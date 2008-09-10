REQUIRED IMAGE

REQUIRED IMAGE

paper

Islam in Uzbekistan: Religious Education and State Ideology

This paper provides a historical overview of religious education in Central Asia, and assesses the efforts of the Uzbek government to define the content of Islam that has been presented in public life since independence was obtained in 1991.

by Martha Brill Olcott and Diora Ziyaeva
published by
Carnegie Endowment
 on September 10, 2008

Source: Carnegie Endowment

Islam in Uzbekistan: Religious Education and State Ideology is the fourth paper of the ongoing series on Islam in Central Asia. It provides a historical overview of religious education in Central Asia, focusing on the hujra system and its founders, and assesses the efforts of the Uzbek government to define the content of Islam that has been presented in public life since independence was obtained in 1991. It examines the presentation of Islam in the schools—especially in Tashkent Islamic University, seen as the premier training institution for secular teachers of Islam—and the presentation of Islam in the mass media.

Political ReformEconomyForeign PolicyCentral AsiaUzbekistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Carnegie