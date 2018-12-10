U.S. Foreign Policy for the Middle Class: Perspectives From Ohio

Summary
All U.S. administrations aim to conceive foreign policies that protect and enhance Americans’ safety, prosperity, and way of life. However, views now diverge considerably within and across political party lines about whether the U.S. role abroad is adequately advancing the economic well-being of the middle class at home. Today, even as the U.S. economy is growing and unemployment rates are falling, many households still struggle to sustain a middle-class standard of living. Meanwhile, America’s top earners accrue an increasing share of the nation’s income and wealth, and China and other economic competitors overseas reap increasing benefits from a global economy that U.S. security and leadership help underwrite.
Policymakers need to explore ways to make U.S. foreign policy work better for America’s middle class, even if their economic fortunes depend largely on domestic factors and policies. However, before policymakers propose big foreign policy changes, they should first test their assumptions about who the middle class is, what economic problems they face, and how different aspects of U.S. foreign policy can cause or solve them. They need to examine how much issues like trade matter to these households’ economic fortunes relative to other foreign and domestic policies. They should acknowledge the trade-offs arising from policy changes that benefit some communities at the expense of others. And they should reach beyond the foreign policy establishment to hear from those in the nation’s heartland who have critical perspectives to offer, especially state and local officials, economic developers, small business owners, local labor representatives, community leaders, and working families.
With these objectives in mind, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace launched a series of state-level case studies to determine whether significant changes to U.S. foreign policy are needed to better advance the economic well-being of America’s middle class. Ohio was chosen for the inaugural study because of its economic and political diversity and its well-known status as a bellwether state. Carnegie partnered with researchers at OSU to conduct the study and convened a bipartisan task force comprised of former senior policymakers to provide strategic guidance and shape the findings. Interviews were conducted in Cleveland, Columbus, Coshocton, Dayton, Lima, and Marion to solicit views in diverse conditions across the state.
What We Heard and Learned
U.S. national security and foreign policy professionals in Washington, DC, and worldwide strive to sustain U.S. global leadership. Their international economic, trade, commercial, defense, aid, and other foreign policies aim to promote macroeconomic growth and stability and to deliver maximum aggregate benefits for the nation. But many people at the state and local levels are unclear on what all this activity actually entails or how it helps their communities prosper. They worry that policymakers prioritize the concerns of special interests with privileged access and influence. And they mostly depend on big businesses and industry associations to assess the economic implications of U.S. foreign policy—which becomes problematic when the interests of the state’s key industries are at odds with each other or their own workers. Trade-offs assumed to exist between different U.S. states play out within Ohio itself.
Few interviewees feel well-placed to judge how U.S. foreign policy or global leadership, writ large, could work better for Ohio’s middle class. Most can only comment on what is visible to them: trade, foreign direct investment (FDI), and defense spending. And in each of these areas, policy changes that could benefit some might hurt others, depending on unique local economic conditions.
Many Parts of Ohio Are Thriving, but Others Are Still Struggling
- The term “Rust Belt” no longer accurately describes Ohio’s economy. The state’s government, private sector, and local communities now partner together to attract investment in a highly diversified, modern, globally connected economy. Ohio still enjoys key strategic advantages—including its geographic location, distribution networks, academic and research institutions, and human talent—that originally attracted manufacturers to the state. The economy is growing, unemployment is falling, and business confidence is high.
- At the same time, Ohio’s economy and workforce are growing and prospering unevenly. Many of the best-paying middle-class jobs require bachelor’s or advanced degrees, putting them beyond reach of the majority of employees. Manufacturing, which can still provide a decent wage for those without a college degree, accounts for less than 13 percent of the workforce. The most prevalent occupations, such as food preparers and retail salespersons, pay average annual wages below $33,000 per year. Walmart is the top employer in Ohio, as it is in twenty-one other U.S. states. Many smaller cities and towns struggle to reinvent their economic bases following the departure of major employers.
Trade Has Become a Proxy for Debate on Wider Economic Challenges
- To create more well-paying jobs in Ohio, attract investment, and provide working families with more affordable goods and services, the United States must be trading freely in an open, integrated global economy. That is the opinion expressed by economic developers in all six areas where interviews were conducted. No one is arguing strictly for protectionism or isolationism. But opinions diverge on how best to benefit from trade and globalization, given disparities in how businesses and workers to date have profited and suffered as a result of it.
- In Columbus, state officials, economic developers, and business owners support strict enforcement of trading rules, including on theft of intellectual property. Yet they caution against trade instability that could undermine efforts to attract investment for both the manufacturing and services sectors. They worry about efforts to help certain struggling industries at the expense of others. And they fear that restrictive immigration policies could make it harder to secure top talent from the global market. Essentially, they pride themselves on being a “global city” and believe this international orientation contributes to making Columbus one of the fastest growing cities in America.
- Even in struggling manufacturing towns like Coshocton and Marion, they also express strong support for free trade and accept that technological advances and other market forces will continue to transform employment in their area. However, they insist on “fair trade” and additional measures that would give them “a fighting chance.” For them, this means pushing for higher labor standards within trade agreements with low-wage paying countries; taking a tougher line against countries not playing by the rules; and not allowing externally owned, large companies to abruptly walk away and leave behind decaying buildings and infrastructure. For some, a “fighting chance” also means repairing a de facto social contract that once seemed to exist among government, business, labor, and communities.
- For constituencies hard-hit by manufacturing job losses, “trade” appears to be a proxy for discussing a broader set of socioeconomic challenges arising from structural changes in the global economy. According to OSU’s research, Ohio suffered an estimated net loss of 750,000 good-paying middle-class manufacturing jobs between 1969 and 2009 due to various factors, including automation and competition with other U.S. states. Foreign trade competition also accounted for a sizable portion, though no more than one-third of the total manufacturing jobs lost during this period. Trade adjustment assistance programs (TAA) failed to adequately offset the pain of the trade-related job losses and were never designed to help workers, businesses, and entire communities facing crises due to other factors. Meanwhile, workers’ collective bargaining power for higher wages and benefits diminished, as union participation dropped precipitously during this time.
Escalating Trade Tensions With China Elicit Mixed Reactions
- Of the trade-related job losses, import competition from China following its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 accounted for a far greater share than the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Interviewees affected by the “China shock” express sympathy for President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on imported Chinese goods. “At least he’s doing something” is a sentiment expressed by those describing China’s model of state capitalism as incompatible with the international trading system.
- However, many of the economic developers interviewed fear that a prolonged trade war with China could create considerable uncertainty and unpredictability in the marketplace. They worry this would have a chilling effect on Ohio’s ability to attract investment and maintain a competitive economy. And agricultural exporters, such as in Lima, urged against thinking in zero-sum terms, because China represents an important market for their products.
Ohioans Across the Spectrum Highlight the Importance of FDI
- While Ohioans appear divided on trade, interviewees in all areas singularly stress how attracting FDI is central to creating more well-paying middle-class jobs in urban and rural counties across the state. All interviewees appear to agree that state government, business, and local communities should work together to attract more FDI, especially in light of the fierce competition they face from other U.S. states and internationally.
- Once a source of economic anxiety, Japanese investment now accounts for over 70,000 of the approximately 247,000 jobs in Ohio directly supported by FDI (roughly equal to those directly supported by exports). Honda is now the state’s top manufacturing employer. Despite objections to Chinese trading practices, virtually all interviewees said they want more Chinese FDI in Ohio. Many are open to the idea that China could one day become a major provider of FDI, similar to Japan, though they recognize the fundamental differences between these two countries’ relations and alignment of interests with the United States.
Views on Defense Spending Distinguish Between War-Fighting and Job Creation
- Just as FDI is seen as critical for local economic development in many parts of Ohio, so too is defense spending, notwithstanding interviewees’ ardent opposition to what some portrayed as “unwise, costly, and unfunded wars.”
- Interviewees across the political spectrum voice strong support for sustaining or increasing defense spending that provides jobs. If the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base—Ohio’s largest single-site employer—were to close, the Dayton area would be devastated. Similarly, if tank production for the U.S. Army were substantially reduced or halted, Lima would suffer greatly. Ohioans also count on the National Guard and Reserves to help cover educational expenses, acquire coveted training, earn a livable wage, receive healthcare, and supplement their retirement savings.
Issues to Consider in Making Foreign Policy Work for the Middle Class
It is too soon to gauge the implications of the renegotiated NAFTA agreement, now called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Further, while there will be winners and losers among Ohio’s middle class as a result of tariffs or a “trade war” with China, there is too much uncertainty and insufficient data at this point to declare who they are. In any event, that was not the purpose of this study; however, the quantitative and qualitative data gathered helps to place such debates in a wider context. Five major sets of policy directions and questions emerged that should help inform policymakers’ efforts to make U.S. foreign policy work better for the middle class:
- Clarify the national economic interests: How should national economic interests (to be advanced through foreign policy) be defined? To what extent are those interests undercut when the benefits from economic growth concentrate more in upper-income brackets and specific geographic locations—and meanwhile, an increasing number of workers and places struggle to sustain a middle-class standard of living?
- Link trade to a comprehensive national economic strategy: How can we ensure that the trade agenda is developed in tandem with a comprehensive economic strategy to enhance competitiveness and help workers and communities adapt to structural changes in the global economy?
- Develop a national strategy for FDI: What more must be done at a national level, through public and private efforts, to make the United States even more competitive in the global market to attract and retain FDI while discouraging a “race to the bottom” between U.S. cities and states to win deals?
- Highlight the economic trade-offs around defense spending: How can the debates on the defense budget more clearly acknowledge the livelihoods of working families and entire communities it sustains, the health of the global economy it promotes, and the resources for pressing domestic investment it depletes and diverts?
- Define the U.S. global leadership role and its economic implications: As the need for domestic investments at home increases and the nature of international competition and cooperation evolve, especially with China, what should U.S. global leadership entail, what will it cost, and how will American working families benefit from it economically?
These questions leapt out from the data gathered during this study, especially from the micro-case studies conducted in Columbus, Cleveland, Coshocton, Dayton, Lima, and Marion. The answers, however, are less obvious, as they will require policymakers to contemplate major strategic shifts and to choose among starkly different options (see the report’s concluding chapter). Carnegie task force members intend to elaborate on, and add to, these policy options following additional state-level case studies in 2019 and will offer detailed recommendations in a final report in 2020. Meanwhile, the data and dilemmas highlighted in this inaugural study should provide policymakers with food-for-thought—at a time when U.S. foreign policy has reached a critical inflection point.
At the Intersection of Domestic and Foreign Policy
It is widely recognized that foreign and domestic issues are now powerfully joined. But we need to fully understand how they intersect and what that means for the world. Earlier this year, the Geoeconomics and Strategy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace launched a series of case studies to help policy experts answer this fundamental question:
Are significant changes to U.S. foreign policy required to better advance the economic interests of America’s middle class?
Leading up to the U.S. presidential 2020 election, candidates will be seeking direction on how best to address Americans’ struggles amid uncertain domestic and global environments. However, before policy experts across the political spectrum share their views, they should first test their long-held assumptions about the economic fortunes of America’s middle class and how various U.S. foreign policies may impact them. Local economies across the country look very different today than they did in past decades, and sticking with traditional approaches, or radically departing from them, might ultimately do more harm than good.
To this end, Carnegie’s case studies are designed to capture additional data and different perspectives from U.S. states across the nation’s heartland. As this first study shows, the findings could usefully inform the development of more comprehensive strategies. They could also help those who generally see the world through the prism of geopolitics and security but wish to pay more attention to economic developments at home. More broadly, they may be useful for explaining the domestic determinants of U.S. foreign policy to local officials, business communities, and the general public, as well as to foreign counterparts overseas.
Carnegie has assembled a bipartisan task force of former national security strategists, foreign policy planners, trade negotiators, and international economic experts to provide strategic direction to the studies and shape their main findings. The views of these former senior officials, who served in prior Republican and Democratic administrations, diverge considerably on individual foreign and domestic policies. But they share a common desire to take a fresh look at their assumptions about how the U.S. role abroad impacts the fortunes of America’s middle class at home. (See Box 1 for how foreign policy and the middle class are defined in this report.)
Box 1
Defining Foreign Policy
Foreign policy serves as shorthand in this report for the spectrum of foreign, defense, development, international economic, trade, and other policies that guide the work of American diplomats, soldiers, trade negotiators, aid experts, and commercial advocates.
Defining the Middle Class
Middle class or middle income in this report refers to households earning an income that is two-thirds to double the U.S. median annual income, adjusted for household size and local cost of living (lower-income households have incomes less than two-thirds of the median; upper-income households have incomes that are more than double the median).1 According to this widely recognized definition—employed by the nonpartisan, nonadvocacy Pew Research Center—the 2016 income range for the middle class in the United States—and in Ohio for comparison—is as follows:
These ranges vary when adjusted for local cost of living and household size. They are also very broad and hence just a starting point for discussion; those people at the top end of the middle-income bracket likely experience very different realities than those at the bottom. Furthermore, as Pew acknowledges, income is an incomplete gauge. A recent poll reveals that Americans’ definition of the middle class is based on many other factors, too, including their ability to hold a secure job, save money, take a vacation, own a home, and earn a college education (in order of importance).2
America’s Struggling Middle Class
U.S. diplomats and elected officials have long touted the middle class as the backbone of the country and the shining success story of America’s political and economic models. But America’s middle class has been steadily hollowing out over the last several decades (see Figure 1).
While the percentage of American households considered to be middle class has stopped shrinking in the last several years, and incomes rose for those in the lower-, middle-, and upper-income households between 2010 and 2016, the decades-long trend continues of those in the upper-income bracket steadily accruing an increasing share of the nation’s income and wealth.1 The median income of three-person households in the lower-income bracket in 2016 ($25,624) was less than in 2000 ($26,923); it was about the same for middle-income households in 2016 and 2000 ($78,442). Only the median incomes of upper-income households increased from 2000 ($183,680) to 2016 ($187,872).2 In 1983, the upper-income net worth was 3.4 times greater than the median net worth of middle-income families, but by 2016, it was 7.4 times greater.3
The distributional trends for middle-class American households may partly explain why people are increasingly arguing that the system is rigged in favor of those at that top. Moreover, it could explain why some working families are amenable to policy changes, including in foreign policy, while those in the top income bracket defend the status quo.
But these distributional trends and perceptions of fairness are only part of the story. The escalating costs for healthcare, childcare, and education, among other major household expenditures, have transformed what it means to be earning a middle income. As families struggle to meet the unavoidable costs for basic necessities, they are forced to reconsider taking a vacation, renovating a home, buying a new car, retiring when planned, or paying down household debt. A middle-class standard of living several decades ago did not entail having to make such trade-offs.
Attaining a comfortable middle-class standard of living today may require being in the upper-middle income bracket, if not the upper-income bracket, depending on the local costs of living. But it is increasingly difficult to climb into those ranks with only a bachelor’s degree—and especially so without one. Working families accordingly maintain sober expectations about their long-term economic future, even as economic growth rates climb, unemployment levels drop, and business and consumer confidence soar in the near term.
Many solutions to the longterm economic challenges confronting America’s middle class lie in changes to domestic policies on taxes, education, worker training, healthcare, childcare, pensions, family leave, occupational licensing, housing, infrastructure, transportation, and corporate governance.
Many solutions to the long-term economic challenges confronting America’s middle class lie in changes to domestic policies on taxes, education, worker training, healthcare, childcare, pensions, family leave, occupational licensing, housing, infrastructure, transportation, and corporate governance. These issues will remain subjects of debate within and across party lines. President Donald Trump argues that the United States more importantly needs a different foreign policy—an America First foreign policy—to help the middle class. At least with respect to trade policy, he is not alone. A sizable number of Democrats and Republicans share Trump’s view that free trade agreements brokered by past administrations have not served American workers as well as they should have, even as they question his negotiating tactics and oppose many other aspects of his domestic and international agendas.
Thus, we have arrived at an inflection point for U.S. foreign policy. Some core tenets of the U.S. role abroad are being called into question because important political actors, on both sides of the aisle, believe these tenets no longer serve the interests of America’s middle class. U.S. foreign policy ambitions of past decades now appear to be in tension with economic realities at home, in stark contrast to their convergence in the aftermath of the Second World War.
The Evolving Intersection of U.S. Foreign Policy and Economic Considerations
Post–World War II Convergence of Foreign Policy and Domestic Economic Well-Being
American and European leaders had already begun thinking about establishing a Western-led international order following the Great Depression and the emergence of authoritarian blocs in the interwar years.4 But the emergence of the Soviet threat in the late 1940s, following the Second World War, provided a clear, strategic rationale for the United States to build up its defenses, extend a security umbrella over European and Pacific allies, and invest in their postwar economic reconstruction. America needed to build up “the West” as a bulwark against the spread of communism and Soviet aggression.
U.S. political leaders relied on an exceptional and unique set of circumstances to sell a reluctant American public on the imperative for assuming major leadership responsibilities abroad. In addition to the Soviet threat that provided a strategic rationale, the effects of the Second World War provided an economic rationale, too. The war effort had helped to power parts of the U.S. economy, while largely destroying the productive capacities of economic competitors in Europe and Japan. Thus, U.S. economic assistance to nations after the war served to create more markets overseas for U.S. products, with little to fear from foreign import competition. It therefore demonstrably advanced U.S. economic prosperity.
In the post-Depression era, workers making up America’s expanding postwar middle class enjoyed higher wages—thanks in no small part to the power of collective bargaining they enjoyed through high rates of union participation. Major U.S. industries could afford to pay higher wages because of minimal foreign competition. Moreover, both businesses and workers reaped benefits from higher levels of government spending on education and infrastructure during president Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal era of recovery programs.
The broad prosperity and economic security enjoyed by the American middle class in the quarter century following the Second World War laid a strong foundation at home for the United States to exercise global leadership overseas. Such leadership included the United States brokering the world’s first truly global trade agreement, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. The United States served as the chief architect and underwriter of international institutions, including the United Nations (UN), the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These institutions helped give universal legitimacy to principles at the heart of the U.S.-led Western order. They acted as force multipliers in support of U.S. foreign policy, providing a vehicle for international burden-sharing. The UN’s existence also provided a framework for managing great power competition, even though Cold War dynamics prevented the Security Council and other UN bodies from realizing their full potential.
From the late 1940s to the 1960s, the United States did indeed have a “grand strategy” that married its foreign policy goals with its domestic economic realities. But the strategy began to fray in the 1970s, prefiguring a shift in the 1980s toward the diminished role of the state, financial liberalization, and globalization. U.S. economic aid and favorable terms of trade granted to Europe and Japan succeeded in accelerating the countries’ resurgence. However, it also hastened their arrival by the 1970s in the United States as fierce economic competitors, at precisely the time when the country was facing mounting economic, political, and social strife. As foreign competition rose, the interests of major U.S. manufacturers looking to decrease costs, and those of organized labor seeking to sustain higher wages and benefits, came to a head. Fissures within the Democratic Party also emerged. The nation made strides to combat racial discrimination as the civil rights movement gained steam. But in the process, many southern Democrats migrated to the Republican Party, dealing a blow to the political coalition on which Roosevelt had relied to build the New Deal.
This was happening as economic growth slowed and unemployment and inflation—“stagflation”—soared. The Vietnam War, in addition to claiming tens of thousands of American lives, divided the nation and added to skyrocketing national debt. Facing severe fiscal challenges, the United States abandoned the Bretton Woods arrangements that fixed exchange rates to the U.S. dollar and constrained global capital flows. And trust in government itself eroded during the Vietnam War and the Watergate political scandal. The United States appeared to be in decline—its relative advantages receding—and, hence, policymakers wavered between détente and confrontational foreign policy.
Post–Cold War Attempts to Realign U.S. Foreign Policy and Economic Security
The end of the Cold War created a new geopolitical reality in the 1990s. The United States emerged as the lone global superpower in a more peaceful world. Then president George H.W. Bush put forward a vision for a “New World Order” led by the United States. No longer facing an existential threat from overseas, U.S. leaders faced growing domestic demands to prioritize festering economic challenges at home.
Democratic and Republican administrations in the 1990s and 2000s responded to these pressures by trying to build a foreign policy that would promote economic prosperity. They assumed that the transition to an open, integrated global economy, with the full inclusion of economies around the world, including a rising China, would power global economic growth and create new opportunities for U.S. exports and investment. They moved to leverage the advantages of an integrated North American production platform to compete more effectively in the new global economy. And they tried to transition the previous U.S.-led Western order—which had helped bind America’s allies and partners together through open trade, shared values, and collective action on common security challenges—into a U.S.-led international order. They sought to get Russia and China on board with such an order, rather than exclude them from it—to ultimately create a shared stake in the global order and broaden the international coalition to help counter transnational threats. As a result, the United States would be able to reduce its spending on defense and great power competition; increase domestic investments in education, infrastructure, other long-term productivity factors, and wage growth; and ultimately balance its budget.
However, the U.S. embarked on this path without repairing the social compact among government, business, labor, and communities that had begun to fray in the 1970s. The pro-growth strategies delivered windfall profits for corporate shareholders and those in the upper-income bracket, while wages for rank-and-file employees stagnated. The new global market created enormous new opportunities for U.S. businesses to sell products and services abroad, but it also thrust American workers into competition with China, Mexico, and other low-wage countries. Many communities lost their main sources of economic activity due to outsourcing and offshoring.
Furthermore, the United States was eventually forced to increase defense spending—first due to wars in Afghanistan and Iraq following the September 11 terrorist attacks and then due to the resurgence of geopolitical competition with China and Russia. The combination of unfunded wars, increased defense spending, escalating costs for entitlement spending in an aging nation, and tax cuts once again led to skyrocketing national debt, adding to the nation’s fiscal challenges as it confronted the Great Recession.
Prevailing Uncertainty and Contradictions
Today, there is confusion at home and abroad about the trajectory of U.S. foreign policy. The post–Cold War era appears to have come to an end. Any hopes of revitalizing the more peaceful and prosperous U.S.-led “New World Order” envisaged three decades earlier have given way to deep anxieties about what lies ahead in a more contested strategic environment.
Many across the political spectrum are arguing for reinvigorating the Western alliance to contend with resurgent geopolitical competition with China and Russia. They are also calling for tougher action to combat mercantilist and unfair Chinese trade practices. But they appear ambivalent, conflicted, or divided over the core tenets of previous U.S. strategies to unite “the West.” These core tenets once included leaving no doubt about U.S. security guarantees for allies; actively supporting a Europe that is whole, free, and at peace; strenuously defending democracy and human rights; leading and maintaining a united front in international institutions to advance shared interests and values; and promoting free trade.
The Trump administration’s national security strategy documents indicate that these principles continue to guide U.S. foreign policy, albeit with key adjustments expected with the transition from a Democratic to a Republican administration and with the changes in the strategic environment. But the core underlying principles, which have guided U.S. foreign policy over the last several decades, appear to reflect more continuity than change.5
Trump’s own interpretation of his America First foreign policy, however, entails a more dramatic break from the past. He is not just pushing allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to spend more on their own defense, as previous presidents have done, but is also calling into question the fundamental benefits the United States derives from alliances. He is pressing China on unfair trading practices—for which there is broad support across the political spectrum (for the goal, not necessarily the tactics). But he is also imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from allies and has at various moments threatened tariffs on imported automobiles and auto parts on national security grounds. And he continues to propose massive cuts to U.S. foreign aid and contributions to international organizations. These are just some of the major changes to U.S. foreign policy he is pursuing in the name of advancing the economic well-being of American workers and families.
The relationship between U.S. foreign policy and middle-class well-being now commands center stage, at a time when the trajectory of the U.S. role in the world has come to an inflection point. Would a significant change to U.S. foreign policy, whether along the lines of Trump’s America First policy or otherwise, address the causes of the economic struggles American families face? Relative to domestic policies, how much does U.S. foreign policy really matter to the economic well-being of the American middle class? How do the domestic and international agendas fit together? These are some of the big questions explored in this study, as part of a larger effort to identify ways to make U.S. foreign policy work better for the American middle class.
Ohio as a Bellwether State
This report begins to tackle the above questions from the ground up, using Ohio as a compelling first case study. Ohio once represented what journalist Neal Peirce described in the 1970s as “the personification of the Middle Class Society” in America.6 Today, Ohio’s economic and political dynamics represent a microcosm of the country itself. Some of its cities, such as Cincinnati and Columbus, are prospering as they attract young, educated talent and global investors to a modern, diversified twenty-first-century economy. The state has rural areas thriving with productive farms and agribusiness. And it boasts abundant shale resources and hosts military facilities and units that are critical to the nation’s security and the state’s economy.
Yet Ohio also has inner cities and rural areas under stress. There are towns struggling to reinvent themselves after the devastation of their twentieth-century manufacturing facilities due to automation and trade. The state confronts resource constraints to upgrade critical infrastructure and upskill its workforce.
Altogether, Ohio’s regions and congressional delegation span the political spectrum of conservative Freedom Caucus members, traditional Republicans, moderate Democrats, and social and economic progressives. Since 2010, it has been led by a Republican governor with a national profile whose politics defy neat categorization. And, as is often said, Ohio remains a bellwether state. Every presidential candidate since 1964 who won Ohio captured the White House, including Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016.
To further understand Ohio’s increasingly diverse economic interests and challenges, Carnegie partnered with OSU’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs. The college has been leading several research efforts on the future of Ohio’s economy and its middle class, including through the Toward a New Ohio project and Alliance for the American Dream project. To provide additional core input on Ohio’s realities, the school convened researchers associated with those efforts, enlisted the expertise of its leading academic authorities on Ohio’s economy, and drew on its statewide networks.
Local Perspectives
There is a rich debate taking place within the Washington, DC–based foreign policy establishment about the future direction of the U.S. role abroad. This study introduces some less familiar voices and viewpoints into the mix. It seeks to expose those in the nation’s capital responsible for developing and implementing foreign policies to the diverse perspectives Ohioans express on international issues affecting the middle class. The aim is not to sell Ohio on any particular set of policies devised in Washington. Rather, it is to sell Washington on the need to better understand the aspirations of middle-class families and communities in Ohio, the constraints they face, and the perceptions they hold about how U.S. foreign policy affects their interests.
Recent research undertaken by the team at OSU provided the foundation for this study, particularly three papers published by the John Glenn College as part of its Toward a New Ohio project. William Shkurti, a former budget director in Ohio’s state government, and Fran Stewart, an Ohio-based former journalist and current public policy researcher on regional economic development, authored the papers.7
To supplement the research, several dozen interviews and focus groups were conducted across Ohio with state officials, heads of economic development associations, entrepreneurs, small business owners, local labor leaders, and local civic organizations. The team at OSU—which included Professor Ned Hill, a leading expert on Ohio’s manufacturing industry—drew up the list of interviews. Fran Stewart, who is based in Cleveland but grew up near southern Ohio’s Appalachian region, organized and led the interviews and focus groups. Members of Carnegie’s Geoeconomics and Strategy Program joined many of them. The interviews took place in six communities representing Ohio’s distinct regions: Cleveland, Columbus, Coshocton, Dayton, Lima, and Marion. This allowed the study team to capture perspectives from (1) big cities that drive much of the state’s economy, yet are very different from each other; (2) smaller cities that are thriving or struggling to reinvent themselves; and (3) more rural counties with different economic outlooks. The mix of communities also ensured that the interviews spanned areas that voted for Trump and areas that voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, by both overwhelming and narrow margins (see Figure 2).
Members of Ohio’s congressional delegation and their staffs, as well as DC-based national business and trade associations and labor organizations, all possess extremely valuable perspective on the issues in question. Task force members briefed some of these representatives on this effort and benefited from their informal advice. But no Washington-based officials were included among the formal interviews, because priority was given to shedding light on local perspectives.
The interviews conducted in Ohio constitute a very important input to this study. They prompted and provoked review of academic literature and government statistics. They provided concrete anecdotes and examples to make general points more specific. And they informed the report’s focus and organization. However, the study’s findings and conclusions are not based on the interviews alone. The interviews represent a relatively small sample size. And, as diverse as the locations were, different perspectives may have emerged in other locations, such as Akron, Ashtabula, Athens, Cincinnati, Toledo, and Youngstown.
Underlying Themes
Key messages emerging from the interviews fell into three broad categories:
The reading of the past matters. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan clearly speaks to many Ohioans’ sense of nostalgia and grievance about a time when the state led the nation in delivering good-paying manufacturing jobs that made a middle-class lifestyle accessible to most households (with the notable exception of people of color and other marginalized groups). Many describe the net loss of approximately 750,000 manufacturing jobs between 1969 and 2009 as centrally relevant to the decline of Ohio’s middle class.8 But views diverge considerably over the degree to which trade policy created that outcome relative to other factors, such as automation and domestic competition. In reality, the cause of manufacturing job losses was not an either/or proposition, as some of the national-level debate sometimes implies. The relative weight of different factors varied across time and place over the past fifty years.
To better understand how trade policy and other factors contributed to shaping Ohio’s economy, Chapter Two describes the transformation of Ohio’s manufacturing sector over the last half century, drawing on state-based and national-level research. This historic grounding helps illustrate why a focus on trade alone does not do justice to the full range of struggles various communities confront in the twenty-first-century economy. It also helps shed some light on why the debates over trade with China, the future of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and the renegotiation of NAFTA have been so contentious and emotionally fraught. Due to the recentness of the renegotiation of NAFTA, this report does not comment on the effect it will have on Ohio’s middle class.
Most interviewees clearly identified themselves as globally oriented, in favor of foreign investment and fair trade on a level playing field and adamantly opposed to seeing the world in zero-sum terms.
Present realities matter even more. Virtually all interviewees, including those most wistful about the past, emphasized the need for those in Washington, DC, to devise international policies that reflect the circumstances Ohio’s middle class now faces. They understand that the manufacturing sector will never account for the same proportion of high-paying middle-class jobs that it did in the 1950s. Yet, at the same time, they stressed how Ohio’s manufacturing sector and its economy more generally have come a long way since the early 1980s, when the now resented and outdated “Rust Belt” label emerged. The structure of Ohio’s economy and its outlook in 2018 are very different than they were in earlier decades. Chapter Three focuses on the opportunities and challenges arising for the middle class in Ohio’s increasingly diversified economy. State officials will have to contend with a broad range of domestic policy dilemmas as they work to create good-paying jobs, make more Ohioans qualified for those jobs, and help support the working poor and those left behind by the modern economy.
Policies that account for places with diverse circumstances and challenges matter most. The six micro–case studies of Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton, Lima, Marion, and Coshocton, as detailed in Chapter Four, illustrate vividly the divergent fortunes of cities and towns in a changing global economy. There is clearly no single significant change to U.S. foreign policy that will advance the economic interests of the middle class, because those interests themselves vary. However, caricatures of the opposing interest of those in Trump and Democratic strongholds do not appear to reflect reality. Ohioans are not neatly divided into camps: isolationists versus globalists, protectionists versus free traders, supporters of a zero-sum versus positive-sum world. Most interviewees clearly identified themselves as globally oriented, in favor of foreign investment and fair trade on a level playing field and adamantly opposed to seeing the world in zero-sum terms. The differences among Ohioans’ opinions were more nuanced, as elaborated in their own words in Chapter Four, which is the heart of this report.
Based on the data and perspectives underlying these themes, as well as their own experiences in government, task force members identified five sets of policy directions and questions that policymakers will need to grapple with to better advance the economic well-being of America’s middle class. Elaborated in greater detail in Chapter Five, they center on:
- Clarifying the U.S. national economic interests
- Linking trade to a comprehensive economic strategy
- Developing a national strategy for foreign direct investment
- Highlighting the economic trade-offs around defense spending
- Defining the U.S. global leadership role and its economic implications
Diverging Economic Realities for Ohioans Today
Although Ohio, like many other industrial states, is going through a difficult transition, Ohioans stress that their state should not be defined by its past. Times have changed, and the economy has evolved considerably. Today, there are multiple economic realities that exist in Ohio, which once led the nation in providing broadly shared prosperity. A sizable number of middle-class households thrive in a modern, diversified economy, whereas others struggle to make ends meet. State officials and community leaders now grapple with complex and difficult domestic policy decisions to keep Ohio’s middle-class dream alive in a new context.
This new context is defined by the following features:
- Ohio continues to enjoy strategic advantages that give reason for optimism about its economic future—the outdated Rust Belt label is misleading.
- While Ohio continues to be one of the nation’s most important manufacturing states, the composition of its workforce has diversified and now resembles more closely the nation as a whole.
- New job openings exist everywhere, but many of the fastest-growing occupations pay wages insufficient to sustain a middle-class standard of living.
Ohio continues to enjoy strategic advantages that give reason for optimism about its economic future—the outdated Rust Belt label is misleading.
- Ohio still lags behind the national average in educational attainment beyond high school, although the gap is closing. This presents a major challenge for workforce development, especially outside the major metropolitan areas where higher-paying jobs are concentrated.
- Assumptions that Ohio is ultimately split by an urban-rural divide do not reflect the complex nature of the state’s economic geography. For example, the economic outlook differs greatly across rural counties, notably between Northwest and Southeast Ohio.
- As in many states, critical funding shortfalls persist for major infrastructure requirements that could boost productivity, aid businesses, and create jobs.
- Current demographic trends show an increasing concentration of population and economic growth in certain counties and a slowing in many other counties, with some trailing the national average.
Governor John Kasich’s administration launched several initiatives designed to create more middle-class jobs and help Ohio businesses and workers address the challenges described in this chapter. His successor, who assumes office in January 2019, will need to determine whether to continue, modify, or abolish them. They include:
- Privatization of some former Ohio Department of Development functions into a nonprofit corporation (JobsOhio)
- Creation of the Office of Workforce Transformation
- Identification of nine target industry clusters
- Reduction in personal income tax rates
- Establishment of a business income tax pass-through exemption to assist certain categories of small business
- Expansion of Medicaid
- Mandating of renewable energy standards
It is important to see this full picture to understand why changes to trade policy intended to help workers in specific manufacturing industries, while still highly relevant, can only address a fraction of the full range of challenges confronting Ohio’s middle class. Such challenges, falling more squarely within the purview of state- and national-level domestic policy, are first discussed in this chapter, before then turning to the state’s international exposure.
A Resurgent Economy With Strong Comparative Advantages
In recent surveys, Ohio’s businesses show record high levels of confidence in the economy, albeit with a slight tapering off in the last six months.1 The state’s unemployment rate, which peaked at 11 percent in 2009–2010 following the Great Recession, has dropped to 4.6 percent as of July 2018.2 Ohio added 540,100 private sector jobs between 2011 and mid-2018.3 Its economy grew 1.9 percent in 2017, just below the nation’s 2.3 percent growth.4
Ohio still enjoys formidable comparative advantages that first attracted manufacturers to the state. Businesses locating in Ohio find themselves within 600 miles of 59 percent of the population of the United States and Canada.5 Goods produced or transiting through Ohio can be distributed cost-effectively using the inland waterways, railway lines, and interstate highways. Energy-intensive industries, in particular, find Ohio attractive: the state ranks seventh in natural gas production, tenth in electricity generation, and twelfth in total energy production among the fifty states.6 Ohio’s abundant shale formulations will further attract private sector investors as the natural gas resource is developed. Renowned academic institutions in the state and region provide a steady supply of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) graduates, as well as other skills and talents businesses need. The state and private industries together contribute $10 billion annually to science and engineering research.7 State officials, businesses, and local communities take pride in partnerships they have built to advance economic development across Ohio.
Ohio has adopted a strategy for leveraging its competitive advantages to grow its more diversified economy. A combined workforce plan put forward by Kasich’s administration targeted nine industries as the best prospects for generating economic growth and good-paying jobs now and into the future. These industries include advanced manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, automotive, bio-health, energy and chemicals, financial services, food and agribusiness, information technology and services, and logistics and distribution.8 The industries are well-integrated into the global economy, account for most of Ohio’s international trade, are attracting domestic and foreign investment, and are anticipated to employ up to 30 percent of Ohio’s workforce.9 In addition to providing good-paying jobs, growth in these industries is expected to spur growth in small and medium-sized supporting enterprises.10
A Diversified Economy With a Changing Workforce
Manufacturing Remains Critical but Less Dominant
Ohio now has one of the country’s most diverse workforces.11 It remains an important manufacturing state, ranked third in the nation in 2016 by the value of its output, behind only California and Texas.12 However, the combined service sectors—including banking, insurance, utilities, trucking, warehousing and storage, hospitals, nursing, and residential care facilities—now account for over three-fourths of the state’s $649 billion gross domestic product (GDP) and will account for most job growth in the future13 While manufacturing constitutes a larger share of Ohio’s GDP than it does for the nation as a whole, other sectors are growing as or more quickly and occupying an increasing share of the state’s economy (see Table 1).
The changing industry picture has thus changed Ohio’s employment needs. Manufacturing today still accounts for 12.4 percent of Ohio jobs (higher than the national share), but this pales in comparison to the 1950s, when the sector at its peak employed 44 percent of all Ohio workers.14 As discussed earlier, several factors explain this transition, including that robotics and other technological advances have made manufacturing industries far less labor-intensive. The previous conception of thousands of workers manning the assembly line no longer applies. For example, many parts required for aircraft engines can now be made with 3-D printers, reducing part counts and simplifying the supply chain. And parts can even be serviced remotely, using modern information systems.15
Ohio now has one of the country’s most diverse workforces.
Few factories in Ohio today employ more than 1,000 workers. Notable exceptions include Honda Motor Company Ltd. and General Electric—Ohio’s top two largest manufacturers in 2018— which employ over 14,000 workers each.16 Ohio’s eighty steel and iron industry establishments combined directly employ 25,821 Ohioans.17
Yet, in comparison, Walmart now employs over 50,000 workers—almost double the number directly employed by the steel and iron industry.18 More Ohioans today are employed in sectors other than manufacturing, such as trade, transportation and utilities, education and health, the government, and professional and business services. The healthcare industry in Ohio is expected to have the largest employment growth for the period of 2014–2024. The structure of employment in the state now more approximates the nation as a whole (see Table 2). Like the rest of the United States, many of Ohio’s top domestic employers are in the retail sector (see Table 3).19 In Ohio and twenty-one other states, Walmart is the largest employer and has been in Ohio since 2002.20 In contrast, in 1995, General Motors (63,200 workers), Ford (24,000), and General Electric (18,500) were three of the state’s top five employers.21
The 1950s picture of Ohioans working in good-paying, unionized manufacturing jobs across the state no longer reflects the current reality. Unionized jobs in the manufacturing sector still provide a livable wage and solid benefits, hence why they are coveted and so much attention is rightly given to protecting them. But employment has diversified, and with it, unionization has changed.
As of 2017, 12.6 percent of all employed Ohioans were union members, above the national average of 10.8 percent.22 Ohio remains one of the twenty-four states that do not have “right-to-work” laws designed to curb labor unions’ collective-bargaining power. This remains a contentious issue of debate. Proponents argue right-to-work legislation would encourage businesses to move to Ohio at a time of fierce competition between states to attract domestic and foreign investment. However, opponents contend that it would further exacerbate the disempowerment of workers and ultimately lead to lower pay and benefits for them.23
The Challenge of Low Wages and Rising Household Costs
One reason why so much attention is paid to the impact of trade policy on the manufacturing sector—notwithstanding the variable and limited nature of its relevance to much of Ohio—is that the sector still provides some of the best-paying job opportunities for semi-skilled workers without postsecondary education. The alternative for the vast majority of those without college or advanced degrees are service sector jobs that do not pay enough to sustain a middle-class lifestyle.
For example, although Walmart employs many well-paid managers, its average worker earns about $28,700 per year.24 A typical auto parts manufacturing worker, by comparison, earns about $58,300 per year, and workers employed in the state’s iron and steel industry earn about $65,700 per year.25 Table 4 lists the median wages associated with the ten most widely held occupations in Ohio.
Registered nurses are an outlier in this list. Nursing jobs pay better but require higher levels of education and training, whereas most other occupations listed, which are accessible to those without a college degree, pay under $33,000 a year.
Wages are only one part of the equation, however. The other side of the balance sheet, namely household costs, is equally important to determining whether a middle-class lifestyle remains in reach. The cost of living in Ohio is considerably lower than in most U.S. states, partly due to more affordable housing and the slower-growing financial service costs resulting from Ohio’s competitive insurance markets.26
Within Ohio, the cost of living varies considerably. The EPI calculated that a family of four in Delaware County (one of the wealthy suburban counties in the Columbus metropolitan area) would need a household yearly income of approximately $83,718 to meet its basic budget. This figure would drop to $65,808 in rural Columbiana County.27 The EPI defines a basic budget as what is required to maintain a “modest yet adequate standard of living,” covering the costs of housing, food, transportation, childcare, healthcare, taxes, and other necessities such as household supplies. It does not include the costs associated with taking a vacation, saving for retirement, or paying tuition and paying off student loans for postsecondary education at a technical school, community college, or state university (leaving aside private education).28
Extrapolating from the EPI’s data, a family of four living in Ohio in 2017 required, on average, a combined income of $72,779 to meet a basic budget (assuming a four-year-old and eight-year-old). A typical family of three needed $61,066 (assuming a four-year-old). Clearly, these figures exceed the wages on offer in the leading occupations across the state, thereby often requiring both parents to work. That contributes to the premium on childcare expenses included in the budget, especially for single-parent households.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, childcare is affordable if it comprises 10 percent or less of a family’s income. By this measure, slightly more expensive infant care is unaffordable for the majority of Ohio families.29 In Ohio today, extrapolating once again from the EPI’s data, almost 20 percent of the budget of a family of four, in which both parents work, goes toward childcare (over $13,500). On top of childcare, another 20 percent (over $14,000) of a family of four’s household budget goes toward transportation annually. The next highest expenditure is for healthcare (over $11,000). Per capita healthcare expenditure in Ohio has grown much faster than the national average (22 percent between 2011 and 2016 compared to 18 percent nationally).30
It stands to reason, therefore, why foreign policy may not be uppermost on the minds of Ohio working families struggling to reconcile the costs they incur with the wages they earn. Debates about healthcare, parental leave policies, flexible work, telecommuting arrangements, and public transportation are more directly and obviously relevant for them.
Chasing Wages: Skills Gap, Education, and Substance Abuse
In the prevailing circumstances, one solution is to lower household costs. But it should be coupled with an effort to help Ohioans become qualified for better-paying jobs. Those interviewed for this study repeatedly stressed that higher-paying jobs do exist, but many go unfilled due to a lack of qualified talent. Service sector jobs—doctors, nurses, lawyers, bankers, and insurance executives—pay enough, or considerably more, to sustain a modest, middle-class standard of living, but they generally require at least a bachelor’s degree. And Ohio’s educational attainment continues to lag behind the national average despite its growth (see Table 5).
A central facet of the state’s workforce development plan therefore involves investing in post–high school education, apprenticeships, and certificate programs. There appears to be broad consensus for investing in the upskilling of Ohio’s workforce, in principle, but such a stated goal remains difficult to translate into practice.31 Projections on workforce requirements vary considerably, thus there remains a risk of training workers for jobs that may not exist in the future.
Further, these higher-paying service sector jobs are not accessible to all geographically. They are disproportionately concentrated in the state’s three largest metro areas: Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus. The four counties where these three cities are located—Hamilton (Cincinnati), Cuyahoga (Cleveland), and Franklin and Delaware (Columbus)—are home to higher-paying jobs, including 56 percent of the 72,000 insurance and information technology jobs and 44 percent of the 540,000 bio-health service jobs in Ohio.32 It is worth noting that Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties suffered some of the state’s largest manufacturing job losses between 1990 and 2016, but urban counties were better able to offset lost manufacturing jobs than were many of Ohio’s smaller cities and towns because they had more diversified economies that benefited from universities, research and medical facilities, a better-educated labor pool, and airports with fairly robust connections.
Projections on workforce requirements vary considerably, thus there remains a risk of training workers for jobs that may not exist in the future.
Finally, in regions with fewer high-paying jobs, substance abuse is also a challenge. There is a clear connection between declining economic conditions—especially in those areas that suffered high numbers of job losses in the early 2000s—and the opioid crisis. For example, from 2011 to 2016, Marion, Montgomery, and Trumbull counties suffered some of the nation’s highest death rates from drug overdose at 31.7, 42.5, and 34.2 deaths per 100,000 people, respectively.33 With the epidemic of opioid abuse, as well as the growing misuse of marijuana, Ohio employers complain about the difficulty in finding employees that test free of drugs.34
Promise and Challenges for Rural Ohio, Farming, Agribusiness, and Energy
The preceding sections may give the impression that the challenges facing Ohio’s middle class principally reflect an urban-rural divide. But that would not be entirely accurate. Ohio is an agricultural heavyweight, and economic fortunes vary considerably across rural counties.
In Northwest Ohio, manufacturing and agriculture contribute significantly to economic growth and employment in rural areas. In 2017, Ohio ranked sixteenth in agricultural production.35 Ohio farming remains fundamental to the enterprise, with over 75,000 predominantly family-run farms with long ties in the state.36 But farm employment represents only a small percentage of the jobs associated with related food and agriculture activities. For example, almost 60,000 Ohioans are employed by the food and beverage manufacturing industries, which tend to be clustered nearer to metropolitan areas.37 But even this number does not capture the complete supply chain of food production, processing, and retailing and food services.
In contrast to the northwestern rural counties, Ohio’s rural Appalachian counties experience a very different reality than other regions. Technically, thirty-two of Ohio’s eighty-eight counties—extending from the state’s far northeastern corner to nearly its southwestern edge—currently fall within Appalachia’s geographic boundaries.38 Ohio’s Appalachian counties designated as distressed or at-risk are primarily clustered in the southern and southeastern portion of the state.39 These counties have the state’s highest concentrations of poverty and unemployment. Southeast Ohio has the state’s lowest level of educational attainment, with 17.1 percent of people ages twenty-five and older holding a bachelor’s degree, compared to 26.7 percent for the state, and a higher unemployment rate of 6.3 percent, compared to 5.0 percent for the state, in 2017 (note that the state’s unemployment rate dropped below 5 percent in 2018).40
Appalachia has had a negative economic outlook since the closing of many extractive industries in the 1940s and 1950s. Manufacturing closings have disproportionately hurt Appalachian counties because of the lack of alternative employment. Figure 7—which maps the large industrial sources of economic growth and employment—illustrates the disparity between the southeastern counties in Ohio’s Appalachian region and the rest of the state.
Much Hinges on the Energy Sector
Many people living in Ohio’s southern and southeastern counties once depended on the coal industry and coal-fired electric power plants for middle-class jobs. However, in recent decades, employment levels in these industries have fallen due to automation and the shifting away from coal as an energy source.41 Economic factors, as well as environmental concerns, provide a compelling reason to make the transition. New natural gas–powered plants are 40 percent to 50 percent more efficient than older coal-powered plants, resulting in substantially lower costs and cleaner energy.42 But communities that have long depended on employment in the coal industry may continue to be hit hard because natural gas plants require differently trained workers.
Meanwhile the shale boom contributes very positively to Ohio’s general economic outlook. But it remains unclear if it will yield long-term employment opportunities for Appalachia.
On a positive note, Appalachia may soon be home to a different source of energy employment—an ethane cracker plant that extracts natural gas and breaks ethane down into ethylene.43 Foreign investors have considered putting this type of petrochemical plant in Ohio counties and those bordering in West Virginia. As discussed in Chapter Four, this plant could substantially benefit those in and near Belmont County.
Infrastructure Needed to Help Businesses and Create Jobs
Local officials, economic developers, and middle-class families in both rural areas and big cities uniformly cite investments in infrastructure as vitally important to the economic well-being of Ohio’s middle class. Ohio’s strategy for growing the economy and creating good-paying jobs relies heavily on leveraging its locational and distributional benefits. That puts a particular premium on investing in the upkeep and modernization of its airports, roads, railways, and waterways to keep and attract manufacturers and logistics companies, in particular. Ohio also will need to sustain a cost-effective energy supply, reliable water supply, and wastewater management and treatment systems. It will need to make capital investments in education to compete in a marketplace increasingly driven by knowledge and talent.
In more remote areas, small business owners and middle-class families crave better internet access to take advantage of e-commerce—whether to sell products or purchase items that are cheaper or unavailable in their communities—as well as to telecommute and save on childcare. Those living in city outskirts seek a more extensive public transit network that might make it easier to switch to higher-paying jobs despite the extra commuting distance. Increased construction associated with infrastructure investment across all of these areas would create additional decent-paying jobs for mid- and unskilled workers.44
Demographics
The story of today’s Ohio is informed by the state’s demographic map. Businesses and foreign investors are attracted to where people have the skills for their jobs. At the same time, as the economic structure of Ohio changes, people move to where the jobs meet their talent, even if this means moving across counties or states. Generally, Ohio’s growth has slowed, and the population is aging. From 2010 to 2017, Ohio’s population grew 0.15 percent, compared to 0.74 percent nationally. Since 1960, Ohio’s population growth has been lower than the U.S. average. In that year, Ohio accounted for 5.4 percent of the national population, but by 2010, Ohioans made up only 3.7 percent. Ohio’s population share has stayed around that number since 2010.45 However, this leveling off is not true of all Ohio counties (see Figure 8). Some counties are growing quickly, while others are shrinking. As shown later in Figure 9, it appears that the counties that are growing are those that are doing well and are more globally connected.
Ohio’s immigrant population is growing at a faster rate than the population as a whole, though the numbers still remain small relative to many other states.46 Ohio maintains an overwhelming white majority (82 percent of the total population).47 Immigrants account for only 4 percent of Ohio’s population (with the largest numbers coming from India, Mexico, China, Germany, and Canada). Their education levels exceed those of the general population, with 42 percent of immigrants possessing a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 26.7 percent of Ohioans.48 Immigrants accounted for 7.2 percent of employees in all professional, scientific, and technical services; 14.1 percent of workers in computer and mathematic sciences; 16.5 percent of workers in life, physical, and social sciences; and 23.2 percent of business owners in the state’s capital.49
A Globally Connected Economy
The foregoing discussion may give the impression that Ohio is a closed economy. But, of course, it is not. The state continues to be well-integrated into the global economy through both FDI and trade. However, Ohio’s sources of FDI and trading partners vary across the state, and therefore, counties and industries experience different effects from trade policy.
Foreign Direct Investment Plays Prominent Role in Ohio’s Economic Strategy
As already noted, one major reason why Ohio manufacturers were forced to become more technologically advanced and shed labor costs was the resurgence of competition from Japan and Europe in the 1970s and 1980s. Ironically, today, many Ohioans see Japanese and European investors as saviors in parts of the state reeling from the departure of U.S.-owned manufacturing facilities.
Direct FDI-supported jobs (not including the many indirect jobs also spawned by FDI) account for 4.7 percent of Ohio’s workforce, in comparison to 4.2 percent nationally.50 The over 247,000 jobs directly supported by FDI rivals those created by exports.51
JobsOhio, a private nonprofit corporation established by the state in 2011, plays a large role in marketing Ohio’s regions globally. Those interviewed at JobsOhio and its regional economic development partners made clear that increased FDI was vital to creating more good-paying, middle-class jobs across the state. Each of Ohio’s areas has distinct advantages it can market. For example, they can entice foreign manufacturing firms to locate facilities near smaller towns and in rural counties, where there is ample land available for new sites at affordable prices and lower labor and energy costs.52 Table 6 illustrates the importance of FDI for Ohio’s modern-day workforce, especially in the manufacturing industry.
Officials at JobsOhio and its partner organizations explain that this current FDI portfolio has resulted from several factors. The portfolio represents the natural evolution in the life cycle of foreign engagement. For example, Japanese companies first entered the market through exporting automobiles and electronics. Eventually, they opened up sales offices. They took up residence in Ohio. Their kids went to local schools. Deep human relations and ties were built. In time, Japanese companies also saw the business value of locating production in the United States. Japanese suppliers followed.53
The decisions of foreign and domestic investors alike are greatly influenced by issues such as prevailing tax rates, the regulatory environment, the human talent pool, and site availability. But Ohio’s economic developers stressed that foreign student enrollment, immigration, trade, and U.S. foreign relations were also relevant to their efforts to attract FDI. They spend a great deal of time nurturing relations with investors in G7 countries and pay close attention to how evolutions in U.S. foreign policies could affect investors’ business decisions.54
Beyond the G7 partners, economic developers spend an increasing amount of time traveling to Asian countries anticipated to be lucrative sources of growth in FDI. China, in particular, is getting increasing attention. Ohio’s economic developers scored a huge win by securing investment from the Chinese company, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, which now has its largest overseas investment in Dayton ($600 million). The rare size of the investment (not without serious challenges discussed in Chapter Four) could be seen as the first salvo of Chinese investments to come.55 One could argue that aspects of Ohio’s relationship with China today resemble relations with Japan several decades earlier. Like Japan in the 1970s and 1980s, China has become the source of many of Ohio’s imports and the resentment of manufacturing workers. Ohioans have begrudged the jobs lost due to Chinese mercantilist practices in the 2000s. Yet, at the same time, as had happened with Japan, Ohio is strengthening relations with China. The numbers of immigrants and foreign students from China continue to grow. Ohio boasts a total of 38,680 foreign students enrolled in its universities—the eighth-largest enrollment in the country—and 40 percent hail from China.56
Ironically, today, many Ohioans see Japanese and European investors as saviors in parts of the state reeling from the departure of U.S.- owned manufacturing facilities.
However, the trajectory of Chinese investment in Ohio will not be driven by economic considerations alone, as foreign policy and national security concerns loom large. Unlike in the case of Japan, China is not a treaty ally, dependent on the United States for its security, or aligned with American values and interests on the global stage. China is a near-peer competitor in the security realm, but it does not espouse democratic governance, human rights, or international financial institutions. Accordingly, the prospects for Chinese long-term FDI in Ohio remain uncertain. Opportunities for mutually beneficial investments and a foundation for human relations exist, but it may become increasingly difficult for states and Chinese investors to maintain a business-focused firewall if national security considerations and foreign policies continue to elevate tensions. According to the Rhodium Group, Chinese investment in the U.S. was down 92 percent in the first half of 2018 from the previous year, arguably due to escalated tensions over trade and U.S. scrutiny of Chinese deals on national security grounds.57
Chinese investment in the U.S. was down 92 percent in the first half of 2018 from the previous year, arguably due to escalated tensions over trade and U.S. scrutiny of Chinese deals on national security grounds.
Broad and Varying Types of Exposure to International Trade
Although Japan and Europe lead in FDI, Canada (38 percent) and Mexico (12 percent) accounted for half of the $50 billion worth of goods Ohio exported in 2017, making Ohio the ninth top exporting state in the country. And Asia is becoming an increasingly important trading partner for Ohio. China accounted for the largest share of Ohio’s $67 billion worth of imported goods (19 percent) in 2016, just edging out Canada. Over the last eight years, China’s share of Ohio’s imports has generally remained constant, but its share of exports has increased. Last year alone, Ohio exports to China grew by 4 percent and to Southeast Asia by 16 percent.58
The Trump administration’s decision to renegotiate NAFTA and withdraw from the TPP were therefore highly consequential for the businesses and workers in tradeable sectors. Approximately 250,000 Ohio jobs are directly supported by exported goods, and by one estimate, 1.2 million Ohio jobs are affected by all forms of two-way trade.59 Indirect job functions supported by trade include the receiving, warehousing, and trucking of exported and imported goods; the selling of imported goods at stores like Walmart; and the provision of a broad range of financial, legal, and other business services supporting the transactions. The 1.2 million figure includes those jobs associated with the export of services, with an estimated value of $14.2 billion and constituting almost one-fourth of Ohio’s total exports in 2016.60 Trade policy is especially consequential for those working in industries that account for the biggest share of Ohio’s exports and imports (see tables 7 and 8).
While Ohio clearly has a major stake in trade policy, perceptions of how changes would impact Ohio’s middle class vary considerably. Some of the state’s key manufacturers are principal importers. For example, Nestle’s Swiss-owned plant outside of Cleveland sources raw materials from a few regions overseas and produces goods at their plant largely for U.S. market distribution. Conversely, many of Ohio’s soybean farmers are primarily exporters, shipping grain to partners overseas. And still, others like General Electric, Honda, Fiat-Chrysler, and General Motors are both top exporters and importers, relying on global value chains to assemble their machinery, aircraft, and vehicles.
Ohio’s counties also experience the benefits of exporting activities very differently. Export production is particularly centralized in wealthier urban areas like Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus (see Figure 9).
For these reasons, among others, there is no simple answer to the question of how changes to trade policy might impact Ohio’s middle class. The impacts vary considerably by industry and place.
Concluding Thoughts
When looking at the history of the impact of trade policy on manufacturing employment, as described in the last chapter, it is easy to get the impression that it is among the most important determinants of middle-class economic fortunes in Ohio. It does remain an important factor, but just one of many, including the impact of trade policy on FDI and the growing service sectors.
Meanwhile, the state’s executive and legislative branches must focus on the issues within their purview that are uppermost on the minds of working families. These include the state’s economic strategy; tax structure; approach to attracting and retaining business through tax abatements and other incentives; “right-to-work” legislation regarding unions; resource allocation and goals for education, workforce development and training, and infrastructure; priorities for investments in distressed communities; and substance abuse.
In tackling these policy issues, state officials face real dilemmas and trade-offs. The opportunities and challenges affecting the middle class are not spread out evenly across the state. Very different economic realities now exist in very different “Ohios.” To determine whether big changes to U.S. foreign policy are required to aid Ohio’s middle class, one must delve deeper into the varying perspectives found across different industries and places.
Varying Local Perspectives on the U.S. Global Role
Those interviewed in rural areas and big cities, in both Trump country and traditional Democratic strongholds, send the same message: the United States must be constructively engaged in the world to keep the country safe, first and foremost, but also to advance the economic well-being of America’s middle class. The question is not whether the United States and Ohio need to be internationally oriented, but how. There is no single answer. The answers frequently depend on whether you are analyzing macroeconomics and geopolitics on a global scale, advancing industrial interests, or simply safeguarding the prosperity of your local community.
The community or “placed-based” view is the focus of this chapter. The perspectives of people focused on the local community often receive less attention in Washington, DC, but they offer vital insights due to their wide variance across cities and towns. From the following micro-studies on six locales—Cleveland, Columbus, Coshocton, Dayton, Lima, and Marion—emerge both common and different challenges related to globalization and trade, economic diversification, wages, and dependence on defense spending. The economic and political diversity of each area, and the divergent views emerging from them, are summarized in Table 9. Before detailing the results of the six micro-studies, it is important to briefly discuss the macroeconomic and geopolitical perspectives, as well as the industry-based perspective.
The Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Perspective That Dominates Policymakers’ Attention
The macroeconomic and geopolitical perspectives dominate thinking and actions among the international economics and national security communities in Washington, DC. Over the last several decades, Democratic and Republican administrations alike determined that the best way to promote America’s prosperity was by expanding the global community of market-based democracies and by managing shocks and preventing crises that could threaten macroeconomic stability. To be sure, they undertook many diplomatic efforts to secure contracts or trade benefits on behalf of U.S. firms, but this was part of a broader strategy to support the expansion of market forces and promote strong, balanced, and sustainable growth.
The core elements of the broader strategy have included U.S. government officials and business executives regularly engaging and encouraging other countries—major economic powers in particular—to adopt sound fiscal and monetary policies, pursue structural reforms to encourage investment, and promote fair and open competition. The strategy has also included the United States serving as the lead sponsor of key international institutions like the IMF, World Bank, and WTO, as part of strengthening international rules and institutions that reinforce U.S. efforts. At times, U.S. officials have pursued coordinated international efforts like the Plaza Accord to manage perceived mismatches of exchange rates and enshrine principles against currency manipulation for the purpose of boosting exports, as China was called out for doing in the early 2000s. A key part of U.S. international economic policy has also been focused on the world’s poor. The United States has led efforts to reduce the debts of poor countries—whose fragility risks precipitating security and economic risks that spill across borders—while providing them privileged access to the U.S. market with preferential tariffs.
Over the last decade, perhaps the most vivid illustration of U.S. leadership in the international economic realm came in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008. Then president Bush convened the G20 in Washington to coordinate shared commitments to using all fiscal and monetary tools available to stabilize economic growth and forswear protectionist measures. Critics highlighted the irony of the United States’ role in responding to the crisis given that it emanated from poor U.S. regulation of a massive financial bubble. Nevertheless, the size of the U.S. economy and the dominance of the dollar in global finance mean that Washington’s engagement has been essential in setting global rules around trade, finance, and investment.
These efforts run parallel to political and diplomatic involvement across a range of potentially destabilizing developments: armed confrontation among nations; denial of access by state or nonstate actors to key arteries of commerce (on land, at sea, in space, or across cyberspace); deliberate efforts by friends or foes to disrupt the supply of oil and other critical energy sources to global markets; sustained increases in major terrorist attacks, including cyber attacks on critical infrastructure; successive natural disasters that overwhelm international capacity to limit the damage; and the outbreak of global pandemics that freeze the flow of people and goods.
Those interviewed for this study tended to focus on what was visible to them, namely the localized effects of trade, defense spending, and foreign direct investment.
U.S. intelligence agencies keep close watch on the geopolitical and security developments that could affect the global economy. The U.S. military presence and projection of power worldwide provide a powerful deterrent against some of them. Government officials in the commerce, defense, homeland security, justice, state, and treasury departments exhaust U.S. influence to mobilize international action and cooperation to head off these crises or manage their aftermath, where possible.
It is near impossible to quantify the economic value of all this activity for America’s middle class. And it is unreasonable to expect local officials, small business owners, or working families in cities and towns across Ohio or elsewhere to be able to comment on it or assess the implications of the counterfactuals. For example, they have no way of assessing what would have happened had the United States opposed granting PNTR status to China. Would the Chinese economy have grown more slowly? Would the impact on Ohio jobs have been markedly different? Those interviewed for this study tended to focus on what was visible to them, namely the localized effects of trade, defense spending, and foreign direct investment (which is influenced by and shapes foreign policy but falls within the purview of domestic policy).
Most state and local officials, economic developers, small business owners, and community leaders interviewed indicated that they need to trust the professionals in government to manage geopolitical developments and evolutions in the global economy responsibly. They also need to defer to big corporations and industry associations to assess the details of individual foreign policies and the specific provisions in free trade agreements. These big players alone have the dedicated resources to assess the myriad ways U.S. foreign policy affects their interests and to fight for their interests in Washington, DC. Those interviewed appeared to believe the system worked when trust in government was high and the interests of the various industries and workers were aligned. But it was a different proposition when trust eroded, industries’ positions conflicted, and/or the concerns of working families appeared to take a back seat to the bottom lines of big corporations and special, moneyed interests.
Alignments and Conflicts Within Industry-Based Perspectives
Ohio is home to many different industries that are deeply integrated in the global economy—from the farmers who export their grain to the automakers and other manufacturers that rely on global value chains and open markets to produce and sell their products. There are many occasions when these industries and their workers all benefit from specific activities the United States undertakes, but there are also cases where interests across industries, or within them between management and labor, conflict.
The national attention now focused on the “winners and losers” of the Trump administration’s recently imposed tariffs on imported aluminum and steel and imported Chinese goods, as well as the retaliatory measures those tariffs have invited against U.S. exported goods, highlights the ways in which various industries’ interests can differ. Likewise, questions are being asked about how U.S. businesses will ultimately react to newly negotiated provisions in the UMSCA that aim to help American workers by, for example, raising wage requirements to qualify for preferential tariffs. These various topics merit exhaustive study in their own right. Only a few illustrative examples of alignments and conflicts arising from an industry-based perspective are noted here, however, because the focus of this chapter is primarily on the perspectives of local communities.
Industry and labor representatives express broad support for various types of U.S. development and disaster assistance that grow export markets and prevent precipitous downturns.
An aspect of foreign policy where interests across U.S. industries, as well as between management and organized labor, appear to align is in helping grow markets for U.S. goods and services. These efforts might range from trade agreements that break down barriers to development assistance that encourages the emergence of more consumers abroad. A representative of Ohio’s Farm Bureau strongly stated that U.S. efforts to grow the global middle class are good for Ohio’s middle class, because as more of the world’s poor moved into the middle class, particularly in China, India, and other Asian countries, protein consumption increased.1 This, in turn, increased demand for Ohio’s grains for livestock and various processed foods;2 for Ohio’s light vehicles and parts;3 and for higher wages in those countries, thereby diminishing wage advantages they had over American workers.4 Representatives of these different Ohio constituencies all saw this type of overseas development assistance, when effectively delivered, as manifestly in U.S. interests. They and others distinguished such assistance from the type of “nation-building” the United States has pursued in Afghanistan and Iraq for the past few decades.
Extrapolating from this thinking, it becomes clearer why industry and labor representatives express broad support for various types of U.S. development and disaster assistance that grow export markets and prevent precipitous downturns. There is a clear belief that we do not live in a zero-sum world and that countries and organizations should share the burden of maintaining stability. Other countries’ gains or losses can benefit or hurt American working families. Ohioans remember well how an 8.9-magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Japan rippled through Ohio’s economy in 2011 as Honda and other automotive facilities and their suppliers faced serious disruptions.5
The next overseas crisis that impacts Ohio economically may not be a natural disaster. It could be a pandemic disease, for example. Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently illustrated how an epidemic spanning nine countries in Asia (Ohio’s fastest growing export market) could cost the United States over $40 billion in export revenues and put more than 1 million U.S. jobs at risk.6 Ohio exports almost $6 billion worth of goods to forty-nine countries that the CDC treats as global health security priorities.7
The interests of industries and organized labor appear to be strongly aligned when viewed through the prism of increasing exports and inbound foreign investment. That is not necessarily the case, however, when considering the outsourcing or offshoring of U.S. production as part of global value chains.
Motor vehicle and automotive parts production, which have long been activities central to Ohio’s economy, provide an instructive example of this conflict. Nearly $192 billion in new passenger cars and light trucks and another $149 billion in automotive parts entered the United States from more than thirty-five countries in 2017.8 General Motors, which has ten assembly plants in the United States, including one in northeastern Ohio, also has manufacturing operations in sixteen other countries, including four plants in Mexico.9 Ford has eight assembly plants in the United States and twenty-six others spread across sixteen different countries.10 In 2015, its Medium Duty Truck Assembly plant relocated from Mexico to Avon Lake, Ohio, and the company has two major engine plants in the state (in Cleveland and Lima).
From the perspective of major automakers, they benefit when the United States helps to bring stability to various countries playing a critical role in global value chains. It is not as clear-cut for American autoworkers. They stand to benefit from their employers’ profitability. Yet they could potentially benefit even more, if due to instabilty overseas, auto companies were forced to relocate more production facilities back in the United States.11 The economic interests of American autoworkers are closely tied to trends in global value chains, especially with respect to the North American production platform and growing emerging markets overseas. U.S. automotive supply chains remain largely domestic, and supply chains in North American trading partners Mexico and Canada are largely assumed to complement, not substitute for, U.S. activities. However, in testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means (a trade subcommittee) in July 2017, Susan Helper—professor of economics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Commerce—warned of “the movement of large chunks” of the U.S. automotive supply chain abroad.12
The Trump administration’s recent imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and the retaliatory measures they have triggered from other countries further underscore where the interests of different industries trade off against one another. Trade-offs can even exist within the same industry. The situation is too fluid, and there are too many gaps in information to attempt a cost-benefit analysis for Ohio’s main industries in this report. But see Appendix B for a snapshot of how the tariffs on steel are affecting some vital industries, such as agriculture, auto, and steel, in Ohio.
Locally Based Perspectives
When one industry dominates a particular place, as the steel industry did in Youngstown, Ohio, in the 1970s, then its interests and the city’s fate are inextricably intertwined. But today, Ohio’s cities and counties tend to have more diversified local economies. Differences in the mix of industries making up those local economies lead to varying views, particularly on trade policy and defense spending, as they are the most visible localized effects of foreign policy.
Many of those interviewed in Columbus offered thoughts about the local economy and U.S. foreign policy that echo what one might also hear in Boston, Massachusetts, or Arlington, Virginia. But just one hour’s drive away from Columbus, in Coshocton and Marion counties, views are quite different. This might indicate that such differences simply reflect a divide between big urban centers and more rural areas and smaller towns, but Ohio’s two biggest cities, Cleveland and Columbus, now experience very different demographic and economic trends. Midsize cities like Dayton, and smaller ones like Lima, meanwhile, are far more dependent on defense spending than trade—the latter being the dominant topic of conversation in most other locations.
Columbus—A Modern Twenty-First-Century City
Columbus is Ohio’s state capital and home to OSU and several other major academic institutions. With a population of nearly 880,000, it has grown to be the state’s largest city. According to U.S. census data, it is the eighth-fastest-growing city in the country, after San Antonio, Phoenix, Dallas, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Charlotte.13 Government and educational activities dominate the Columbus economy, but the region is home to headquarters for major insurance, retail, utility, and healthcare companies. Its diversified economy, which also includes strong presence in banking, logistics, fashion, research, and manufacturing, make it, as one observer described, a thriving example of the “modern twenty-first-century city.”14
In 2010, Columbus economic development officials and business leaders set a bold goal of bringing 150,000 new jobs to the eleven-county Central Ohio area, including Marion, by 2020. They hit that mark two years ahead of schedule.15 Columbus 2020 is on pace to meet or exceed two other goals: attracting $8 billion in capital investment and raising the area’s per capita income by 30 percent. In July 2018, regional unemployment was at 4 percent.16 Interviewees in other communities claim that Columbus’s tight labor market is now pulling talent out of their regions.
One of Columbus’s biggest selling points to investors has been the successful track record of government, business, and community leaders working effectively together and across party lines to create an environment conducive for investment.
According to city planners and economic developers, one of Columbus’s biggest selling points to investors has been the successful track record of government, business, and community leaders working effectively together and across party lines to create an environment conducive for investment. The presence of OSU, which draws nearly 60,000 undergraduate and graduate students to Columbus, is also a major factor. It is a talent magnet for the region, which has succeeded in attracting domestic and foreign investors alike. Among first-time, degree-seeking undergraduates enrolled at OSU in fall 2016, 23 percent came from states other than Ohio and another 11 percent came from other countries.17 OSU’s foreign student enrollment increased 15 percent between 2011 and 2017.18
Columbus officials and economic developers said the city started “thinking globally” in earnest only relatively recently.19 The city had been perennially underperforming in exports and FDI, especially relative to other cities in the Midwest. Therefore, they adopted a comprehensive trade and investment plan in 2014. The stated goals for 2020 include making Columbus one of the top twenty-five U.S. metropolitan areas in exports (it was thirty-seventh at the time), increasing FDI from 40 percent to 50 percent of all active projects, and increasing non-Japanese FDI from 40 percent to 55 percent.20
Since 2014, the region’s efforts have been supported by federal government programs, such as the Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA program. For example, contacts made through that initiative enabled regional leaders to secure investment from the European Sofidel Group, which in 2016 broke ground on the construction of a tissue factory in Circleville, Ohio, that will employ about 300 people.21 That said, SelectUSA remains a relatively modest undertaking. And Columbus economic developers strongly prefer to rely on their own local partnerships and business contacts to sell the Columbus region internationally because they know its strengths best and are competing against other U.S. cities for foreign investments. They do not expect a greater level of direct assistance from federal officials, recognizing that such a role would put them in a difficult or inappropriate position to be picking winners and losers among U.S. cities. In any event, Columbus officials have already made inroads and built strong personal relationships in key investment hubs around the world, including most recently in China.
Columbus officials weigh many foreign policy–related issues according to the potential impact on efforts to attract FDI. One leading economic developer for Ohio’s central region stressed that when two-way trade increases, immigrants succeed, and more foreign students enroll in local universities, human relations improve and send the signal that foreigners and their contributions are welcome.22 The most consistently critical voices regarding the Trump administration’s tough stands on trade, immigration, and U.S. allies (who also happen to be among Ohio’s most important investors and trading partners) were heard in Columbus.
Franklin County, which encompasses Columbus, was home to more than 56,000 Asian residents in 2016, or roughly 4.6 percent of the county’s total population of 1.23 million. It was home to nearly 63,000 Hispanics—of which 35,500 (2.9 percent of Franklin County’s total population) were Mexican.23 “Years ago, we decided we were going to work to attract the best people,” said a Columbus official. “We were going to make immigration a strategy.” He questioned how other communities could possibly want to turn away people who were willing to risk everything to come here. “I’ll play those numbers all day if you want to be here because you want to have a better life.”24
Many interviewees demurred when asked about the near-term winners and losers in Ohio of the imposition of tariffs. They said much remained unclear or uncertain and that it was too early to tell. They did not want to be picking sides among various industries that were each important to Ohio’s economy. And they avoided engaging in what was seen as a political debate. Nevertheless, they expressed serious concerns that sustained unpredictability and uncertainty could have a chilling effect on investment over the longer term, undermine currently high levels of business and consumer confidence, and dampen what was an otherwise favorable economic outlook. One city planner and trained economist also worries about second- and third-order effects of the steel tariffs. For example, he predicts that office and housing construction will slow as the price of steel rises, which would, in turn, undermine campaigns to bring in investment. His message contrasted with that of many interviewees elsewhere in the state, who expressed appreciation for what they saw as Trump standing up for the U.S. worker and disappointment with past administrations’ inadequate responses to unfair foreign trading practices. For the city planner, the current trade debates detract attention from issues that really could boost the city’s effort to increase foreign investment, such as getting direct international flights into the Columbus airport.25
There are ample reasons for those in Columbus to be averse to big foreign policy changes that could introduce strategic risk for investors. Things are going well, economically, especially relative to much of the rest of Ohio. However, this is not to suggest that Columbus is without serious social or economic challenges.
Many interviewees demurred when asked about the nearterm winners and losers in Ohio of the imposition of tariffs. . . . Nevertheless, they expressed serious concerns that sustained unpredictability and uncertainty could have a chilling effect on investment over the longer term.
One of the region’s biggest economic challenges is shared by many other cities and towns across Ohio and the nation: too many jobs do not pay enough to make ends meet. An April 2018 report from Policy Matters Ohio, a progressive research and policy group, found that six of the ten most common jobs in the Columbus area pays less than $12 an hour, or, as the report detailed, less than necessary to sustain a family of three without public assistance for food and healthcare. These six occupations alone account for nearly 130,000 Columbus-area workers, or roughly 13 percent of all jobs.26 The preponderance of low-wage work has dragged down per capita income in the Columbus metropolitan statistical area (MSA), which was approximately $2,000 below the national average in 2016.27 For those contending with such low wages, it is understandable how foreign policy would not be their main consideration. They need to worry about housing and transportation costs, arrangements for childcare when both parents must work, and the rising costs of healthcare. The savings accrued on vehicles, household appliances, clothing, and food as a result of trade make a material difference but pale in comparison to those other costs, which account for the lion’s share of their household budgets.
Cleveland—A Twentieth-Century Industrial Powerhouse
Columbus is Ohio’s largest city; Cleveland used to be.28 Cleveland’s population peaked at 914,000 in 1950. It had shrunk just below 400,000 as of the last census conducted in 2010 and has dropped further since.29 The population of the five counties making up the Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor MSA has been declining since 1970, except for a brief turnaround seen in the 2000 Census.30 The upending of decades-long population hierarchy alone speaks volumes about the different trajectories of the two economies. As noted above, Columbus may be an archetype of the modern twenty-first-century city, but Cleveland still bears the imprint of being an early twentieth-century industrial powerhouse.
In 1970, in Cuyahoga County, the metropolitan region’s per capita income was 15 percent above the national average; by 2016, 0.4 percent above.31 The Cleveland area has suffered due to its loss of manufacturing jobs and paucity of growing industries. “We have a lot of mature industries,” said one longtime Cleveland observer. “They weren’t going to grow; they aren’t in the growth stage.”32 From 2010 to 2017, the Cleveland metro area added less than 7,700 jobs. The Columbus 2020 region added 150,000.33
For some long-time Cleveland residents, Warner Swasey’s long-abandoned office building and plant, decaying since 1985, is just one constant reminder of the difficulties of transitioning out of the past and toward the future. In fact, across Ohio and its adjoining states are cities and towns that were anchored by plants and associated buildings that were abandoned by bankruptcy, buyouts, or offshoring. All three are the unfortunate by-products of dynamic capitalism that Ohioans do not expect to be stopped. However, the value of the structures that are left behind often have negative value, meaning that the value of cleared land is less than the cost of clearing and cleaning the land.
Manufacturing, particularly related to oil refining, steel making, automotive supplies, and paints and chemicals, drove the early Cleveland economy. Today, the regional economy is much more diversified, but the region is still heavily shaped by its industrial heritage.34 In 1990, manufacturing accounted for nearly 21 percent of Cleveland-area nonfarm jobs and was still the dominant employment sector for the region, even after suffering all of the Rust Belt–era losses of the 1970s and 1980s. As of July 2018, manufacturing accounted for only 11.5 percent of regional jobs and was the fifth-largest employment sector.35 Cleveland-area minority workers have particularly felt the loss of manufacturing jobs. Manufacturing opportunities and strong union presence had served to make the wage gap between white and black workers in Northeast Ohio narrower than in other parts of the country during the late 1970s, said a Cleveland-based policy researcher.36
Employment in education and health services has largely swapped places with manufacturing, rising from 12 percent of all nonfarm jobs in the region in 1990 to approximately 19 percent in 2018.37 The world-renowned Cleveland Clinic medical center is the area’s largest employer (and Ohio’s second-largest).38 Unlike the manufacturing companies that dominated the employment landscape in a previous era, healthcare systems today are more deeply anchored institutions. They are not likely to pick up and move operations south or overseas and, hence, will likely continue to be reliable sources of large numbers of jobs. However, as noted earlier, many of these jobs, particularly those projected to be fast-growing, pay relatively low wages. For example, home health aides earned a median annual wage of just $23,200 in 2017.39 Even though several of Ohio’s hospitals frequently appear on lists of the nation’s best for certain specialties, few, with the notable exception of the Cleveland Clinic, attract dollars from outside the state or even region. This growth in low-wage jobs in the nontradable, healthcare industry means that the constituency in Cleveland that cares deeply about trade, while still formidable, has shrunk considerably in comparison to decades earlier.
“Is there anything that will be the mass employer and the gateway to the middle class that manufacturing once was?” said a Cleveland political observer. “I don’t see it.”40 The changing composition of the workforce and lower-wage structure may account for more stark divisions on questions of immigration and trade than in Columbus.
“Is there anything that will be the mass employer and the gateway to the middle class that manufacturing once was?” said a Cleveland political observer. “I don’t see it.”
A longtime member of Cleveland’s Hispanic community said Cleveland was once renowned for being open to immigrants, but he detected a creeping ambivalence toward immigration due to economic insecurity rather than discrimination. “There’s just this kind of worry about the pie shrinking instead of figuring out ways to expand the pie,” he added.41 A community leader in Cleveland’s African-American community concurred. “I’m all for immigration and the opportunities [immigrants] can bring to the region. . . . But as an African American, I would be remiss if I did not [question] why we are not investing in the people who are already here.” He stressed lack of adequate funding for education and other services, as well the difficulties encountered by minorities to secure the capital needed to start new businesses.42
Trade, not immigration, however, still animated most conversations in the Cleveland area because of manufacturing jobs losses. Cleveland is home to a sizable number of people who either directly or indirectly lost jobs due to foreign competition or who have relatives and neighbors who did. Interviewees therefore made common complaints about China’s unfair trading practices, “greedy corporations” that sent jobs to Mexico, and political leaders who negotiated “ill-conceived” trade agreements.43
Some also scoffed at the notion of working through the system to resolve trade disputes. A former top executive at a global firm with 100-year roots in Northeast Ohio described a threat from a Chinese competitor that was selling a “copy” of one of his company’s parts at a price well below the cost of the necessary raw materials.44 The Ohio-based company filed a claim with the Federal Trade Commission and won—eventually. By the time the claim was upheld, years had passed and the company had already shut down its division making the disputed part. “We had to lay off our people. We got out of that product almost entirely. All our customers were gone,” the retired executive said. He predicted that unless the federal government created faster, more effective enforcement mechanisms, this story would repeat itself.
A Cleveland-area attorney specializing in intellectual property reports that such infringements have been increasing and pose considerable risks to companies.45 He agrees that Chinese companies have been among those most likely to “realize weaknesses of the system and take advantage of that.” The other biggest offenders? Large U.S. corporations. Enforcing intellectual property and patent protections is difficult. “It’s both slow and it’s expensive.” This puts small and midsize firms that lack the resources to fight at a considerable disadvantage.
Other Cleveland-area representatives instead stressed the benefits that have come from trade deals. The Cleveland metropolitan area exported $8.8 billion worth of products in 2016—second only to Cincinnati’s $26.3 billion.46 Exports of merchandise accounted for 250,000 jobs statewide; if employment from export activities in the Cleveland region mirrors the region’s share of $50.1 billion in Ohio merchandise exports, then nearly 44,000 Cleveland-area jobs are due to the export of products.47 In addition to the faster job growth and higher wages associated with export-intensive industries, the increased competition from international trade has benefited the region, state, and nation by leading to more competitive products and more options.48 The automotive industry offers a prime example of the improvements in choice, cost, and quality. “There is no question that worldwide competition has made the industry better,” said a Cleveland-area supplier to the automotive industry.49 “The cars that people are driving on the road now are much higher quality; they get much better mileage and emit much less” than years ago.
Those directly benefiting from trade vigorously opposed threatening to “blow up” NAFTA—which was still under renegotiation at the time the interviews were being conducted—regardless of the job and plant losses it may have caused in earlier periods. “It’s a twenty-year partnership that most people either think has been useful or they’ve come to understand and utilize,” said a representative of Cleveland-area businesses.50 “I think the stability of NAFTA may have been its greatest asset.” He added that Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum for so-called national security reasons had especially taken by surprise and baffled many of those in Northeast Ohio. He said that few people outside northeastern Ohio appeared to understand how intertwined the supply chain in the Cleveland-area had become with operations in Canada. The Greater Cleveland Partnership—one of the nation’s largest metropolitan chambers of commerce, was poised to harness the power of its 10,000 members to influence talks surrounding changes to NAFTA in the event that negotiations with Canada had taken a turn for the worse.51
A Cleveland-area policy researcher expressed yet another view that called for fully recognizing the benefits of such free trade agreements but also acknowledging that their gains had been unevenly distributed.52 She suggested that the nation’s “trade dividend” should be reinvested in retraining workers and upgrading infrastructure.
Yet a Cleveland-area head of North American operations for a global corporation based in Europe underscored how infrastructure upgrades would require raising taxes to pay for them. And doing so could undermine efforts to attract or retain business, as investors increasingly look to put their money where the tax and regulatory environments are more favorable to their interests. “Communities don’t have a lot of control” over business decisions to stay or go, he said. “It’s always about maintaining competitiveness.”53
Cleveland has indeed seen a lot of businesses go, particularly in manufacturing industries paying high wages, with many of those replacing them not paying nearly as well. But Clevelanders still remain united in their support for full integration in the global economy, albeit with some emphasizing the need to enhance competitiveness and others stressing the importance of leveling the playing field and distributing the benefits more broadly.
Dayton—Home to an Air Force Base, Strong Union Ties
The Dayton metropolitan area has more than 800,000 residents.54 Once home to the pioneers of aviation, Orville and Wilbur Wright, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is by far the area’s largest employer—and Ohio’s largest single-site employer—with more than 27,000 military and civilian workers.55 Through direct and indirect spending, the base accounts for roughly 14 percent of the regional economy. This provides both reassurance and anxiety for local economic developers. The base helps to anchor the local economy, but were it to downsize, the effects would be no less traumatic than when major manufacturing facilities leave town.56
From 2000 to 2009, the Dayton metropolitan area lost over 48,000 jobs.57 Most notably was the 2008 closure of the General Motors Moraine assembly plant, which directly eliminated about 1,100 jobs but also led to the shuttering of several suppliers to the plant.58 Following those closures, the homegrown technology company, NCR Corporation, relocated to Atlanta in 2009, resulting in the loss of approximately 1,200 jobs.59 Some losses were offset—for example, in 2014, the Chinese Fuyao Glass Industry Group moved into part of the abandoned General Motors plant, investing roughly $600 million and creating more than 2,000 jobs—but not by high-paying jobs and with tensions over local workers’ efforts to organize.60
“What kept us going in the late 2000s was the defense community located in Dayton,” said an economic development practitioner charged with helping to support a new generation of innovation and enterprise. “General Motors, Delphi, DHL, we had all that happen at once,” she said of the rapid succession of plant closures. “Dayton is a who’s who of manufacturing that once was,” said another representative of the area’s economic development community. “There is very little that takes the place of those large manufacturing employers.”61 Making matters worse was the cascade effect that happens when big employers close or leave town and the supply and logistic network those companies demanded close or leave, too. “It doesn’t just affect the incomes of people in the plants,” said an area union representative. Closures also affect the incomes of people working in jobs and activities throughout the community.62
Since 2010, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has served as a safety net for a local economy that was spiraling downward after so many manufacturing jobs were lost in the early 2000s. The Air Force estimated that the base contributed $4.3 billion to the Dayton economy in fiscal year 2014 and employed more than the area’s next three-largest employers combined.63 The Air Force Research Lab and other local organizations have begun partnering on efforts to commercialize technology developed in the lab through startups. “We have this tremendous asset sitting in our back yard,” said a Dayton representative involved with the commercialization effort, but much of the innovation and commercial opportunity has remained behind the base’s “fence.”64
The base’s importance as a community asset extends beyond its immediate impact on the local economy. Its size and activities also make it a magnet for companies that may desire to tap the deep pool of science and research talent or to be near their large customer. Following the nationwide base realignments and closures in 2005, a number of Air Force programs at facilities in other states were consolidated at Wright-Patterson. This led a number of firms tied to those programs to expand or relocate to Dayton, said an area economic development official.65
Although the base is not expected to close or shrink substantially in size anytime soon, there are concerns that the region may have grown too dependent on defense-related spending. In 2015, Wright State University received a $7 million grant from the Department of Defense’s Office of Economic Adjustment to help the region prepare for future cuts in defense industry employment.66 The funds will go toward developing regional strategies for technology development and commercialization, marketing, workforce development, and international trade.
“What kept us going in the late 2000s was the defense community located in Dayton,” said an economic development practitioner.
In addition to the opportunities it presents for technology transfer and commercialization, the Air Force Research Lab is a central funder of small business development. The lab oversees the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs, which had a combined funding of $407.6 million in 2017.67 Congress established both programs as a way of fostering innovation among small businesses that serve federal government activities. Although the SBIR/STTR programs fund small businesses in all states, in 2017, Ohio enterprises were second only to California in terms of funds awarded, receiving $30.3 million.
“We’re trying to build an entrepreneur ecosystem,” a representative of regional nonprofit support agencies said of the collaborative efforts under way. She added that “it’s very slow and takes a long time, but it’s coming.” Dayton had a legacy of innovation going back to the Wright brothers, but it has been years since the area has been recognized as a hub of innovation. “The biggest challenge in our work has been attitude. What we’re doing is culture change more than anything else. Culture change is hard. There’s very much a scarcity mentality.”68
That culture change even extends to the unions that have long considered Dayton a stronghold. Representatives of the IUE-CWA—the industrial division of the Communication Workers of America that represents some 150,000 primarily manufacturing workers from its headquarters in Dayton—said that their union has been trying to be a good partner with companies, recognizing that workers, companies, and communities benefit from more products and more efficient processes. The IUE-CWA has become a proponent of Lean/high-performance principles as a strategy for maintaining job security by focusing on ways to lower costs, eliminate waste, and improve quality.69 The IUE-CWA now offers a free Lean/high-performance workforce program to worksites where its members are employed. Lean manufacturing, according to the IUE-CWA website, is “widely perceived to be the only way—with no guarantees of success—to keep manufacturing jobs in the United States.”70
The past decade’s decimation of manufacturing and the associated job losses contributed to a lingering sense of gloom that has been difficult to shake, said both union representatives and members of nonprofit entrepreneurial support organizations. One nonprofit leader described it as a “collective PTSD” that makes it hard to see trade as anything but a “losing proposition for Dayton,” even amid signs of economic improvement.71 In May 2018, the unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, and the total number of jobs in the area had nearly climbed back to where it had been in December 1993, before NAFTA took effect.72
Representatives of the IUECWA . . . said that their union has been trying to be a good partner with companies, recognizing that workers, companies, and communities benefit from more products and more efficient processes.
But union representatives still find themselves in a difficult position. They continue to advocate for better working conditions, improved environmental standards, and higher wages and benefits for workers struggling to meet basic household expenses. But they cannot afford to press too hard, knowing that companies, citing the need to remain competitive in the global market place, could follow through on threats to relocate operations to lower-wage areas at home or overseas. Yet, at the same time, corporations fear losing their competitive edge, corporate profits have soared while the corporate tax burden has fallen, and the worker share of national income has plummeted.73
The IUE-CWA representatives interviewed insisted that unions and their members are willing to help their companies compete in the global marketplace. But they said that trade deals that have not given organized labor a seat at the bargaining table have failed workers and the American middle class.74 They argue that one step toward remedying what they see wrong with trade deals would be passage of the End Outsourcing Act, which Ohio’s Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and fellow senators Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York introduced in early 2017. The legislation would restrict U.S. companies that outsource jobs from receiving federal contracts, claw back tax incentives and bar tax breaks for companies that relocate jobs to foreign countries, and provide incentives for businesses to invest in rural and impoverished American communities.75
In addition to passing the End Outsourcing Act, union representatives say Dayton-area workers, as well as workers nationally, would be helped by efforts to:
- Recognize the important work unions are doing on workforce development, and partner with them in developing more apprenticeship opportunities.
- Reform government and public views of unions.
- Encourage a seat for labor at the table of corporate boards, similar to the codetermination system in place in German companies and as proposed by Democratic senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.76
Despite the challenges of job loss and the corresponding shock to communities that comes from shuttered storefronts, vacant lots, declining tax bases, and financially strapped schools, Dayton interviewees uniformly expressed optimism that Dayton had better days ahead. One union representative, who had left a job in Colorado six years ago to come to Dayton, remembered the “visceral shock” of seeing the devastation. “My eyes were really opened.” Yet, she said, “Among the people here, there’s such a grit and dedication to community that I have never seen in other places.”77 Another union representative, who came to Dayton from Cleveland in the 1980s and had experienced being laid off himself, believed Dayton could serve as a model of what can happen when everyone works together and everyone has “a stake.” “I was here to see the crash,” he said, “and have been blessed to be here to see it being put back together.”78
Lima—Home to Tank Production Facilities and Nearby Rich Agricultural Areas
Lima is an industrial hub surrounded by agriculturally rich northwestern Ohio. The city’s 130-year-old oil refinery dates to Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company. When British Petroleum acquired and sought to demolish the Standard Oil facility in Ohio, Lima fought back and managed to keep the refinery open.79 The Canadian integrated company, Husky Energy, currently owns it. Healthcare systems are now among the area’s largest employers, but manufacturers of automotive parts and consumer goods continue to be important employers and drivers of the regional economy. Also important to Lima’s industrial future is a unique defense facility, the Lima Army Tank Plant.
Similar to Dayton, which lies about 70 miles south, Lima knows well the benefits and costs associated with keeping the nation safe. Since 1941, the Lima Army Tank Plant, formally known as the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center (JSMC), has been building and refurbishing tanks. The expansive complex outside of the city has been a point of civic pride in service to country for seventy years.80 That was a defining experience for a city of just 37,000.
More recently, Lima felt the economic pain and uncertainty of proposed defense-spending cuts. In 2014, employment at the JSMC, a joint venture between the U.S. Department of Defense and General Dynamics Land Systems, fell to roughly 300 workers, and city leaders were reportedly told the facility had been slated to close. The JSMC, sole maker of the Abrams tank, annually pumped more than $265 million into the regional economy, according to a 2013 assessment of defense department facilities. More than $53 million was for direct payroll, and the center generated nearly $2.8 million in state and local taxes in 2012.81
What kept the plant afloat, city leaders say, was approval from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the U.S. State Department to sell Abrams tanks to ally nations, such as Morocco, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.82 But the tank plant got a new lease on life when Ohio’s two senators, Republican Robert Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown, worked together to direct more than $1.2 billion toward modifying and upgrading the Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle as part of the Fiscal Year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act. Another $1.8 billion was included in the fiscal year 2018 Defense Appropriations bill to produce a new version of the Abrams and upgrade the Stryker vehicles.83
It is a breathtaking reversal of fortune for the plant, which has been a source of good-paying jobs for the 103,000 people living in the Lima metro area (Allen County) and those beyond the region.84 The appropriations have already served to double the number of plant workers to 600, and local officials expect employment at the plant to double again to roughly 1,200 workers by 2019.85
Lima leaders describe a dramatic uptick in the regional economy. “I’ve never seen anything like it in twenty-five years,” said a local economic development official.86 He attributed the improvement partly to “a whole different mindset of business. We started seeing hiring and capital investment instead of sitting on cash. We’ve had a number of large expansion projects.”
But that welcomed rush of economic activity now means Lima faces a new challenge: finding workers. “We’re sitting on projects that can’t fill jobs,” the economic development official said of the economic boom. Part of the difficulty in filling jobs, he said, is because workers who lost their jobs in the area took jobs elsewhere. However, he also laid some of the blame at social support services that were extended to families when jobs were scarce but may be currently serving as a disincentive to work now that jobs are more plentiful.
“We’re sitting on projects that can’t fill jobs,” the economic development official said of the economic boom.
Citing employer accounts of workers turning down raises and promotion opportunities because wage increases would mean their families would lose access to food stamps, healthcare, childcare, and other services, state and local officials recently rolled out a pilot program to reform the public assistance “benefit cliff.” A family of three begins losing benefits when full-time wages exceed $10.50 an hour, triggering childcare co-payments. Parents lose Medicaid healthcare access when full-time wages for the household passes $13.68 an hour. Such losses in benefits mean that families may end up less financially stable even though they are earning more. To incentivize families’ pursuit of higher wages, the report called for state and local agencies to provide access to a limited amount of funds to help families initially make ends meet.87 The Allen County program is directed at households where individuals work full time but earn less than $16 an hour. The program provides access to $2,500 emergency funding over an eighteen-month period and to a job coach to help program participants achieve financial stability and employment goals.88
Lima officials hope the demand for workers will help draw people back to the region, but they recognize that they face strong competition for talent, particularly in the counties of the Columbus 2020 economic development region to its southeast. Although Lima can tout its lower cost of living, one local official points out that it is hard to compete for housing development with Columbus. Little investment has been made in new housing development in Lima because the return on such projects is significantly greater in Columbus, which can demand higher prices and rents.89
As Lima officials grapple with attracting the workers needed to meet growing demands, some worry that federal-level actions may threaten a pillar of the local economy—agricultural activities. “NAFTA has been extremely good for our company,” said a Lima-area food processor, citing talk of rewriting it and other trade pacts.90 “Before NAFTA, we had a 20 percent tariff on our product. Today we have zero.” He does not support tariffs that would make his pork snacks more expensive for Mexican consumers and less competitive with other snack options.
Mexico is the top export market for the company’s food products, although they are exported to thirty countries, particularly within Central America and northern South America. “It’s a great business for us down there and has created significant business for us in Ohio.” The 63-year-old company employs 200 workers at its homegrown headquarters in Allen County and another 250 in five facilities around the country and two plants in Mexico and Brazil.91
But tariffs on finished products are not his only concern. He also worries about the impact of an escalating trade dispute on the raw material he needs to produce his pork snacks. In April 2018, in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, China imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on pork imported from the United States. In July, China levied another 25 percent tariff on pork. Since 2011, China has been the third-largest export market for U.S. pork and pork products.92 Mexico, which is by far the largest consumer of U.S. pork and pork products, accounting for 33 percent of exports by volume, levied its own 20 percent retaliatory tariff on pork in June.93
Signs of lower demand for U.S. pork in China are already being seen as a result of the more than 70 percent total tax on U.S. imports and an increase in Chinese production.94 Although lower demand would be expected to yield lower prices for the pork he needs for his products, the Lima-area food processor worries about what a glut of U.S. pork might mean for his business down the road.95 His concern is that farmers and processors without the means to withstand the sudden shift in pricing power would be driven out of business, eliminating capacity to meet demand after the trade tariff tit-for-tat disruptions in market equilibrium subsided. “I would much rather have stability than a short-term downturn in cost” of raw material, he said. “We want stability. We don’t want a roller coaster ride.”
He predicts that the tariffs levied by China and Mexico will be particularly hard on small farmers who do not have the financial resources to ride out the trade dispute. He acknowledges that many of his fellow Trump voters support the administration’s focus on trade—and he even agrees that trade agreements with China have been uneven and unfair—but addressing that imbalance “needs to be handled in a way that doesn’t beat up certain industries.”
“I would much rather have stability than a short-term downturn in cost” of raw material, he said. “We want stability. We don’t want a roller coaster ride.”
A representative of Lima-area businesses agreed. He wishes, instead, that efforts to curb potentially unfair Chinese practices would be better targeted, such as on infringements on U.S. companies’ intellectual property, instead of the current broad-based imposition of tariffs.96 “My concern is Canada and Mexico,” he said. “We do a lot of trade with those two countries.” In addition, Canadian-owned enterprises and other foreign-owned subsidiaries employ hundreds of local workers. The Canadian-owned Husky Energy refinery in Lima is undertaking a multimillion-dollar upgrade, which, over the next two years, is expected to add 1,000 construction workers to the facility’s 400 full-time employees.97
The Lima-area food processor said he is “confident that getting into trade wars is not going to help [U.S. businesses and workers overall].”98 Nor is anti-immigrant rhetoric. “If we don’t allow immigrants to come into the country at a significant pace, we will go from population growth to population decline.” Population growth, he said, is central to economic growth. “Italy and Japan don’t have population growth, and it has affected their economies.” While understanding concerns about immigrants potentially taking good-paying jobs from American workers, he sees a different threat if businesses cannot find suitable workers: quicker adoption of automation. He cited reports of European businesses increasingly turning to automation in response to tight labor markets.99
Marion—A City Seeking to Reinvent Itself
Marion, with a population of 36,000, lies about one hour’s drive north of Columbus. Marion’s economy was once powered by the Marion Steam Shovel (later Marion Power Shovel), which provided the machines that dug the Panama Canal and moved the rockets that sent astronauts to the moon.100 But the company, which once had employed as many as 2,500 workers, was sold in 1977, and the facility finally closed in the late 1990s.101 Marion has been working to revitalize its economy in the years since.102
A combination of private and public investment is helping Marion reinvent itself by focusing on its considerable assets: its location along three rail lines and its proximity to Honda’s complex that includes an automotive test track, a research and development facility, and two assembly plants. Marion is also home to a 2,400-worker Whirlpool facility, touted locally as the world’s largest clothes-dryer plant.103 Although the plant dwarfs all other industrial activities in terms of employment, Marion continues to be a manufacturing area with an attractive pool of talent. It is home to two steel plants. The North Carolina–based Nucor Corporation acquired the Marion Steel Company in 2005 to produce rebar. ArcelorMittal Marion, part of the Luxembourg-based world’s-largest steel producer, welds and processes precision mechanical tubing.104
Longtime residents of Marion remember it as a booming industrial center. People from surrounding areas commuted to the city to work at Marion Steam Shovel and the businesses that supported it. Because the company was locally owned and headquartered in Marion, it employed mid-level managers, accountants, and associated professionals, in addition to assembly-line workers. Advertisers supporting Marion Steam Shovel also moved into the area, spawning another area of specialty. “We were the Madison Avenue of the Midwest,” recalled a local business owner.105
The purchase by “outsiders” of Marion Power Shovel in the late 1970s represented the first salvo in the real war that many Marion residents argued needed to be waged—not directed against free trade, per se, but against the loss of local ownership and control. As big corporations bought out local businesses, the economic bottom line increasingly governed business decisions that did not prioritize the needs of communities and families. Large corporations can more easily move operations around the country and world to gain from advantageous wage differentials, production capacity, tax environments, and even government incentives. The acquisition of smaller local businesses by larger nonlocal ones also increased the distance between owners and executives on the one hand and rank-and-file employees on the other. Historically, company executives and line workers used to be part of the same community. No longer. One consultant advising on the redevelopment efforts of Marion’s lower downtown concurred.106 He tried to contrast what once was with the present day, citing the dozens of places to eat in and around Marion as an example. “But how many of them are locally owned?” he challenged. “Not one.”
Even as a powerful sense of loss hangs over the area, those interviewed stressed that they are not looking to turn back the clock.107 They understand that times have changed—that big businesses have become the new reality and they need to innovate and automate to compete effectively in the global economy. Likewise, Marion needs to innovate and reinvent itself. They regret that, in retrospect, many in the area came to this realization too late, but most are there now. “It was almost a relief when [the last parts warehouse connected to Marion Power Shovel] finally closed,” said one Marion official. “Let’s get our heads out of the 1950s. In some ways, it’s nice to have a funeral and move on.”
Marion has benefited from an entrepreneur frequently drawn to the area because he sees asset and investment potential in abandoned industrial properties. He has been able to repurpose long-vacant buildings and capitalize on the area’s logistical advantages, creating an industrial park and intermodal yard that supports the efficient distribution of products ranging from diapers and laundry detergent to Mexican beer. He and other economic developers explain that Marion has also been able to leverage its strategic location along three rail lines to lure new employers to the area, particularly suppliers to Honda’s facilities just 30 miles away.108
“It was almost a relief when [the last parts warehouse connected to Marion Power Shovel] finally closed,” said one Marion official. “Let’s get our heads out of the 1950s. In some ways, it’s nice to have a funeral and move on.”
Another local real estate developer has been transforming the abandoned department store and office buildings in downtown Marion into residential loft apartments. She is hoping these lofts will help attract young entrepreneurs to Marion as they get priced out of Columbus. She and her colleagues are looking to revitalize lower downtown Marion and recognize that urban dwellings, local restaurants, and coffee shops are needed to attract investment dollars.
Marion has recently been logging some important investment wins. In 2017, Nucor announced plans to invest $85 million in modernizing its facility; and POET, a biofuel company based in South Dakota, said it would invest $120 million in its bioethanol facility in Marion.109 The Union Tank Car Company selected the city as a site for a second facility to re-clad 70,000 rail tankers to comply with new federal safety guidelines. A selling point was the city’s legacy—the vacant, hulking Marion Power Shovel site. The site’s structure allows Union Tank to set up large cranes inside the building to lift the tank cars for rehabbing. “There are only a few buildings in the country where that can happen,” said a longtime economic development professional.110
Some longtime, locally owned businesses are also benefiting from refurbishing operations. A seventh-generation, family-owned padlock business, for example, has found high-value specialization and aggressive automation to be a winning combination for global competition. The company’s president said, “[for much of the company’s existence], all we did was assemble product. We had no competition. But then the world changed. All of a sudden, locks were being made in China and Mexico.”111 The three dozen or so American-made lock companies consolidated into a half-dozen, and some moved operations outside the country. “To be competitive we have had to move to automation,” he said, but quickly added that he had never let any of his employees go as a result of automation, displaying the care for his workers that community members say is absent when local companies get bought by companies in other parts of the country or world. The Marion lockmaker has committed to using only U.S.-made products, but he admits he gets pressure from board members to source from overseas. “But I believe in our country and in building relationships and building places where people can have a fighting chance,” he said. Today, the Marion company’s specialized, high-security locks are used in pipelines, mines, and refineries across the country and worldwide.
Interviewees in Marion conveyed a simple message: we will do what we can to reinvent ourselves and look to the future—just let us have a fighting chance. They stressed that they embrace free trade and see it as vital to the city’s economic well-being. A number of local residents also emphasized that they do not see legal immigrants as a threat. “They are taking jobs in the big cities for which we’re not qualified or lower-paying jobs in retail and on the farms that we do not want,” said one local business owner.112
Marion interviewees stress that they are not looking to assign blame but are up against long odds. Today, the per capita income in Marion County is $33,688 per year, roughly two-thirds of the national average; and 22 percent of Marion’s inner-city residents live below the poverty line.113 As of 2016, only about 12 percent of workers in Marion have a bachelor’s degree or higher—well below the national average of about 30 percent. And outmigration from Marion County continues apace. Its population shrunk by 2.3 percent from 2010 to 2017.114
Coshocton—A City Counting on a New Economic Lifeline
Like in Marion, interviewees in Coshocton also want a fighting chance and what that would entail is similar. But they may be fighting even longer odds, and their economic fate is particularly intertwined with evolutions in the energy sector.
Coshocton, part of Ohio’s Appalachian region, lies little more than one hour’s drive east of Columbus. With a population of around 11,000, Coshocton is the smallest city of the study group.115 Coshocton sits atop the Utica Shale formation but lies one county away from the activities associated with the Marcellus Shale natural gas reserves. Coshocton was once a thriving industrial center embedded within a rural county, but the General Electric laminate plant, the rubber floor mat supplier to the automotive industry, the paper mill, and the rubber glove factory are gone. Today, Coshocton’s largest employment activities are related to coal, steel, and food processing.
Coshocton’s biggest concern is the steady departure of its locally owned companies, with many leaving in just the past several years. In 2007, Lancaster Colony, a Columbus-based holding company, sold off the Coshocton-based Pretty Products automotive floor mat company to focus on its line of glassware, candles, and specialty foods; and the new Michigan-based owner moved Pretty Products production to Tennessee.116 In 2011, the homegrown industrial and medical glove factory, Edmont-Wilson, which the Australian-owned Ansell company had bought years earlier, closed the Coshocton plant and moved production to plants in Mexico and Sri Lanka.117
Perhaps the biggest blow came in 2015, when the community was shocked by the rapid shutdown of its corrugated box plant, a 150-year-old enterprise that was one of the area’s biggest and best-paying employers. Just a few years before its closure, the plant had been part of a series of mergers and acquisitions negotiated to increase market share in the global paper commodity market. In July 2015, WestRock emerged as one of the world’s largest paper companies with $15 billion in revenues and 275 plants in thirty countries.118 Four months later, it shuttered the Coshocton plant in a move to reduce capacity and rebalance markets.119
Many in Coshocton have a personal story of job loss. One woman recalled how her husband lost his job as a boiler operator at WestRock when the paper mill closed.120 Years earlier, he had lost his job at Pretty Products when it relocated and at AK Steel as a part of the layoffs during the recession. When she was younger, she also watched her parents cope with her father’s job loss when General Electric’s Coshocton plant closed. After the recent mill closure, her husband was lucky enough to find new employment nearby, but the new position pays far less than his paper mill job, costing the family some $35,000 in annual income. “We took a considerable hit, as did the other 200 families” affected by the mill closure. She now warns her two teenagers that they have to always be prepared for job losses and financial disruptions. “It has taken years for people to rebound,” she said. “The community really banded together to try to help those hurt. We and the others affected received a lot of support from our community in those dark days.”
Coshocton’s biggest concern is the steady departure of its locally owned companies, with many leaving in just the past several years.
The paper mill closure not only idled more than 200 workers, it left the community awash in excess water capacity due to the plant’s intense need for water. Households experienced a 38 percent increase in their water bills required to offset the revenue lost from 3 million gallons of water that is no longer consumed by the now-shuttered paper mill.121
Aside from the loss of jobs and tax revenues, the mill had also long been an active community partner, supporting local organizations and leading fundraising efforts for the United Way and other charitable activities. The plant’s closure produced a “big ripple effect” that is still being felt, local officials said.122 Loss of local ownership or even plant management with roots in the community further erodes the pool of civic leaders who traditionally would have been assets to turn to in difficult times. “These [outside] companies [that bought up once homegrown firms] are not interested in serving the community. They just want to take the money. I worked for one of those,” said a manager who now works for a locally owned firm.
This firm, a family-owned metals parts manufacturer, found it needed to reform its business when it faced competition from cheaper Chinese products. It invested $1.5 million in state-of-the-art machinery from Switzerland, nearly got out of the lighting industry it had long served because it could not compete on price, sought more contracts with suppliers to the defense industry, and leveraged its expertise in hydroforming irregularly shaped specialty products for the aerospace, medical, and power generation industries.123 The nearly 100-year-old company is succeeding well enough to continue its long tradition of giving back to its community.124 It particularly feels the responsibility of that role as the number of locally owned businesses shrinks.
However, there are simply not enough of these success stories in the Coshocton area. From December 2007 to December 2017, Coshocton County lost approximately 17 percent of its employment.125 Per capita income is below Marion’s at $32,939 and is just two-thirds of the national average.126 As in Marion, only about 12 percent of workers in Coshocton have a bachelor’s degree or higher.127
Despite the spate of job losses over the years, area officials say Coshocton lacks the skilled workers necessary to fill technical jobs involving increasingly sophisticated machinery. Area employers say they have difficulty filling the 100 jobs that are open every day despite an unemployment rate that is still relatively high. “We realize we have a gap in our skilled labor,” said a Coshocton official who focuses on workforce issues.128 She said the area recently received a $285,000 grant for a multi-organizational collaboration to offer adult workers training in industrial maintenance. Education is an area in which Coshocton leaders know they need to improve. But well-educated workers tend to be mobile, willing to relocate in search of better job opportunities. This threatens to deplete a resource the area sorely needs to refresh its economy. “We’re trying to figure out how to entice our young people back,” she said.
In such circumstances, the people of Coshocton are extremely dependent on the industries they still have in the area—steel and coal among them. They recognize that the steel tariffs are costly for some of