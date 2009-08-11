Source: Getty
Realities and Priorities: What to Do in Afghanistan

The Taliban’s recent advances in Kandahar are genuine and troubling. Coalition forces can avoid the mistakes of the past by not investing resources in rural districts and shifting focus to securing the cities and the north.

by Gilles Dorronsoro
Published on August 11, 2009

Dorronsoro Explains:

  • The Taliban have won control of the Pashtun belt and Helmand Province. The high level of xenophobia in these areas, coupled with the Taliban’s ability to address local grievances, will make it impossible for the coalition to control the countryside.
     
  • As a first priority, the coalition forces should stem the Taliban’s growing influence in the north, specifically in Baghlan, Kunduz, Takhar, Badghis, Herat, and Ghor.
     
  • Because of their countryside dominance, the Taliban are now attacking cities, including Gardez, Khost, and Pul-i Alam. The coalition forces should prioritize securing the cities, where there is a higher likelihood for success compared to the rural areas.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

