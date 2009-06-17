The United States' Challenges in the Middle East: Arab Perspectives

In December 2008, the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington solicited commentaries about the election of President Obama from a small number of Arab intellectuals and analysts. The commentaries revealed a complex picture. On the one hand, they showed great enthusiasm about Obama personally and about the fact that Americans had elected as president a member of a minority group that has only enjoyed full rights for a few decades. On the other hand, the commentaries revealed continued, deep skepticism that even the new, admired president would have the capacity to address successfully the burning issues of the region, above all the Palestinian–Israeli conflict. The commentaries also underlined profound differences in the ways issues are perceived in the United States and in the Arab world.

PALESTINE

Islamists and the West: Time for a Common Vision?

Ahmed Yousef, Deputy Foreign Minister, Gaza

SYRIA

Drivers of U.S.–Syrian Relations Under the Obama Administration

Yassin Al-Haj Saleh



The present set of commentaries seeks to explore further Arab views about specific issues that affect their relations with the United States. This time we posed different questions to commentators coming from different countries. Once again, the commentaries reveal startling differences in perception between the United States and people in the region on many issues.

We chose countries from each of the Arab world’s main sub-regions―North Africa, the Levant and Egypt, and the Gulf. For each country, we posed a question on an issue that shapes its relationship with the United States. In North Africa, we selected the Western Sahara issue, which is a key component in the relations between Morocco and the United States although it is often ignored in other countries. We also selected the policy to curb terrorism, which has become the backbone of a strategic partnership between Algeria and the United States. We finally looked at the impact of the Middle East Partnership Initiative and its democracy promotion projects in Tunisia, where the United States does not have major strategic interests that interfere with its general concern for political reform and human rights.