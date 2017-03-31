Europe’s Eastern Crisis: The Geopolitics of Asymmetry

Advance Praise

“Richard Youngs’s new account of the complex geopolitical context in the Eastern Partnership region provides a nuanced, sophisticated, and empirically rich study that is invaluable in taking into account the opinions of diplomats, policymakers, and civil society in the EaP states themselves.”

—Eka Tkeshelashvili, head of EU Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine, former Georgian foreign minister, and president of the Georgian Institute for Strategic Studies

“Ukraine and other states between these two ‘empires’ feel the heat again, and Richard Youngs’s book expertly maps a complex mosaic of power, ambition, and brinkmanship. Youngs’s engaging and balanced analysis is indispensable reading for everyone trying to comprehend the ongoing geopolitical turn and the evolution of the EU’s foreign and security policy.”

—Jan Zielonka, professor of European Politics, University of Oxford