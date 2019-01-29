Source: National Bureau of Asian Research

Co-edited and introduced by Ashley J. Tellis, Strategic Asia 2019: China’s Expanding Strategic Ambitions, the eighteenth volume in the Strategic Asia series, describes how China seeks to reshape the international system to serve its strategic aims. Each chapter assesses the country’s ambitions in a particular geographic or functional area and presents policy options for the United States and its partners to address the challenges posed by a rising China.

Order this book, or read the introduction by Ashley J. Tellis for free.

ABOUT THE EDITORS

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Research Director of the Strategic Asia Program at the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR).

Alison Szalwinski is Director of Political and Security Affairs at NBR.

Michael Wills is Executive Vice President at NBR.