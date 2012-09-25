Source: Washington
Global power is shifting to Asia. The U.S. military is embarking on an American “pivot” to the Indo-Paciﬁc region, and the bulk of global arms spending is directed toward Asian theaters. India and Pakistan are thought to be building up their nuclear arsenals while questions persist about China’s potential to “sprint to parity.” China remains by far the world’s largest market for new nuclear energy production, and India aspires to be on a similar trajectory.
Despite these trends, The China-India Nuclear Crossroads is the ﬁrst serious book by leading Chinese and Indian experts to examine the political, military, and technical factors that affect Sino-Indian nuclear relations. In this book, editor and translator Lora Saalman presents a comprehensive framework through which China and India can pursue enhanced cooperation and minimize the unintended consequences of their security dilemmas. | 中文
Advance Praise
“The place to start for anyone interested in the atomic dimension of the China-India relationship and its profound impact on Asian security and the global nuclear order.”
—C. Raja Mohan, Member of India’s National Security Advisory Board and Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation
“A first and crucial attempt to comprehensively compare Chinese and Indian nuclear perspectives.”
—Shen Dingli, Executive Dean of the Institute of International Studies and Director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University
“Provides a better understanding of the security perceptions driving China and India’s nuclear strategies...a must read.”
—Shyam Saran, Senior Fellow at the Center for Policy Research and former counselor in the Embassy of India in Beijing, China
“Serves as a communication bridge between Chinese and Indian scholars.”
—Zheng Ruixiang, Senior Researcher at the China Institute of International Studies and China’s former consul general in Mumbai, India