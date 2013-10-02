Strategic Asia 2013-14: Asia in the Second Nuclear Age

Source: National Bureau of Asian Research

Co-edited and introduced by Ashley J. Tellis, the 2013-14 Strategic Asia volume examines the role of nuclear weapons in the grand strategies of key Asian states and assesses the impact of these capabilities—both established and latent—on regional and international stability. In each chapter, a leading expert explores the historical, strategic, and political factors that drive a country's calculations vis-a-vis nuclear weapons and draws implications for American interests.

About the Editors

Ashley J. Tellis is a Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Research Director of the Strategic Asia Program at NBR, served in the U.S. Department of State as senior adviser to the Undersecretary of State of Public Affairs, and previously as senior adviser to the Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in India. He also served on the National Security Council Staff as special assistant to the President and senior director for Strategic Planning and Southwest Asia. He is the author of India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture (2001) and co-author of Interpreting China’s Grand Strategy: Past, Present, and Future (2000), as well as the co-editor of the ten most recent volumes of Strategic Asia, published by NBR.

Abraham Denmark is Vice President for Political and Security Affairs at the National Bureau of Asian Research.

Travis Tanner was the Senior Project Director and Director of the Pyle Center for Northeast Asian Studies at the National Bureau of Asian Research.