Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security

Advance Praise

“I can’t imagine a more important book for our time. With a novelist’s fine sense of drama, Chayes has written about one of the most crucial issues at hand: the startlingly obvious—and entirely overlooked—connection between deep corruption and civil violence. Not only is this book a pleasure to read, it has a brilliant and urgent message about our world.”

—Sebastian Junger

“Thieves of State is a revolutionary book. It stands our understanding of the sources of violent extremism on its head, arguing that the governments we have been relying on to fight terrorism are themselves one of its most potent and insidious sources. Sarah Chayes weaves together history, adventure, political analysis, personal experience, culture, and religion in a shimmering and compelling tapestry.”

—Anne-Marie Slaughter

“Sarah Chayes provides a vivid, ground-level view on how pervasive corruption undermines U.S. foreign policy and breeds insurgency. Thieves of State provides critical lessons that all policymakers should heed.”

—Francis Fukuyama

“Thieves of State is a compelling read. Drawing from detailed experience in Afghanistan as well as reporting from a number of today’s other crisis spots, Sarah Chayes illustrates how corruption not only impacts ordinary people, but poses an acute threat to the stability and security of countries.”

—Cobus de Swardt, Managing Director of Transparency International

“This is an essential and very readable book about an explosive topic. In a stunning and compelling argument, Sarah Chayes transforms our understanding of the ugly reality behind sustained terrorism and other threats around the globe. She writes with an authenticity born of on-the-ground, in-the-markets and at-the-headquarters experiences that are unmatched by any other American.”

—Admiral (ret.) Eric Olson, former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command

“Sarah Chayes brilliantly illuminates a topic no one wants talk about—but we must. Corruption is an insidious force that is causing some of the most dangerous challenges our world is facing. It has to be at the core of America’s strategies, engagements and relationships for the twenty-first century.”

—Admiral (ret.) Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

