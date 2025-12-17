Is the Arab World Finally Discovering Collective Security and Multilateral Diplomacy?

Re-Centering Palestine and the Two-State Paradigm

One of the most striking features of the post–October 2023 Arab diplomatic trajectory is the rhetorical and programmatic re-centering of the Palestinian cause and a renewed invocation of the two-state solution as the legitimate horizon for regional policy. In one sense this was a return to the past: The 2002 Arab Peace Initiative committed the Arab League to support for a two-state solution and full normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states. But having taken that joint step a generation ago, Arab diplomacy depended on goading international action (and especially U.S. support) for implementation; when that proved anemic, the initiative seemed to fall into hibernation.

For much of the past decade the Arab diplomatic landscape had been characterized instead by a mix of bilateral normalization deals—with several Gulf states, Morocco, and Sudan choosing pragmatic engagement with Israel—and rhetorical commitments to Palestinian rights that often lacked operational follow-through. The catastrophic human toll in Gaza disrupted that pattern: Arab publics demanded stronger stands; some capitals found normalization agreements politically risky; and the politics of Arab solidarity converged with strategic calculations about regional stability.

That convergence produced a more assertive Arab diplomatic posture: Communiqués from ministerial and summit meetings explicitly tied reconstruction to Palestinian self-determination, linked normalization to progress on a Palestinian state, and sought to place Arab-led institutions—or internationally mediated Arab mechanisms—at the center of reconstruction governance. The logic was both normative and instrumental. Normatively, leaders of key Arab states framed Gaza reconstruction as not merely humanitarian but also tied to justice and the right of return/residence. Instrumentally, by proposing Arab-led oversight and donor coordination, capitals sought to retain leverage over the political architecture emerging in Gaza and to ensure that reconstruction would not be an occasion for erasing Palestinian presence or replacing Palestinian sovereignty with proxy arrangements.

In one sense, the activism paid off. Significant outcomes included the joint Saudi-French initiative to revive the two-state solution, the wave of international recognitions of the Palestinian state that followed the UN endorsement of the initiative, and the July 2025 New York Declaration that included a full vision of Palestinian statehood, reform, and a two-state outcome. The Security Council resolution endorsing Trump’s twenty-point plan included a reference to that declaration.

But in a longer-range sense, the attempt to revive two-state diplomacy may compensate with detail what it lacks in practical mechanisms. Increasingly, criticisms of the two-state approach focus not on its desirability but on its viability: Israeli settlements and systematic attempts to undermine the building blocks of a two-state solution, deepening despair among Palestinians about prospects for statehood, and the decay of Palestinian institutions have erected barriers to the solution that may not be surmountable.

Viable Arab diplomacy will have to either devise a new path to a two-state outcome—a daunting prospect indeed—or develop and pursue a different path to secure Palestinian national rights in a regional framework that is acceptable to all—an equally daunting task. Indeed, even seasoned observers and former advocates of the two-state solution have come to conclude that it simply cannot be realized—and worse that the phrase has become a placeholder for the lack of a viable plan to secure the national and human rights of Israelis and Palestinians. So insisting on the two-state solution and securing vague mention of a Palestinian state in the United Nations Security Council resolution may be a good tactical move for Arab states, but it is one that relies on unrealistic strategic outcomes—a problem we return to in the conclusion.

Collective Security Thinking

Arab diplomacy since October 2023 has not confined itself to Gaza policy. A broader strand of collective security thinking emerged: Policymakers and analysts in some Arab capitals began to argue publicly for cooperative security mechanisms that could prevent local conflicts from metastasizing into regional conflagrations. The logic driving this thinking was clear. The Gaza war risked drawing in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and maritime choke points; internal civil wars and state fragility in countries such as Libya, Yemen, and Sudan were generating refugee flows, militia spillovers, and opportunities for proxy competition. If the region were to avoid simultaneous, overlapping crises, it would need mechanisms that combined political dialogue, conflict management, and targeted stabilization assistance.

Arab proposals in this vein had several components. First, there was a call for international peacekeeping or stabilization forces in sensitive zones (including proposals for international observers or peacekeepers in parts of Gaza and the West Bank, with Arab endorsement of an international trust fund and oversight role for reconstruction). Second, there were proposals for regional security forums or working groups that would bring together security officials from Arab states to coordinate on arms interdiction, intelligence sharing on extremist threats, and common approaches to border management. Third, some Arab leaders advocated for stabilization packages that would pair security reforms with economic recovery—in effect, coupling short-term security measures with medium-term state-building and social resilience investments to reduce the likelihood of renewed conflict.

It is important to be precise about the ambition and limits of these ideas. By and large, Arab collective security thinking during this period has been programmatic rather than institutional: Key states proposed frameworks, principles, and ad hoc arrangements rather than creating a robust supranational Arab security architecture. There were good reasons for caution: Mutual distrust among the league’s member states, asymmetries in military capabilities, reluctance to cede sovereignty, and divergent threat perceptions all constrained how far cooperation could go. Yet the fact that Arab leaders placed security cooperation alongside reconstruction and political talks—treating it as part of a coherent strategy to prevent future conflagrations—was itself a noteworthy shift in regional policy discourse.

The fact that Arab leaders placed security cooperation alongside reconstruction and political talks . . . was itself a noteworthy shift in regional policy discourse.

Moving from ideas to implementation brought a set of formidable institutional challenges. Security arrangements posed their own knotty dilemmas. Proposals for international peacekeepers in Gaza and the West Bank raised questions about mandates, troop-contributing countries, the chain of command, and the consent of local authorities—especially given Hamas’s complex armed presence and Israel’s insistence on security prerogatives. Some Arab leaders conditioned international deployments on the protection of Palestinian rights and on the presence of Arab observers or training inputs, while Israel insisted on retaining certain security prerogatives. Bridging these positions required painstaking negotiations, and the January 2025 ceasefire’s phased structure attempted to reconcile the desire for immediate relief with long-run security guarantees. The ceasefire’s early implementation validated the principle that combined regional-international frameworks could hold temporarily.

Modest Payoffs but Greater Promise?

Overall, the success of Arab diplomatic cooperation efforts thus far has been real but limited. They do show a remarkable contrast to the past in their ability not merely to coordinate among disparate (and often jealous) actors but also to devise initiatives, pursue diplomacy, and act rather than react. But in all three cases above, the achievements have still been short term. The war in Gaza has abated, but it has not stopped, and any movement toward reconstruction or resolution is completely stalled. Palestinian self-determination is no longer ignored, but no viable path has been proposed to return to past solutions or invent new ones. And collective security thinking is still ad hoc, devoid of any permanent structure or clear doctrine.

Yet the recent efforts have overcome some of the problems of the past in ways that suggest the possibility—but only the possibility—of a new mode of diplomacy. First, they have brought together key Arab states despite rivalries, ideological differences, and economic interests. Second, they have coupled coordinated positions with active diplomacy, showing tactical adroitness if not yet full strategic vision. Third, and most subtly, they have arranged an Arab position that neither aligns nor depends on a specific global actor but still engages with all the major ones. Rather than call on the United States to act or appeal to Russia to counter the United States, the new Arab approach has been to engage with all—for instance, Arab states worked to develop ideas about Palestinian governance with European powers and then coordinated successfully with other UN Security Council members to prevail on the United States to modify its draft.

So past patterns of division, passivity, and rivalry have been overcome for the moment, but they are hardly buried. Although there were striking moments of Arab collective action, unity has never been total. The post-2023 landscape reflected competing national interests and preferences about how to weigh normalization, leverage over Israel, relations with Iran, and the trade-offs between humanitarian solidarity and strategic pragmatism. Gulf states, which control most of the region’s financial reserves, were essential to any reconstruction plan’s viability. Yet Gulf capitals also had divergent views about the sequencing of political normalization with security guarantees for Israel and the pace of Palestinian institution-building. Some states wanted clear preconditions for any diplomatic or normalization steps; others were more willing to accept a phased political horizon in return for concrete security commitments.

These divisions showed up in both rhetoric and in the architecture of pledged support. Some Arab donor commitments were framed as conditional on governance reforms within the Palestinian Authority or on clear anti-corruption safeguards; others emphasized immediacy and scale without attaching strict political preconditions. The interplay between conditionality and speed mattered because reconstruction cannot wait forever, but ill-designed conditionality can impede the speed at which rubble is cleared and services restored. Arab diplomatic efforts therefore had to manage trade-offs: leveraging Gulf financial power while protecting Palestinian political agency and ensuring that funding did not become an instrument for external control.

A crucial insight is that Arab diplomacy gained leverage when it presented plausible, fundable, and publicly legitimate proposals. When Arab capitals proposed comprehensive plans with specifics—funding envelopes, governance structures, and monitoring arrangements—they forced external actors to take those proposals seriously. The political impact was twofold: First, it elevated Arab voices in international forums (making it harder for non-Arab actors to present unilateral plans without Arab buy-in); second, it created negotiation dynamics where Arab states could extract concessions or seek guarantees in exchange for financial commitments and political support.

Arab diplomacy gained leverage when it presented plausible, fundable, and publicly legitimate proposals.

But a second insight is that the central driver of Arab diplomatic activism was fear of contagion. A protracted Gaza war threatened to draw in Hezbollah in Lebanon, to inflame restive communities inside multiple states, and to entrench radicalization trends that would complicate stabilization across the Middle East. That strategic calculus animated calls for regional arrangements to contain conflict and to stabilize fragile states. Arab leaders proposed measures ranging from coordinated border controls and intelligence sharing to regional development packages aimed at confronting the socioeconomic drivers of instability.

Can the fear of a fearful moment grow into a new way of doing business in more normal times? Can tactical coordination give way to fuller strategic coordination?

At the end of 2025, only an uneven verdict can be offered. On one hand, Arab diplomacy has had notable successes: It forced the Palestinian cause back toward the center of regional policy discussions; it produced a visible, collective reconstruction plan with concrete funding targets and governance proposals; and it helped shape a negotiated ceasefire architecture that, at least temporarily, paused large-scale hostilities and facilitated hostage releases. These outcomes demonstrated that key Arab capitals could mobilize political capital and financial resources and translate public sentiments into policy, provided that international partners, foremost the United States, were in favor of Arab efforts. On the other hand, several critical gaps persisted. Intra-Arab divergences and external geopolitical rivalries sometimes undercut collective coherence, making it easier for spoilers to exploit seams in the diplomatic architecture.

The evolving Arab diplomacy since October 2023 offers several practical lessons. First, political sequencing matters. Successful reconstruction requires parallel advances on four tracks: ceasefire/security arrangements, credible governance and accountability, rapid humanitarian relief and infrastructure repair, and durable political negotiations on final status. Neglecting any track risks undermining the rest.

Second, security architectures must combine international guarantees with local ownership. Peacekeeping or stabilization deployments will be contested unless they are framed with clear mandates, legal bases, and sunset clauses tied to institution-building. To be sustainable, such deployments must also include training and integration components that help build Palestinian security institutions under accountable civilian control.

Third, Arab collective action—even when imperfect—is politically powerful. A coherent Arab position, especially when backed by realistic funding pledges, alters the bargaining environment with external powers. Maintaining and broadening that unity requires careful diplomacy and creating mechanisms for periodic consultation that can smooth intra-Arab tensions before they become public ruptures.

Arab collective action—even when imperfect—is politically powerful.

Fourth, Arab collective action in 2025 showed a surprising willingness to engage simultaneously with multiple actors without depending on any of them. On a regional level, Israel, Iran, and Türkiye have been treated as interlocutors rather than pariahs—deeply problematic and threatening ones to be sure, but ones that are to be engaged in part through diplomacy rather than total isolation or exclusion. And globally, key Arab states worked with a variety of actors (rather than simply one) proactively as much as reactively.

Fifth, the Arab agenda presented itself as positive and not merely negative: It rejected Israeli or Iranian hegemony, Palestinian radicalism, forced population transfer, and military action in Gaza designed to complete the destruction of Hamas. But it also offered normalization to Israel, Palestinian national self-determination, and cooperation with Gaza reconstruction. While of course unable to provide these things by itself (indeed, all three offers will be very difficult to realize), Arab states cobbled together positions that not only went beyond “no” but made it difficult for other actors to say “no.”

Those are limited achievements to be sure, and they might best be understood as obstructing even more disastrous outcomes rather than enhancing regional security. But the period since October 7, 2023, demonstrated that key Arab states can, under severe pressure, produce coordinated diplomatic initiatives that reshape the policy agenda. Whether this episodic collective action matures into a sustained regional compact depends on several variables: the durability of political will in Arab capitals; the ability to translate pledges into transparent, executable programs; and the willingness of external powers to accept Arab-proposed frameworks.

And those variables will be tested at least in part, whether Arab states like it or not (and many do not), on the territory of Palestinian politics. But the diplomacy of the past year suggests possibilities not so much for new solutions but for new strategies. In the past, Arab states have either been united by what they were against or divided in how they pursued negotiations with Israel. And when they did negotiate with Israel it was always with one (or both) eyes on the United States. In the past year, some have individually found that the road to the United States does not always need to lead through Israel. Even more, they have discovered an ability to act collectively and directly with other major international actors—they can coordinate with European and other permanent members of the Security Council, stake out strong positions but also make compromises, and block outcomes they do not desire while also showing openness to alternatives. They have not advanced a blueprint for a comprehensive settlement, but at this point nobody can do that. What they can do is forge a common strategy based on the insistence that the Palestinians are a national entity and need to be part of any negotiations about permanent arrangements—and that full normalization hinges on that.