Source: Polity

Russia is reputed to be a country whose past constantly changes to suit the purposes and vision of its ruling elite. Yet few would dispute that Russian history is one of extremes. Over the past century alone Russia has lived through great achievements and deepest misery; mass heroism and mass crime; over-blown ambition and near-hopeless despair – always emerging with its sovereignty and its fiercely independent spirit intact.

In this book, leading Russia scholar Dmitri Trenin accompanies readers on

Russia’s rollercoaster journey from revolution to post-war devastation,

perestroika to Putin’s stabilization of post-communist Russia. Explaining the

causes and the meaning of the numerous twists and turns in contemporary

Russian history, he offers a vivid insider’s view of a country through one of its

most trying and often tragic periods. Today, he cautions, Russia stands at a

turning point - politically, economically and socially - its situation strikingly

reminiscent of the Russian Empire in its final years. For the Russian

Federation to avoid a similar demise, it must learn the lessons of its own