiles (Patriot-2 and Patriot-3), to provide area defense against short- and medium-range missiles (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)), and to provide sea-based defenses against regional ballistic missile threats (Aegis) A real-time mechanism for sharing North Korean missile warning data with South Korea and Japan Hundreds of precision-strike missiles—including submarine-launched cruise missiles, surface-to-surface missiles (ATACMS on HIMARS), multiple rocket launchers (M270), and mid-range ground-launched missile launchers (Typhon)— that allow for deep, short-notice conventional strikes into North Korea



South Korean Posture and Capabilities

Alongside its alliance with the United States and their combined defense posture, South Korea places its so-called three-axis system at the center of its deterrence and defense strategy. The system has three components: (1) Kill Chain for preempting attacks, (2) Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) for intercepting attacks, and (3) Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR) for retaliating after an attack.

South Korea’s Strategic Command (ROKSTRATCOM), which manages the three-axis system, has been operational since 2024. There has been some coordination between ROKSTRATCOM and U.S.-ROK Combined Forces Command (CFC). However, unlike other parts of the South Korean military, ROKSTRATCOM would not come under the operational command of CFC in a conflict.

Key South Korean capabilities: Limited independent satellite surveillance capabilities A multi-layered missile defense system designed to protect high-value targets against aircraft and short-range missiles (Patriot-2 and Patriot-3; Cheongung) and to provide area defense against short- and medium-range missiles (L-SAM) Thousands of precision-strike missiles—including multiple rocket launchers (K239 Cheonmu), ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles (ATACMS, and multiple Hyunmoo variants, including with penetrator payloads), air-dropped bunker buster bombs (GBU-28), and air-launched cruise missiles (AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER and KEPD 350 Taurus ALCM)—that can hit targets anywhere in North Korea 50 F-35A stealth fighter jets (and various non-stealthy fighters)



North Korean Posture and Capabilities

North Korea continues to embrace the nuclear strategy outlined in the 2022 Nuclear Forces Policy Law. It has identified two core roles for its nuclear forces: 1) deter attacks “seriously threatening the security of the country and the people,” and 2) use nuclear weapons to repel attacks if deterrence fails.

North Korea has emphasized Pyongyang’s right to use nuclear weapons preemptively and has reiterated that “a nuclear strike shall be launched automatically and immediately” according to an “operational plan decided in advance” should Kim’s command and control be threatened by an adversary’s attack.

At the 9 th Worker’s Party Congress in 2026, Kim set out a new five-year military modernization and expansion agenda. Key goals include launching more reconnaissance satellites, improving maneuverable reentry vehicle technology, and ensuring the survivability and effectiveness of the nuclear arsenal. An ongoing scientific exchange between North Korea and Russia, which began in 2023, has helped North Korea to advance these goals, especially by refining space launch capabilities and accessing the materials needed to scale up solid-fuel missile production.

Worker’s Party Congress in 2026, Kim set out a new five-year military modernization and expansion agenda. Key goals include launching more reconnaissance satellites, improving maneuverable reentry vehicle technology, and ensuring the survivability and effectiveness of the nuclear arsenal. An ongoing scientific exchange between North Korea and Russia, which began in 2023, has helped North Korea to advance these goals, especially by refining space launch capabilities and accessing the materials needed to scale up solid-fuel missile production. Key North Korean capabilities: 90-120 nuclear warheads, including high-yield thermonuclear and low-yield tactical warheads Hundreds of ground-launched regional ballistic missiles (solid and liquid-fueled, assumed assigned to both conventional and nuclear missions) with diverse basing modes, including rail-mobile launchers, fixed silos, TELs, and lake-submerged launchers Tens of intercontinental ballistic missiles (solid and liquid-fueled, all assumed assigned exclusively to nuclear missions), including some with multiple independent reentry vehicles A small force of regional submarine-launched ballistic and cruise missiles (all assumed assigned exclusively to nuclear missions), deployable on the country’s three ballistic missile submarines (SSBs) A small force of ground-launched nuclear-capable cruise missiles



North Korea Scenario 1: Nuclear Redeployment

The United States and South Korea release a joint press statement following the thirteenth Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) principals meeting, announcing that:

At the direction of the Presidents of the United States and the Republic of Korea, the alliance will begin preparations to deploy U.S. nonstrategic nuclear warheads to the Republic of Korea. This deployment, which is strictly defensive, is intended to enhance deterrence.

The warheads will remain in U.S. custody and control in full compliance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Certified South Korean dual-capable aircraft will be made available for nuclear roles and South Korean personnel will be trained accordingly.

As a first step, in the coming days, the alliance will begin constructing facilities at Kunsan Air Base capable of safely storing the warheads.

Following the announcement, a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) statement warns that North Korea “will not tolerate U.S. plans to arm South Korea with nuclear weapons,” and that “if the American imperialists and their illegitimate lackeys try to bring nuclear war to our peninsula, we will have no choice but to strike first in self-defense.”

Two months later, the United States and South Korea commence their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise. The exercise includes aerial drills over the East Sea, close to North Korean airspace. The aircraft involved include South Korean F-35As stationed at Kunsan Air Base.

Partway through the drills, North Korea fires surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) at allied aircraft participating in the drills. The aircraft evade the missiles. A joint U.S.-South Korean intelligence assessment in the immediate aftermath of the incident concludes with high confidence that the SAMs were launched with the intention to shoot down aircraft and not as a warning shot. The U.S. and South Korean presidents consult and order a retaliatory strike on the SAM battery and radars that carried out the launch. The allied strike, conducted jointly by U.S. and South Korean aircraft, destroys those assets, killing 12 North Korean soldiers in the process.

A Korean Central Television (KCTV) broadcast characterizes the incident as “an unjust response to the brave defense of our sovereign airspace,” and accuses the United States of “irresponsibly equipping feeble South Korean pilots with nuclear power.” The broadcast goes on to say that “Marshal Kim has vowed to respond in an appropriate manner without delay to defend the honor of our fallen comrades.”

Days later, North Korea launches a salvo of ten conventionally armed ballistic and cruise missiles at Kunsan Air Base. U.S. missile defense systems deployed in South Korea intercept six missiles. Four missiles strike the base, temporarily disabling three aircraft hangars and causing significant damage at the construction site of an underground storage vault for nuclear warheads. The strike kills eight South Korean and five U.S. military personnel, and injures an additional 25.

