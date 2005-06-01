Source: The National Bureau of Asian Research

Edited by Ashley J. Tellis and Michael Wills, and written by some of America’s leading specialists including Michael Swaine, senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, this book examines the strategic balance in Asia and the ongoing military modernization programs in the region, assessing the implications for the United States.



Through a combination of country, regional, and topical studies, Strategic Asia 2005–06: Military Modernization in an Era of Uncertainty assesses how Asian states are modernizing their military programs in response to China's rise as a regional power, the war on terrorism, changes in U.S. force posture, the revolution in military affairs, and local security dilemmas. In addition to this central theme, each chapter examines the changing balance of power in Asia and identifies likely threats and opportunities that may arise in the next five years.

Ashley J. Tellis, senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, served in the U.S. Department of State as senior advisor to the Ambassador at the U.S. embassy in India and on the National Security Council staff as special assistant to the president and senior director, strategic planning and Southwest Asia. He is the author of India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture and co-author of Interpreting China’s Grand Strategy. He has co-edited Strategic Asia 2004-05: Confronting Terrorism in the Pursuit of Power.

Michael Wills is the Strategic Asia program director at the National Bureau of Asian Research.